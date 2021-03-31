Chadron State track team opens outdoor season

Chadron State College athletes placed fourth in four events and added two fifth place finishes at the Spank Blasing Invitational Track and Field Meet hosted by Colorado State-Pueblo on Saturday. The meet was the Eagles’ first outdoors since 2019.
The competition was stiff with the Universities of Colorado and Wyoming and Colorado State University involved along with eight Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference teams besides the Eagles. In addition, several former college standouts competed unattached.
Three of the Eagles’ top placings came in the jumps.
Sophomore Naishaun Jernigan of Springfield, Mass., was fourth in the long jump while going 23-7 ¼, classmate Derrick Nwagwu of Aurora, Colo., was fourth in the triple jump at 48-7 ¼ and freshman Jourdaine Cerenil of Pine Bluffs, Wyo., earned a fourth by clearing 5-3 in the women’s long jump.
During the indoor season, Jernigan had a long jump best of 24-3, Nwagwu triple jumped 48-4 and Jernigan cleared 5-3.
Another CSC high jumper, Miranda Gilkey of Lusk, Wyo., tied for fifth in the long jump at 5-1 Saturday while Alec Penfield, also of Lusk, was eighth in the men’s high jump at 6-4 ¾.
One of the Eagles’ top performances was turned in by freshman Quest Savery of Miles City, Mont. He finished fourth in the javelin with a mark of 183 feet even. Only seven Chadron State athletes have cast the spear farther than that during their careers.
Savery was a standout javelin thrower at Miles City High School. However, another CSC freshman, Dylan Soule of Polk, Neb., was competing in the event for the first time in his life since the javelin is not thrown in Nebraska high school ranks. Soule’s best toss sailed 159-5, good for eighth place.
The Eagles also were fifth in the men’s 4x400 meter relay. The runners were Osvaldo and Osiel Cano of Oshkosh, Harley Rhoades of Douglas, Wyo., and Greg Logsdon of Yoder, Wyo. Their time of 3:21.24 was more than three seconds faster than the same quartet ran while placing third at the RMAC Indoor Championships in late February.
The Eagles are planning to enter a meet at the University of Nebraska-Kearney this coming Saturday, April. 3.