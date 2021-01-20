Chadron State track team opens 2021 season

Two more CSC freshmen, Parker Gosner of Windsor, Colo., and Dan Reynolds of Granby, Colo., also placed in the shot put and Reynolds also was fifth in the weight throw.

Besides his victory in the shot, Collins was fourth in the 35-pound weight throw with a mark of 51-5 ¾, his career-best.

Pete Brown of Oxford, Neb., was second for the Eagles in the pole vault and third in the 60-meter high hurdles.

Other placings by the CSC men saw Joss Linse of Plattsmouth, Neb., finish third in the triple jump; Ismael DePaullite of Pine Bluffs, Wyo., and Joe Dumsa of Sandy, Utah, place fifth and sixth in the long jump; Dumsa and Alec Penfield of Lusk Wyo., tie for fifth in the high jump; and Dylan Soule of Polk, Neb., take third in the pole vault and sixth in the hurdles.

Freshman Hannah Christie of Alpine, Wyo., placed in two women’s events. She was third in the high jump while clearing 5-2 ¼ and fourth in the 400 meters.

Other placewinners for the Lady Eagles included Kristi Hill of Big Springs, Neb., second in the pole vault; Carlie Collier of Thedford, third in the 60 dash; Miranda Gilkey of Lusk, Wyo., fourth in the high jump; and Courtney Smith of Rock Springs, Wyo., fifth in the shot put.