Chadron State softball sweeps four from Yellow Jackets

After struggling much of the season, the Chadron State College softball team won all four games over Black Hills State during two RMAC double-headers played in Chadron on Thursday and Friday, although the Yellow Jackets were considered the home team and batted last in each of the innings.

The venue was changed because it was expected to be cold and windy in Spearfish. It wasn’t much nicer in Chadron, but the games were still played, even though the wind chill was near freezing much of the time, particularly on Friday.

The Eagles entered the games with a 6-32 record for the season and a 5-21 conference mark, but they were able to sweep the Jackets and now lead the all-time series 40-8.

Chadron State outscored the South Dakota team 35-20 and outhit them 43-37 in the four games. A primary beneficiary was senior pitcher Tia Kohl of Wichita, Kan. She threw at least two innings in all four games, was the winning pitcher in the first three and got the save in the finale. She struck out 17 batters, walked six and gave up 10 hits in 15 innings in the circle.

The Eagles won Thursday’s games 8-4 and 14-12. The scores Friday were 2-0 and 11-4.

CSC came from behind to win both of the first two contests. Black Hills jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning of the series opener, but after the Eagles tied it on RBI singles by Amaya Ruiz and Chloe Brown in the second, they hit four solo home runs to gain the victory.

Jessie Henchenski and Mackenzie Kroll homered in the third, Ruiz led off the fourth with another shot over the fence and Addison Spears followed with another round-tripper in the sixth. Strong northwest winds may have aided some the long shots.

The Eagles added two more runs in the seventh with a single by Allie Mason the key hit.

Kohl gave up six hits, struck out seven and walked three before being relieved in the fourth by Gabby Russell, who yielded two hits but no runs in 2.2 innings to earn the save. Both teams finished with eight hits. Spears and Ruiz each had two for the winners.

There were plenty of hits in Thursday’s second game. Black Hills got 18 and the Eagles 17. Someone hit safely for each team in six of the seven innings and Chadron State batted around in the fourth and sent eight players to the plate three other innings. Every CSC batter who went to the plate had at least one base hit and all but one got on base at least twice.

Black Hills led 12-10 entering the seventh inning. That’s when the Eagles managed four runs on four hits, a pair of passed balls, a Yellow Jackets’ error and a wild pitch. The action included a single by Aliyah Robertson, a double by Henchenski and her daring dash home for what proved to be the go-ahead run after the Yellow Jackets dropped an infield fly.

Mason drove in the 14th and final run while collecting a single, her fourth hit in five at bats. Kohl threw the last two innings to get her second win of the day. She gave up two hits and walked a pair, but yielded no runs.

A two-run double by pinch hitter Micah Stouffer of Rushville and a graduate of Chadron High, was one of the key hits for CSC in the middle innings.

Kohl gave up just two hits and no walks while hurling all seven innings during the 2-0 victory in the first game Friday. Henchenski, a sophomore from Fort Collins, got the Eagles off to a good start with a first-inning home run. No one else scored for either team until the top of the seventh when Kroll roped a double down the left field line and came home on Addison Spears’s single up the middle.

The Eagles won the final game of the series by a much wider, 11-4, margin. Sophomore Sloan Quinjas provided an early spark by hitting a two-run dinger in the second inning. Kroll also made a big offensive contribution by going 3-of-4 to drive in two runs, as did Ruiz with a single and a double.

Senior Gabby Russell was the winning pitcher, giving up just one earned run in 4.1 innings. Kohl come on in relief in the fifth and was masterful, striking out five of the eight Yellow Jackets she faced and giving up no hits or runs to get the save.

Both Kroll and Ruiz collected six hits in the four games while Henchenski and Mason had five apiece and Brown four.

A highlight occurred Thursday, when true freshman Aliyah Rothstein of Lakewood, Colo., stole her 21st base of the season, breaking the school record of 20 that was set by Courtney Lecher in 2016. Rothstein has been caught stealing just three times.

Rothstein is also the Eagles’ leading hitter for the season among the Eagles’ regulars with 33 hits in 108 at bats for a .306 average.

Another freshman, Lauren Zimmerman of Reno, Nev., who played in just the first game against Black Hills, is second on the CSC hitting chart with a .304 average on 28 hits in 93 plate appearances. Hencheski is third with a .302 average with 29 hits in 96 at bats, and leads the team in runs scored with 23, two more than Rothstein.

Although she’s hitting only .240, Spears is the runs batted-in-leader with 26. Zimmerman and Hencheski each have 18. Kroll leads in homers with six. Both Hencheski and Spears have five.

The Eagles will play their final home games this Saturday and Sunday against Colorado Mines, which is 14-26 overall and 14-16 in the RMAC. CSC is due to wrap up its schedule the last weekend of April by playing conference-leader Colorado Mesa at Grand Junction. The Mavericks began this week 36-5 for the season and 28-1 in the conference.

Kaleb Center contributed to this story.

