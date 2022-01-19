Chadron State wrestlers upset Adams State

The Chadron State College wrestling team gave its fans something to cheer about late last week while upsetting Adams State 23-17 on Thursday night and then overwhelming the short-handed New Mexico Highlands Cowboys 46-3 on Friday night, both in the Chicoine Center.

Adams State came to Chadron ranked No. 7 in NCAA Division II by Intermatwrestle.com. All four of its nationally-ranked grapplers won their matches. Another of the Grizzlies also was a winner, but the Eagles won the remaining five matches and earned enough bonus points for the team victory.

It helped that the Eagles received a forfeit at heavyweight, but Rowdy Pfeil at 184 pounds and Colter Julian at 133 each earned five points for technical falls and Ethan Leake at 141 won by a major decision, good for four points.

The Eagles’ fifth win was a nail-biter. It was the dual’s final match and saw freshman Darwin Hull hang on for an 11-10 verdict at 174 pounds. Hull admitted afterwards that if the match had gone much longer, he probably would have lost. “I was out of gas,” he noted.

Hull built a 9-3 lead in the first period, was still ahead 11-5 after the second period, but barely survived in the third frame. If Adams State’s Cody Lewis had won, the dual would have ended in a 20-20 deadlock.

Hull made sure his Friday night match did not last so long. He pinned his Highlands foe in 1:49 of the first period.

Julian gave the Eagles a huge boost at 133. He was not on the Eagles’ first semester roster and didn’t arrive to take part in the team’s workouts until Jan. 6. because he was needed to help on the family’s ranch at Kemmerer, Wyo. He had participated in just 10 CSC practices before taking the mat Thursday night when the Eagles’ two top 131-pounders were still on COVID protocol.

Undaunted, Julian piled up the points and won by a resounding 24-9 score.

“His performance was a real bonus for us,” CSC Coach Brett Hunter noted. “He’s going to be great addition to our team.”

Julian was the Class 2A Wyoming state champion at 126 pounds as a senior in 2019.

Another second semester newcomer, Brody Lamb, who joined the team after spending the fall semester at Northern Colorado, represented the Eagles at 149 pounds. He had a tough assignment, No. 3 ranked Noah Hermosillo, who was the 149 winner at the Super Regional 6 Tournament last February and now has a 14-1 record this season after winning by a major decision over Lamb.

However, Hunter said he thinks the sophomore from Fort Collins, Colo., showed promise against Hermosillo. The next night, Lamb managed two takedowns and won a 4-3 decision over his Highlands foe, Jonathon Trujillo, who is regarded at the Cowboys’ top wrestler

Hunter also was proud of true freshman Quade Smith, who “stayed with” No. 6 ranked Isaiah DeLaCerda, a senior and the defending 125-pound regional champion, the first two periods.

Not all of Adams State’s wins were big ones. Sam Loera, who had a 6-0 record, needed a double-leg takedown in the final 10 seconds to edge CSC’s Preston Renner 3-1 at 165 pounds.

The Eagles now have a 4-2 dual record with the losses being to the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers. They also are 3-0 in the RMAC, but will be tested this week when they travel to Western Colorado at Gunnison and Colorado Mesa at Grand Junction for duals on Thursday and Friday.

Both teams are among the top 20 in the NCAA II rankings. The Eagles will be at home again on Saturday, Jan. 29 against Colorado State-Pueblo.

Chadron State 23, Adams State 17

184 – Rowdy Pfeil (CSC) TF Ben Tonnessen, 16-0 (3:00)

197 – No. 8 Hunter Tobiasson (ASU) dec. Eli Hinojosa, 14-11

285 – No. 10 Mason Watt (CSC) won by forfeit

125 – No. 6 Isaiah DeLaCerda (ASU) dec. Quade Smith, 11-4

133 – Colter Julian (CSC) TF Jimmizan Redhorse, 24-9 (6:38)

141 – Ethan Leake (CSC) MD Cael Figueroa, 15-2

149 – No. 4 Noah Hermosillo (ASU) MD Brody Lamb, 18-7

157 – No. 7 Josiah Rider (ASU) MD Dean Neff, 10-0

165 – Samuel Loera (ASU) dec Preston Renner, 3-1

174 – Darwin Hull (CSC) dec. Cody Lewis, 11-10

Chadron State 46, N.M. Highlands 3

125 – Quade Smith (CSC) pinned Naythan Galbiso, 2:02

133 – Kobe Lepe (CSC) won by forfeit

141 – Ethan Leake (CSC) won by forfeit

149 – Brody Lamb (CSC) dec. Jonathon Trujillo, 4-3

157 – Dean Neff (CSC) dec. Evan Killgore, 8-5

165 – Preston Renner (CSC) won by forfeit

174 – Darwin Hull (CSC) pinned Allen Michel, 1:27

184 – Lance Killgore (NMHU) dec. Rowdy Pfeil, 4-2

197 – Eli Hinojosa (CSC) MD Jayden Johnson, 15-7

285 – Mason Watt (CSC) pinned Julian Sanchez, 2:59

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0