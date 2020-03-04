Chadron State’s Roden earns RMAC’s Male Track Athlete Award

With sophomore Brodie Roden leading the way in spectacular fashion, the Chadron State College men’s track and field team scored 64.3 points to finish fifth at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Championships in Colorado Springs on Friday and Saturday.
Roden was the star of the show. The Riverton, Wyo., standout won both the 200- and 400-meter dashes and led the way as the Eagles placed third in the 4x400 relay enroute to being named the Outstanding Male Athlete of the Meet.
Roden had no problem winning either of the sprints. He ran the 200 in 21.80 seconds and the 400 in 47.93. His 400 time broke the conference meet record of 48.40 that had belonged to another Chadron State great, Joel Duffield of Morrill, since 2006.
Two weeks later, Duffield set the Chadron State 400 record of 47.22 seconds while finishing second in the race at the NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships in Boston. Roden will run the 400 at this year’s National Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Ala., on March 12-14.
Roden broke Duffield’s Chadron State record in the 200 meters at the South Dakota State University Classic on Feb. 15. The new mark is 21.59. Duffield’s former record was 21.82.
Chadron State Coach Riley Northrup said he was not surprised that Roden performed so well at the conference championships after seeing his improvement during workouts last fall and throughout the current season.
Roden’s indoor bests last season indoors were 22.87 and 50.15. He placed seventh in the 400 at last year’s conference meet in 50.18 seconds and was third in the 200 outdoors in 21.85.
“I’m pretty surprised by how I’m doing this year after not really doing a whole lot last year,” Roden said. “I guess I’ve matured quite a bit and know I have worked harder. My grades are a lot better, too.”
One of his concessions has been to follow Northrup’s suggestion and lose some weight. He said he’s shed about 17 pounds and now weighs 170.
Northrup notes that, like all outstanding sprinters, Roden has lots of God-given ability.
“Not too many kids have a better season in high school than Brodie had as a senior,” the coach said. “I’m just glad that Tyler Watson, who played football at Chadron State, was my college roommate and now teaches and coaches at Riverton, told me about him.”
As a senior in 2018, Roden was undefeated in the sprints and won the Class 3A 100, 200 and 400 dashes at the state meet. His time in the 400 finals is the Class 3A state record.
Roden wasn’t the only Chadron State athlete to excel at the RMAC showdown.
Freshman Naishaun Jernigan of Springfield, Mass., was the silver medalist in both the long and triple jumps with marks of 23-3 ½ and 49-3. And, his classmate, Derrick Nwagwu of Aurora, Colo., placed third in the triple jump by going 48-11.
Both of the rookies’ triple jump marks are their season-bests. While the national declarations weren’t made until after this story was written, Northrup said Jernigan is almost definitely qualified for nationals and Nwagwu is “on the bubble.”
“It will probably depend if a couple of those with better marks are injured and can’t compete,” Northrup said.
Between 18 and 20 athletes get tickets to nationals in each event.
The jumps also provided most of the other points that Chadron State earned at the RMAC Meet. Senior Javan Lanier placed fourth in the long jump by going 22-9, sophomore Brock Voth was eighth in the triple jump at 47-2 ¼, sophomore Joe Dumsa finished in a three-way tie for second in the high jump by clearing 6-6 ¼ and junior Allee Williamson of Cheyenne placed sixth in the women’s high jump with a leap of 5-2 ¼.
The Eagles also got a fifth from promising freshman Shaun Collins of Buffalo, S.D., in the shot put with a mark of 49-1.
Lanier went to the conference meet with the second best time of 6.82 seconds in the 60 meters, but tweaked a hamstring in the preliminaries on Friday and slowed down a trifle at the end of the race. His time of 7.02 seconds was 10th in the prelims, while only eight advance in track events.
Fortunately, Lanier had long jumped twice prior to reporting to start of the 60, and his second attempt was good for fourth place.
Some other Eagles came close to making the finals in their events. They included freshmen Carlie Collier in the 200 meters and Becca Monahan in the shot put.
Collier had the ninth best 200 time of 25.96 seconds and Monahan hit a career-best of 40- ½, about a foot shy of reaching the finals.
CSC’s placings follow:
Men’s Results
200--1, Brodie Roden, 21.81.
400--1, Brodie Roden, 47.93 (meet record).
4x400 relay--3, Chadron State (Osvaldo Cano, Osiel Cano, Brodie Roden, Harley Rhoades), 3:22.07.
Shot put--5, Shane Collins, 49-1.
Long jump--2, Naishaun Jernigan, 23-3 ½; 4, Javan Lanier, 22-9.
Triple jump--2, Naishaun Jernigan, 49-3; 3, Derrick Nwagwu, 48-11; 8, Brock Voth, 47-2 ¼.
High jump--2-4 tie, Joe Dumsa, 6-6 ¼.
Women’s Results
High jump--6, Allee Williamson, 5-2 ¼.