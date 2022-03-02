Chadron State thrower smashes conference record

Chadron State College redshirt freshman Daniel Reynolds of Granby, Colo., set the school record of 62 feet, 1 ¼ inches in the 35-pound weight throw on Friday, Feb. 18, but he did much more than that the next Friday during the first day of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s Indoor championships at Gunnison, Colo.

Reynolds threw the weight 19.80 meters, or 64 feet, 11 ½ inches, to win the event and smash his school record as well as both the conference and field house records.

The old conference record was 19.48 meters (63-feet-11) and the field house record was 17.98 meters (59-0 feet). Reynolds’s huge throw Friday won the event by 4 ½ feet.

Besides that, Reynolds had three more throws of at least 19.31 meters that also would have won the gold medal. The second place mark by Arvid Veidmark of Colorado Mines was 18.43 meters, or 60-5 ¾.

In addition, his winning heave now ranks 11th nationally, meaning he seems assured of being one of the 16 Division II National Championships qualifiers in the event. The official announcement of the qualifiers were to be made Wednesday. The National Meet will be at Pittsburg, Kan., on Friday and Saturday, March 11 and 12.

“He had quite a day,” Chadron State Coach Riley Northrup said of Reynolds. “He keeps throwing better all the time. We have to remember than the weight isn’t a high school event, so this is just his second year of throwing it. Most outstanding weight throwers are upperclassmen.”

Reynolds’s best weight throw last season when he was a true freshman was 54 feet, 10 ¼ inches. He has gained about 50 pounds since he graduated from Granby High in May 2020.

The conference record that Reynolds broke dated back at least 15 years. It was initially set by Brett Wetton of Nebraska-Kearney in 2001 and matched by Matt Gersick of Adams State in 2007. The field house record of 17.98 meters, or 59 feet, was set by Austin Boup of Colorado Mines in 2015.

The Eagles earned another point in the weight throw Friday, when sophomore Shane Collins of Bison, S.D., placed eighth with a mark of 16.73 meters, or 54 feet, 10 ½ inches. Collins didn’t have his best performance. He fouled on five of his six throws. His only throw that counted was nearly two feet shy of his season best.

The CSC women earned three points Friday when Hannah Christie of Alpine, Wyo., placed sixth in the pentathlon, up one slot from a year ago. The Lady Eagles also placed eighth in the distance medley relay Saturday.

Not everything turned out great for the Eagles during the meet. One of the team’s top performers, Morgan Fawver of McCook, withdrew from both the 60-meter dash and the long jump because of a hamstring issue. Fawver has been bothered by the problem much of the season, and he and Northrup decided not to risk further damage by competing.

Fawver’s best long jump of 7.43 meters (24-4 ¼) ranked second in the conference and ranks 13th nationally, meaning he is pretty well assured of being among the 16 qualifiers for the national meet.

“Since we expect that he’ll get to compete at national meet and we need him to be healthy for the outdoor season, we decided it was best if he didn’t run or jump at the conference meet,” Northrup explained.

While Reynolds’s record-setting weight throw on Friday was the Eagles’ highlight of the meet, they had some other noteworthy achievements Saturday.

Sophomore Osvaldo Cano of Oshkosh was the silver medalist in the men’s 400 meters in 49.92 seconds, almost a photo finish with Dillon Andrews of Colorado-Colorado Springs, whose time was 49.81. Redshirt freshman Greg Logsdon of Yoder, Wyo., placed fifth at 50.44.

Both Cano and Logsdon ran on the Eagles’ 4x400 relay team that placed third in 3:21.53, only .36 hundredths of a second behind the winning Colorado Springs entry. The other CSC runners were Cano’s twin, Osiel, and Logan Peila of Miles City, Mont.

Chadron State also had numerous field events placings Saturday.

Derrick Nwagwu of Aurora, Colo., was third at 49-4 ¼ and Brock Voth of Berthoud, Colo., was fifth at 47-9 in the triple jump. Freshman Hector Ortega of Northglenn, Colo., was fourth in the high jump by clearing 6-7. In addition, Alec Penfield of Lusk, Wyo., went 6-6 and Connor McCracken of Scottsbluff jumped 6-4 ¾ to place seventh and eighth in the latter event.

Collins also was sixth in the shot put at 51-7 ¼ to go with his weight throw placing. Harley Rhoades of Douglas, Wyo., finished seventh in the decathlon.

CSC also had two women place in the high jump. Jourdaine Cerenil of Pine Bluffs, Wyo., was third and Miranda Gilkey of Lusk was fourth with marks of 5-5 ¾ and 5-3 ¼.

On Monday, Northrup was hopeful that four Eagles will qualify for the national meet. They are Reynolds, Fawver, Nwagwu and Cerenil.

The Eagles’ placings follow:

Men’s Events

400 dash—2, Osvaldo Cano, 49.92; 5, Greg Logsdon, 50.44.

4x400 relay—3, Chadron State (Osvaldo Cano, Logan Peila, Osiel Cano, Greg Logsdon), 3:21.53.

Shot put—8, Shane Collins, 51-7 ¾.

Weight throw—1, Dan Reynolds, 64-11 ½; 8, Shane Collins, 54-10 ¾.

Triple jump—3, Derrick Nwagwu, 49-4 ¼; 5, Brock Voth, 47-9.

Men’s high jump—4, Hector Ortega, 6-7; 7, Alec Penfield, 6-4 ¾; 8, Conner McCracken, 6-4 ¾.

Decathlon—7, Harley Rhoades, 4,482 points.

Women’s Events

Distance medley relay—8, Chadron State (Hannah Wilkie, Caydince Groth, Morgan Jaggers, Alissa Wieman), 13:17.12.

High jump—3, Jourdaine Cerenil, 5-5 ¾; 4, Miranda Gilkey, 5-3 ¼.

Pentathlon—6, Hannah Christie, 2,776 points.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0