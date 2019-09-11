Chadron State College’s annual rodeo is this weekend at the Dawes County Fairgrounds. The rodeo will open the schedule for the 2019-2020 season in the Central Rocky Mountain Region. Approximately 350 cowboys and cowgirls from the 14 colleges and universities in the region will participate.
Official performances will be at 7 o’clock Friday and Saturday nights. There also will be large sessions of “slack” starting at 1 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday.
Then, the grand finale, or championship go-round, will be at 10 a.m. Sunday. That’s when the top 10 contestants in each event from the previous sessions will compete for top honors.
Cowboy church at 8 o’clock Sunday morning also will take place in the grandstand at the fairgrounds. It’s open to the public without charge.
Chadron State Rodeo Coach Dustin Luper has 14 women and 19 men on this year’s rosters.
The leaders include three contestants who competed at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper in June. They are seniors Kyle Bloomquist of Raymond, Minn., the region’s bareback riding champion last year; Miles Englebert of Burdock, S.D., who finished third in bull riding in the region a year ago; and Quincy Segelke of Douglas, Wyo., who competed in breakaway roping as a reward for serving as the student representative on the region’s board of directors.
Bloomquist placed in bareback riding in all 10 rodeos in the region last year and won the event four times. After successfully riding 20 broncs during the regular season and two more at the CNFR, Bloomquist was never bucked off until the third go-round at Casper.
Englebert was the bull riding winner twice and placed second once at last year’s regional rodeos. He also rode a bull at the CNFR.
Segelke caught her first calf at the national finals rodeo in 2.1 seconds to share first place in the go-round and had 2.6-second run in the second go-round to rank among the leaders before missing in the third go-round.
Now in his 12th year as the team’s coach, Luper said Chadron State has numerous other capable contestants again this year. CSC cowgirls who placed among the top three in events at last year’s rodeos include Marissa Cominiello of Burlington, Colo., Hanna Hostutler of Philip, S.D.; and Brianna Williams of Buffalo, S.D.
Earlier this month, Williams won both go-rounds of the barrel race at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island during competition for rodeo contestants who attend Nebraska colleges.
CSC cowboys who also placed high a year ago and are back include Cole Retchless of Bridgeport, Blaine Flack of Crawford Tate Petrak of Martin, S.D., and Garrett Uptain of Craig, Colo.
Two men who showed lots of promise as freshmen on Chadron State’s team two years ago, but missed last year’s schedule because of injuries have returned. They are James “Bucky” Butterfield of Worland, Wyo., in bull riding and Carson Good of Long Valley, S.D., in steer wrestling.
The women’s team has added Brook Jamison of Hyannis, who played basketball at CSC last year, but will compete in breakaway and team roping in the rodeo arena this year.
Among those helping make the CSC rodeo click will be bull fighters Shilo Whitler of Colorado and Rowdy Moon of Sargent, Neb., and a former bull fighter, Sugar Ray Quinn of Rapid City, who is returning as the announcer.
Spud Creek Rodeo of Interior, S.D., will furnish the rough stock and Brett Gumb of Burwell, a former CSC cowboy and football player, and his family will provide the livestock for the timed events.
The price is right for the rodeo. General admission is just $5 per performance. Youths 12 and under will be admitted free. There is no charge for CSC students and employees.