Chadron State teams to play on Western Slope

The Chadron State College basketball teams are scheduled to play on Colorado’s Western Slope this weekend. They’ll visit the Fort Lewis Skyhawks in Durango on Friday and the Western Colorado Mountaineers in Gunnison on Saturday.

Both teams came to Chadron in early December. The Lady Eagles won twice, toppling Fort Lewis 72-49 and Western 60-51 while launching their RMAC schedule

The Chadron State men split their homestand, losing to Fort Lewis 87-63, but rallying past Western 90-84.

The Chadron State women are 5-8 overall and 4-4 in the conference after having their scheduled game with Westminster last weekend at least postponed and perhaps cancelled. The Eagles’ men, who are 6-10 for the season and 2-6 in the conference, hosted Westminster, but lost to the Griffins 73-67 despite outscoring them 45-30 in the second half.

The teams the Eagles are slated to play had a rough road trip to South Dakota Mines recently. The Hardrockers’ men defeated Fort Lewis 94-78 and Western 82-77 in overtime.

Both women’s game were decided by two points. The Lady Rockers lost to Western 56-54, but edged Fort Lewis 74-72 for their first win of the season after having dropped their first 13 games.

