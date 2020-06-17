Chadron State wrestling recruits given high ranking

--Parker Schlater, Moorcroft, Wyo. Helped Moorcroft win the Class 2A state team championships by while finishing as the runner-up at 170, 195 and 220 pounds the past three years. He won at least 40 matches each season and pinned his first three opponents at state this year in less than a minute.

--Parker Seeley, Moorcroft, Wyo. After being the Class 2A 138-pound runner-up at the Wyoming State Tournament three years in a row, he moved up to 145 pounds this past year and won the championship with a 55-3 record. He won 193 matches during his career.

--Travis Waldner, Dexter, Mo. The son of three-time Chadron State College All-American wrestler Bob Waldner, Travis missed winning the Missouri Class 2 170-pound championship this year by 1-0 score. His only loss was on an escape in the finals of the state tournament after he’d won his previous 50 matches. He was a four-time state tourney qualifier, and placed third at 126 pounds as a sophomore and fourth at 138 as a junior. He had a 40-3 record both of those seasons and finished 178-15 for his career. Bob Waldner had a 96-33 record during his four years at CSC, and was the 190-pound champion at both the NAIA Area Tournament and the RMAC Tournament as a senior in 1990. Travis’s mother, Kim, and a sister, Brittney, also graduated from CSC.