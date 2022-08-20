Chadron State to induct nine into Athletic Hall of Fame

Nine former Chadron State College athletes have been selected for induction into the Eagles’ Athletic Hall of Fame this fall. The inductions will be on Saturday, October 15 following the football game against Adams State.

The honorees include five seniors from the 2004 football team. They are Mitch Barry, Shawn Eisenreich, Bryce Flammang, Casey Haldeman and Layne Sievers.

The others are track and field All-Americans Joel Duffield and Jacqueline Wells Hobbs along with basketball standout Bec Kyba-Ray and breakaway roper Jennifer Nelson.

Following is a summary of each of their careers:

Mitch Barry: One of the most versatile players in Eagles’ annals. The Chadron native started every game at cornerback except for two as a senior when he was injured. He finished his career with 105 unassisted tackles, 31 that were assisted, 11 interceptions and 28 passes broken up. He was the Eagles’ primary punt returner four years, returning 89 for 998 yards for an 11.2-yard average, and also punted 90 times his final three years, averaging 38 yards. He returned a fumble for a school-record 86 yards as a sophomore, earned first-team all-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, second-team all-West Region and honorable All-American from Football Gazette as a junior. The following year he was second-team all-conference and was placed on the Omaha World-Herald’s Nebraska NCAA Division II all-star team for the second year in a row. He is a faculty member and coach at Chadron High School. He has two children.

Shawn Eisenreich: The Gordon native was Chadron State’s starting quarterback three years, and completed 606 of 1,095 passes for 7,840 yards and 70 touchdowns during his career. Nearly all of his final stats ranked second on the Eagles’ all-time lists behind only four-year starters. His 581 yards passing vs. Fort Lewis in 2003 continues to be CSC’s single-game high, his 58.1 completion percentage as a senior was Eagles’ best in 46 years and his 55.3% completion figure was the best ever at CSC when he graduated. He was second-team all-RMAC as a senior, when the first-team choice was Harlon Hill winner Chad Friehauf of Colorado Mines. Since graduating from Chadron State, he has been a teacher and coach at Natrona County High at Casper. His wife is the former Shelly Langemeier of Alliance, a CSC graduate and a Casper elementary school teacher. They have a daughter.

Bryce Flammang: Originally from Cambridge, Flammang didn’t see much action his first two years at Chadron State, but emerged as the Eagles’ leading receiver the next two years. As a junior he had 41 receptions for 671 yards and four touchdowns. Against Fort Lewis that season, he caught 15 of Eisenreich’s passes for 250 yards. The reception total was the school record and the yardage was second all-time. As a senior in 2004, Flammang grabbed 49 passes for 721 yards and 12 touchdowns. His big game came during a 33-27 win over Western State. He initially caught an 80-yard TD pass and also caught five passes for 69 yards, including a 13-yarder for the TD, during an 80-yard drive that put the Eagles ahead for keeps. He teaches in the Casper schools. His wife, the former Kerri McIntosh, is a CSC graduate and a third grade teacher in Casper, her hometown. They have two daughters.

Casey Haldeman: A rare four-year starter at defensive end, Haldeman earned RMAC first-team honors each of his final three seasons and was a two-time Omaha World-Herald all state choice. The Douglas, Wyo., product concluded his career with 111 unassisted tackles and 61 that were assisted to go with 19 quarterback sacks for 118 negative yards and 18 more tackles for 54 yards behind the line of scrimmage. His teammates voted him the Defensive Player of the Years when he was a senior. CSC Defensive Coordinator Todd Auer said Haldeman’s “motor was always running.” He is employed by PDM Steel, a large firm that supplies construction materials. He lives in Vancouver, Wash.

Layne Sievers: At 6-5, 285 pounds Sievers was one of the biggest and also considered one of the Eagles’ best offensive linemen when he graduated. The Eagles averaged 485 yards in total offensive that fall. He was first-team all-RMAC and Nebraska NCAA Division II as both a junior and a senior. He also was a West Region second-team selection by both D2football.com and Football Gazette both years, while Daktronics also gave him that honor as a senior. In addition, he was placed on the Dopke.com All-American third-team his senior year. Layne, his wife, Jacqualine, who attended CSC, and their three children raise cattle on the family ranch near Randolph, Neb.

