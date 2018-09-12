It’s going to be a busy weekend in Chadron. Besides the dedication of Chadron State’s new football complex, the Eagles’ game Saturday afternoon against Fort Lewis and the CSC volleyball team’s home debut in a pair of matches, the college’s annual rodeo is Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Dawes County Fairgrounds.
Something like 350 cowboys and cowgirls from the 14 colleges and universities in the Central Rocky Mountain Region will gather for the school year’s first rodeo. Official performances will be at 7 o’clock Friday and Saturday nights and there also will be huge sessions of “slack” starting at 1 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday.
Then the grand finale, or championship go-round, will be at 10 a.m. Sunday. That’s when the top 10 contestants from all of the previous sessions in each event will compete for top honors.
Cowboy church at 8 o’clock Sunday morning also will take place in the grandstand at the fairgrounds. It’s open to the public without charge.
Chadron State Rodeo Coach Dustin Luper has 10 women and 22 men on this year’s rosters.
The leaders include three men who have been College National Finals Rodeo qualifiers. They are seniors Kalane Anders of Bayard in steer wrestling and Justin Kissack of Gillette, Wyo., and Rowdy Moon of Sargent in bareback riding.
Anders has done extra well this summer while competing at PRCA rodeos. He won the steer wrestling at six Colorado rodeos and placed in at least two more after borrowing “Flash,” a brown gelding, from neighbors Steve and Sherry Jobman.
Anders is also a capable tie down roper. He placed third in that event at last year’s CSC rodeo.
The Chadron State men’s team has at least one more excellent steer wrestler. Senior Devin Dibbern of Riverdale, Neb., finished fifth in that event in the region last year, just 15 points shy of qualifying for the CNFR.
Another Dibbern, Colin, is a veteran saddle bronc rider.
A couple of transfers from Sheridan College are expected to give the men’s team a big boost in rough stock events. They are Kyle Bloomquist in bareback riding and Garrett Uptain in saddle bronc and bull riding.
The Chadron State women’s team also has added a terrific transfer. She’s Quincy Segelke of Snyder, Colo., by way of Gillette College. She had a pair of 2.5-second runs to win the breakaway roping and also placed among the top six in both the barrel race and goat tying at last year’s CSC rodeo.
Segelke went on to finish second in breakaway roping, just 10 points out of first, in the region last year and was among the 12 finalists in the event at the College Finals Rodeo in Casper in June.
Another transfer, Kaycee Monnens of Hulett, Wyo., and Casper College, along with juniors Jayde Atkins of Broken Bow and Merisa Cominiello of Burlington, Colo., also are proven college rodeo performers.
Besides riding barebacks, Moon will team with with Shilo Whitler of Colorado to protect the bullriders.
A former bullfighter, Sugar Ray Quinn, is returning as the rodeo announcer. He also calls the hockey games in Rapid City.
Spud Creek Rodeo of Interior, S.D., will furnish the rough stock and Brett Gumb of Burwell, a former CSC cowboy and football player, and his family will provide the livestock for the timed events.
The price is right for the rodeo. General admission is just $5 per performance. Youths 12 and under will be admitted free. There is no charge for CSC students and employees.