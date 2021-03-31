Chadron State track team opens outdoor season

Chadron State College athletes placed fourth in four events and added two fifth place finishes at the Spank Blasing Invitational Track and Field Meet hosted by Colorado State-Pueblo on Saturday. The meet was the Eagles’ first outdoors since 2019.

The competition was stiff with the Universities of Colorado and Wyoming and Colorado State University involved along with eight Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference teams besides the Eagles. In addition, several former college standouts competed unattached.

Three of the Eagles’ top placings came in the jumps.

Sophomore Naishaun Jernigan of Springfield, Mass., was fourth in the long jump while going 23-7 ¼, classmate Derrick Nwagwu of Aurora, Colo., was fourth in the triple jump at 48-7 ¼ and freshman Jourdaine Cerenil of Pine Bluffs, Wyo., earned a fourth by clearing 5-3 in the women’s long jump.

During the indoor season, Jernigan had a long jump best of 24-3, Nwagwu triple jumped 48-4 and Jernigan cleared 5-3.

Another CSC high jumper, Miranda Gilkey of Lusk, Wyo., tied for fifth in the long jump at 5-1 Saturday while Alec Penfield, also of Lusk, was eighth in the men’s high jump at 6-4 ¾.