Joel Duffield: When Duffield graduated from Chadron State in 2006, he had the school records both indoors and outdoors in the 200 and 400 meters. He still possesses the records in the 400 indoors (47.22), and the 200 (20.82) and the 400 (45.92) outdoors. The latter time also remains the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference record. He capped the 2006 indoor season by winning the silver medal at the NCAA II National Indoor Meet in Boston. His record-setting time in the 400 meters at the RMAC Outdoor Meet was the fastest in NCAA Division II in the season and qualified him for the USA Nationals in Indianapolis. The former Morrill Lion was voted the RMAC’s Male Track Athlete of the Year in 2006, and he was a Second-Team Academic All-American. His wife, the former Kelsey Eitel of Crawford, also was a CSC track athlete. They reside in Mitchell, and he is employed by Chimney Rock Public Power. They have three daughters.

Jacqueline Wells Hobbs: Jacqueline Wells was a nine-time conference champion and a 10-time All-American while competing in throwing events for the Eagles 2003-06. A native of Albion, Neb., she was named to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s 12-member All-Century Track and Field Team in 2009. When she graduated, she owned four school records. They were 48-1 ¾ in the shot put and 61-9 in the 20-pound weight indoors and 52-1 in the shot and 178-8 in the hammer throw outdoors. Her outdoor shot mark also was the conference record. During her career, she won a throwing event 55 times, was named the RMAC’s Outstanding Female Athlete following both the conference’s indoor and outdoor meets in 2005. She also was one of 10 women placed on the District 7 All-Academic Team as a senior. She is married to Richard Hobbs and is a family physician at the Seward Family Medical Center in Seward. They have two infant children.

Bec Kyba Ray: A native of British Columbia, Bec Kyba had received Region IX all-star honors while playing at Western Wyoming College in Rock Springs for two years before transferring to Chadron State in 2005. She had a particularly outstanding season as a senior, when she led the Eagles in nearly every category while averaging 15.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. She also shot 39.1% from the field, made 54 three-pointers, was 70-85 from the free throw line and also paced the team in assists, blocked shots and steals. Her “big game” was against Metro State, when she scored 36 points, the most in the RMAC that season, and third most in Chadron State annals at the time. She was named both the RMAC and the Nebraska DII Player of the Week following that game. Bec, her husband Seth and their two daughters live on a ranch near Thedford. She teaches art and is the activities director for the Thedford Schools. She also is the athletic director for Sandhills High at Dunning and Thedford, which co-op their athletic teams.

Jennifer Nelson Gale: Jennifer’s time at Chadron State had a sad ending, but her reaction demonstrates what a capable cowgirl she is. A native of Hartford, S.D., she transferred from South Dakota State University and competed for Chadron State in 2004-05, bringing along her bay gelding, Pickle. They easily won the Central Rocky Mountain Region breakaway roping title. Jennifer caught 13 of the 17 calves that she drew during the regular season in an average time of 2.8 seconds. They also had the fastest times of 2.3, 2.4 and 2.9 seconds through the first three go-rounds of the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper. As the event leader in the championship go-round, she was the last contestant to compete. She had just completed warming up Pickle when he began acting strange and died. Her only alternative was to saddle up her dad’s horse, Rusty, that they had brought along. She had no time to warm him up. They got off to a slow start, but Jennifer caught the calf in 4.8 seconds—good enough to finish third in the final standings. She also received the rodeo’s Hardluck Cowgirl Award. Jennifer and Pickle had won the South Dakota Rodeo Association’s breakaway championships in 2003 and ’04 and she was the winner again in 2005 while riding a new horse. Now living at Humbolt, S.D., she works in the Nelson family’s trailer sales business and sometimes enters the breakaway and team roping at area rodeos. She has a 10-year-old daughter.