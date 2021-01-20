Chadron State men win 85-73 over Western Colorado

Center Jacob Jefferson sank 10 of 14 field goal shots while scoring 24 points and newcomer Deundra Roberson was seven of nine from the field while tallying 18 as the Chadron State College men’s basketball team defeated the Western Colorado Mountaineers 85-73 on Friday night in the Chicoine Center.

The Eagles’ shooting was streaky, but impressive. They were hot during most of both halves while building large leads, then cooled off near the end each, allowing the Mountaineers rally. But overall, CSC shot a satisfying 54.7 percent from the field, including 12 of 24 from 3-point territory.

The hosts led 48-24 with 3:47 to play in the opening half before cooling down while Mountaineers went on a 12-0 run to draw within 12 points at halftime.

The Eagles’ letup saw them miss their final five shots from the field and also turn the ball over twice and the half ended.

Coach Shane Paben’s promising team went back on top by as many as 21 points in the second half, but the Eagles cooled down again while Western warmed up late in the game. Both teams wound up scoring 37 points in the second half, making the final point spread a dozen again.