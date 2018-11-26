The promising Chadron State College men’s basketball team played a pair of nationally-ranked teams close during the Dakotah Bank Classic at Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D., last weekend, but a dry spell or two in each game proved costly.
The Sioux Falls Cougars, ranked 21st in NCAA Division II, won the first game 78-70 and Northern State, No. 18 entering the weekend, hung on for a 66-62 verdict Saturday night.
A pair of 3-pointers by 5-10 junior guard Michael Sparks helped the Eagles jump out to a 7-1 lead in the first game. However, CSC didn’t score again for seven minutes, allowing Sioux Falls to build a 16-7 margin. The Cougars were on top the rest of the way, but by just 48-46 with 10:30 to play.
A pair of seniors led Sioux Falls. Drew Geubert, who is 6-9, finished with 24 points and the 6-footer Trevon Evans tallied 22, all but two of them in the second half. The Eagles learned both can score in a hurry.
Geubert tallied 10 of the Cougars’ 15 points when they took the lead for keeps. Then after the Eagles had cut the difference to two points in the second half, Evans poured in 12 points in four minutes to give Sioux Falls a double-digit margin.
Sparks led the Eagles with 22 points while alternate center Adoum Mbang contributed 15 points, including nine of 10 from the free throw line.
Mbang took over in the post after starter Charles Gavin, who had 46 points and 31 rebounds in the first four games, sat out all but the first six minutes because of a foot problem.
Forward Jeremy Ruffin added 10 points and guard Brady Delimont nine for the Eagles.
Both teams shot 35 percent from the field. The Eagles were 20 of 57, including five of eight from behind the arc. Sioux Falls was 21 of 60 overall, including four of 14 from long range.
That means most of the final difference was at the free throw line. Chadron State was a stellar 25-31 at the line, but was whistled for 33 fouls, 10 more than Sioux Falls, helping the South Dakota team go 32-46 at the charity stripe.
Two Eagles fouled out and four more played with four down the stretch.
The Eagles were once down by 22 points against Northern State, but rallied to score 12 points in the last minute and 50 seconds to cut the difference to four.
Chadron State led 16-15 after 11 minutes had been played, but missed eight of its next nine field goal attempts and trailed 34-24 at halftime.
CSC also opened the second half by going zero for six from the field, allowing the Wolves to open a 47-25 lead.
The Eagles fought back. They sank 11 of their final 18 shots from the field and also hit 12 of 13 free throws in the second half to give the Wolves a scare.
“We didn’t play with enough intensity at times, but finally got going and had our best offensive performance of the season during the last 14 minutes of the game,” CSC coach Houston Reed said. “We’re getting better, but have to keep working.”
Both teams put three players in double figures. Sparks, who had just one point at halftime, finished with 14 to lead the Eagles. He had a dunk and a 3-pointer in the final 13 seconds. Mbang again played well, scoring 12 points. Delimont added 10.
Forward Diontae Champion came off the injured list to score nine points. Ruffin contributed eight points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds for CSC.
Ian Smith, a 5-10 guard, paced Northern with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Justin Decker added 13 points, including three free throws in the final 25 seconds to help Northern hold the lead. Gabe King finished with 12.
Both teams shot 41 percent from the field. The Eagles were 22-54, including 5-10 from 3-point range. The Wolves were 22-53, including 7-23 from behind the arc.
Northern out-rebounded the Eagles 42-28. Sioux Falls also out-grabbed CSC 49-39 off the glass.
Sioux Falls 78, Chadron State 70
Chadron State--Michael Sparks 22, Adoum Mbang 15, Jeremy Ruffin 10, Brady Delimont 9, Jacob Jefferson 5, Dionte Champion 4, Walker Andrew 4, Jaisean Jackson 1. Totals: 20-57 (5-8) 25-31 70 points, 39 rebounds, 15 turnovers.
Sioux Falls--Drew Guebert 24, Trevon Evans 22, Milan Surlic 11, Justin Taylor 8, Chase Grinde 5, Teathloah Pal 3, Will Lybaek 2, Austin Slater 2, Devin Green 1. Totals: 21-60 (4-14) 32-46 79 points, 49 rebounds, 12 turnovers.
Chadron State 26 44 ---70
Sioux Falls 31 47 ---78
3-pointers: CSC--Sparks 3, Delimont 1, Jefferson 1. USF--Guebert 2, Evans 1, Grinde 1.
Northern State 66, Chadron State 62
Chadron State--Michael Sparks 14, Adoum Mbang 12, Brady Delimont 10, Diontae Champion 9, Jeremy Ruffin 8, Jaisean Jackson 4, Charles Gavin 3, Walker Andrew 2. Totals--22-54 (5-10) 13-17 62 points, 28 rebounds, 10 turnovers.
Northern State--Ian Smith 17, Justin Decker 13, Gabe King 12, Bo Fries 8, Mason Stark 7, Jordan Belka 4, Cole Dahl 3, Parker Fox 2. Totals: 22-53 (7-23) 15-25 66 points, 42 rebounds, 9 turnovers.
Chadron State 24 38 ---62
Northern State 34 32 ---66
3-pointers: CSC--Sparks 3, Delimont 2. NSU--Fries 2, King 2, Decker 1, Belka 1, Dahl 1.