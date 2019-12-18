As anticipated, Western Wyoming and Nebraska-Kearney have outstanding wrestling teams, the Chadron State Eagles and their fans learned last week while hosting them in the Nelson Physical Activity Center.
Western Wyoming, located at Rock Springs and the No. 1 ranked junior college team in the nation, bested the Eagles 24-12 on Wednesday night, and Kearney, the No. 2 rated NCAA II team, was a 26-16 winner the next night. CSC ended its siege of home matches by overwhelming Cloud County Community College from Concordia, Kan., 45-3 on Saturday.
The Eagles sometimes seemed to lack pizzazz in the first match, allowing the Wyoming visitors to force the action, but CSC had more spark in the next two encounters.
“We were out-wrestled,” said CSC Coach Brett Hunter after the first match. “The solution for that is giving more effort and wanting to win.”
The coach was happier the next night when the Eagles got the first takedown in seven of the 10 matches against Kearney. He also complimented his charges after they dominated Cloud County.
“The guys looked good,” Hunter said Saturday. “They finally started to wrestle harder, like we’ve been preaching. It was a good team effort.”
All four of the seniors on the Eagles’ roster won each of his matches during the homestand. Brandon Kile at 131 pounds, Chase Clasen at 157 and Wade French at 197 all went 3-0 and Jay Westcott, competing at the varsity level for the first time, took a 17-4 major decision over his Cloud County rival at 184 pounds.
There were a couple of special matchups vs. Western Wyoming involving Clasen and French, both Super Region 6 champions and national tournament qualifiers last year.
Clasen took on Anthony Herrera, the No. 2 ranked juco 157-pounder, and used a third period escape to take the match into overtime, where he won 8-6.
French, who was a national champion 197-pounder while competing for Western Wyoming in 2017, then transferring to CSC, met Tucker Tomlinson, the Mustangs’ No. 1 ranked grappler at that weight this year. French dominated, getting a riding time point for keeping his foe face down on the mat most of the second period except when he earned two nearfall points, managing an escape and being awarded a penalty point when Tomlinson was called for stalling.
CSC junior Tate Allison also posted an 11-4 decision at 165 pounds against Western Wyoming.
All three of the Eagles’ senior mainstays earned bonus points while winning over the UNK Lopers.
Both Kile and French pinned their Kearney opponents and Clasen scored a 13-4 major decision that included four takedowns.
CSC redshirt freshman Terry Winstead took his UNK foe into overtime before losing 7-5. The match between Kearney senior Jarrod Hinrichs, last year’s heavyweight runner-up at nationals and ranked No. 2 again this year, and the Eagles’ redshirt frosh, Mason Watt, was closer than the 9-4 score would indicate.
The Eagles managed five pins against Cloud County. They were recorded by Kile, Allison, French and redshirt freshmen Gavin Eason at 174 and Eli Hanojosa at heavyweight. Clasen, Westcott and Joe Ritzen at 141 won by major decisions and Caleb Haskell was an 8-1 winner at 149.
The Thunderbirds’ only points came when Blayne Harris, the No. 2 ranked Juco 125-pounder, slipped past true freshman Todd Stoddard 7-3.
The Eagles’ next action will be duals Jan. 10 in San Francisco against San Francisco State, Simon Fraser of Canada and Minnesota State at Mankato. CSC also will host RMAC duals against New Mexico Highlands, CSU-Pueblo and Colorado Mines on Jan. 16, 18 and 19.
Western Wyoming 24, Chadron State 12
125--Dalton Stutzman, WWCC, pinned Todd Stoddard, 4:39.
133--Brandon Kile, CSC, dec. Kyle Evans, 10-7.
141--Kedric Connis, WWCC, pinned Joe Ritzen, 0:57.
149--Zac Musselman, WWCC, dec. Caleb Haskell, 7-1.
157--Chase Clasen, CSC, dec. Anthony Herrara, 8-6 (2 SV).
165--Tate Allison, CSC, dec Javier Tapia, 11-4.
174--Jarid Bird, WWCC, dec. Gavin Eason, 6-1.
184--Jace Anderson, WWCC, dec. Terry Winstead, 9-3.
197--Wade French, CSC, dec. Tucker Tomlinson, 5-0.
Hwt--Landron Brown, WWCC, dec. Mason Watt, 3-1 (SV).
Nebraska-Kearney 26, Chadron State 16
125--Josh Portillo, UNK, tech. fall Tate Stoddard, 16-0.
133--Brandon Kile, CSC, pinned Scott Fulsos, 2:51.
141--Wesley Dawkins, UNK, major dec, Joe Ritzen, 12-3.
149--Jonathan Killingsworth, UNK, major dec, Caleb Haskell, 11-2.
157--Chase Clasen, CSC, major dec, Tyler Cunningham, 13-4.
165--Matt Malcom, UNK, major dec, Tate Allison, 11-2.
174--Terrell Garraway, UNK, dec. Gavin Eason, 5-2.
184--Talon Seitz, UNK, dec. Terry Winstead, 7-5, (SV).
197--Wade French, CSC, pinned Jace Lacaille, 4:41.
Hwt--Jarrod Hinrichs, UNK, dec. Mason Watt, 9-4.
Chadron State 45, Cloud County 3
125--Blayne Harris, CCCC, dec. Tate Stoddard, 7-3.
133--Brandon Kile, CSC, pinned Blake Leiszler 2:39.
141--Joe Ritzen, CSC, major dec. Joel Ostrom, 13-3.
149--Caleb Haskell, CSC, dec. Chandler Schoenberger, 8-1.
157--Chase Clasen, CSC, major dec. Nate Normandin, 20-6.
165--Tate Allison, CSC, pinned Tristan Hauck, 2:27.
174--Gavin Eason, CSC, pinned Dante Harper, 1:01.
184--Jay Westcott, CSC, major dec. Micah Sterling, 17-4.
197--Wade French, CSC, pinned Kevin Murry, 1:29.
Hwt--Eli Hinojosa, CSC, pinned Jose Lopez, 4:28.