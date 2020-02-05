Chadron State’s Javan Lanier has season off to great start

Chadron State College’s Javan Lanier continued the outstanding start of his senior track and field season on Saturday by winning the 60-meter dash and placing second in the long jump at the Colorado School of Mines Winter Classic this weekend.

Lanier won the finals of the 60 with a career-best time of 6.80 seconds. There were 43 entries from nine schools in the race. He’s now won the 60 in all four meets the Eagles have entered this winter.

CSC Coach Riley Northrup said Lanier got off to an excellent start and led all the way.

Lanier’s previous best this season was 6.93 seconds at the Colorado Mines Alumni Classic in early December. His other winning marks were both 6.98.

His previous career-best was 6.83 seconds two years ago while his fastest times the other two years have been 6.85 seconds as a freshman in 2017 and 6.86 last year.

A native of Aurora, Colo., and a graduate of Regis Jesuit High School, Lanier’s second place mark in the long jump measured 23 feet, 6 inches. It was just three-fourths of an inch shy of his career-best. There were 25 entries in that event.