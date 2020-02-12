Chadron State signs long list of football prospects

The Chadron State College football program received 37 National Letters of Intent from prospective student-athletes last week when the high school signing period for NCAA Division II football began.

CSC Head Coach Jay Long said he is excited about the 2020 recruiting class.

"We addressed many of our needs,” Long said. “There is good balance of kids in the class. A few who may be able to play right away and others who will develop with the help of a redshirt year. We had good success landing some big linemen that we wanted.”

Eight of the signees are at least 6-foot, 245 pounds.

The new class consists of 18 who are projected to play offense, 17 who are likely to play defense, a placekicker and an all-around athlete. Four are transfers who previously played in college; the others are high school seniors.

These numbers do not include the 11 transfers who enrolled at the start of the second semester, are involved in the winter conditioning program and will participate in spring ball.