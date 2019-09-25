For the second weekend in row, seniors Kyle Bloomquist and Garrett Uptain led the Chadron State College men to second place in the team standings in Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo competition.
The first was at CSC’s own rodeo Sept. 13-15. The second was at the Sheridan College rodeo this past weekend. Casper College won the men’s title at both rodeos.
Bloomquist, who tied for first in bareback riding a week ago, won all the marbles in the event at Sheridan with scores of 70 and 78 points. He was the runner-up in the long go-round and won the finals.
Uptain, who was the bull riding champion at the Eagles’ rodeo, placed third in saddle bronc riding this past weekend. He was second in the opening go-round with 75 points and tied for third and fourth with 70 points during Sunday’s finals.
Freshman Colton Storer earned points in two events for CSC. He was sixth in both go-rounds and overall in tie down roping in 11.3 and 13.0 seconds. He also shared second and third in the first go-round of steer wrestling at Sheridan with a 4.3-second run, but didn’t fare well in the finals.
Like Storer did in tie down roping, Tate Petrak was sixth in both go-rounds and the finals of steer wrestling in 4.7 and 10.6 seconds
Keo Wever and Blaine Flack were seventh in the first go-round of team roping in 7.8 seconds at Sheridan, but failed to get a time in the finals.
Three CSC cowgirls made the finals of breakaway roping.
Rieley Maier placed fifth overall with 2.9- and 3.3-second runs and Sierra Lee was fifth in 3.4 and 4.1 seconds. In addition, Quincy Segelke caught her first calf in 2.8 seconds, good for a share of third place, but missed in the finals.
Segelke also finished sixth in goat tying in 7.9 and 7.7 seconds, and Hanna Hostutler was ninth in barrel racing in 16.49 and 16.69 seconds.
This weekend’s rodeo in the region will be at Central Wyoming College in Riverton.