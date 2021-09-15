Chadron State rodeo this weekend

Also among those helping make the CSC rodeo click will be announcer Sugar Ray Quinn of Rapid City, and bull fighters Gus Kronberg and Rowdy Moon, a former CSC bareback rider.

Spud Creek Rodeo of Interior, S.D., will furnish the rough stock and the Allen and Beth Good family of Long Valley, S.D., will provide the livestock for the timed events.

Three Chadron State contestants were among the placewinners at the LCCC rodeo. Tayle Brink, a graduate student from Reva, S.D., was fourth in the first go-round of barrel racing and second in the finals to finish third overall among the 80 contestants. Shailey McAbee of Hyannis was sixth in both runs and sixth overall.

In addition, Brianna Williams of Buffalo, S.D., and Brink caught their calves in 3.9 and 4.6 seconds to finish third and fifth, respectively, in breakaway roping, which had 92 entries.

Mid-September means it’s time for the annual Chadron State College rodeo. It will bring lots of cowboys and cowgirls to town this weekend. There were 498 entries last weekend at the Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, where the 2021-22 season kicked off for contestants from the dozen schools that make up the Central Rocky Mountain Region.