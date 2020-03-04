Chadron State’s Roden earns RMAC’s Male Track Athlete Award

Both of the rookies’ triple jump marks are their season-bests. While the national declarations weren’t made until after this story was written, Northrup said Jernigan is almost definitely qualified for nationals and Nwagwu is “on the bubble.”

“It will probably depend if a couple of those with better marks are injured and can’t compete,” Northrup said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Between 18 and 20 athletes get tickets to nationals in each event.

The jumps also provided most of the other points that Chadron State earned at the RMAC Meet. Senior Javan Lanier placed fourth in the long jump by going 22-9, sophomore Brock Voth was eighth in the triple jump at 47-2 ¼, sophomore Joe Dumsa finished in a three-way tie for second in the high jump by clearing 6-6 ¼ and junior Allee Williamson of Cheyenne placed sixth in the women’s high jump with a leap of 5-2 ¼.

The Eagles also got a fifth from promising freshman Shaun Collins of Buffalo, S.D., in the shot put with a mark of 49-1.

Lanier went to the conference meet with the second best time of 6.82 seconds in the 60 meters, but tweaked a hamstring in the preliminaries on Friday and slowed down a trifle at the end of the race. His time of 7.02 seconds was 10th in the prelims, while only eight advance in track events.