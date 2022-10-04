Chadron sweeps Gordon-Rushville

The Lady Cards brought plenty of energy to The Bird Cage on Tuesday, Sept. 27, as they swept the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs 3-0 with scores of 25-13, 25-19 and 25-22 in the three-set match.

Coach Blakelee Hoffman said she was happy with everything the players did against Gordon-Rushville. “We stuck to our game plan. We stuck to what we’ve been working on during practice, and really brought this high energy to the game.”

The Cardinals also went 3-3 at the Twin City Invite in Scottsbluff and Gering, opening Friday with losses to Crete and Sidney before nailing a two-win victory against Rapid City Central. Chadron played the Rapid City Cobblers once on Friday and again on Saturday. They also lost to Alliance on Saturday, but wrapped things up with a “W” against Burns, Wyo.

As for the Friday opener at the Twin Cities Invite, Hoffman said, “We were a little flat in our first match against Crete, but came back starting off playing really well against Sidney. We were up 11-4, then they went on a big run tying the score; it was major momentum killer that we couldn't get past for the rest of the match. Against Rapid City Central, we ended the night playing really well and consistent, which is what we needed to end the day.”

Of Saturday’s competition, Hoffman said she was happy with going 2-1. “We still have some little things to work on before playing Rapid City Christian . . . but I thought we made several improvements from day one to day two that really paid off.”

Yesterday’s game against Rapid City Christian was scheduled for 6 p.m. Their next home match is Parents Night, Oct. 11, with a 6 p.m. game against Sidney.

Chadron; 25; 25; 25

Gordon-Rushville; 13; 19; 22

#; Athlete Name; Kills; Aces; Blocks; Digs; Assists; Receptions

Chadron

3; Demi Ferguson (Jr); 15; 2; 2; 25; 1; 13

4; Jaleigh McCartney (Jr); 8; 2; -; 15; 2; 9

5; Ashlyn Morrison (Jr); -; 2; -; 15; -; 9

10; Marlee Pinnt (Sr); 4; 2; 3; 23; 2; 5

11; Kyndall Carnahan (Jr); 6; 3; 2; 15; 27; 3

12; Jazzy Munyiri (Sr); - ; -; -; 12; 1; 10

13: Sophia Wess (Sr); -; -; -; 16; 1; -

21; Taverra Sayaloune (Jr); 8; -; -; -; -; -

23; Kenli Boeselager (Jr); 2; -; 1; 1; 1; -

35; Kaylee Sprock (Jr); -; -; -; 2; -; -

Gordon-Rushville

1; Haley Johnson (Jr); 13; -; -; 20; -; 10

4; Reaghan Shultz (Sr); 4; -; 1; 9; 8; 7

6; Allie Nelson (Fr); -; -; -; 1; -; -

7; Rylie Shultz (So); -; 1; -; 10; 20; -

8; Taylor Trinity (Jr); 2; -; 1; -; -; -

10; Emma Martins (So); 4; -; -; 3; -; 9

11; Jaide Eichenberger (Sr); -; -; -; 8; -; 10

12; Skye Tausan (Jr); 4; 1; 1; 1; -; -

16; Addison Slama (Fr); -; -; -; 18; -; 20

17; McKinley Grover (Jr); 1; -; -; -; -;

Chadron; 22; 23

Crete; 25; 25

Chadron

3; Demi Ferguson (Jr); 6; 2; 1; 15; -; 10

4; Jaleigh McCartney (Jr); 2; 2; -; 12; 1; 7

5; Ashlyn Morrison (Jr); -; -; -; 4; -; 2

10; Marlee Pinnt (Sr); 1; -; 3; 11; -; 6

11; Kyndall Carnahan (Jr); 3; -; 2; 10; 9; 2

12; Jazzy Munyiri (Sr); - ; -; -; 8; -; 4

13: Sophia Wess (Sr); -; -; -; 8; 1; 6

23; Kenli Boeselager (Jr); 3; -; -; 1; -; -

35; Kaylee Sprock (Jr); 1; -; -; 1; -; -

Chadron; 22; 21

Sidney; 25; 25

Chadron

3; Demi Ferguson (Jr); 9; -; -; 14; 1; 6

4; Jaleigh McCartney (Jr); 2; -; -; 19; -; 10

5; Ashlyn Morrison (Jr); -; -; -; 5; -; 1

10; Marlee Pinnt (Sr); 3; -; 3; 18; 2; 11

11; Kyndall Carnahan (Jr); -; -; 3; 16; 13; 6

12; Jazzy Munyiri (Sr); - ; -; -; 10; -; 6

13: Sophia Wess (Sr); -; -; -; 11; -; -

23; Kenli Boeselager (Jr); 3; -; -; 4; -; -

35; Kaylee Sprock (Jr); 2; -; -; 2; -; -

Sidney

2; Karsyn Leeling (Jr); 6; -; -; 15; 2; 3

3; Payton Schrotberger (Jr); 1; -; -; 2; -; 6

5; Chloe Ahrens (Jr); 4; 4; -; 4; -; -

7; Kayla Westby (So); 8; -; -; 5; -; 9

8; Kierra Schrader (Fr); -; 1; -; 1; -; 3

11; Reese Riddle (Sr); 3; 1; -; 9; 15; -

12; Gabby Fortner (Jr); 2; -; -; 1; -; -

22; Rheagan Stanley (Sr); -; 3; -; 12; 2; 17

Chadron; 25; 25

Rapid City Central; 23; 11

Game 1

Chadron

3; Demi Ferguson (Jr); 10; 1; 3; 13; -; 7

4; Jaleigh McCartney (Jr); 4; 2; -; 10; 1; 8

5; Ashlyn Morrison (Jr); -; 1; -; 7; -; 4

10; Marlee Pinnt (Sr); 5; -; -; 9; -; 3

11; Kyndall Carnahan (Jr); 1; 4; 1; 8; 14; 2

12; Jazzy Munyiri (Sr); - ; -; -; 7; 1; 6

13: Sophia Wess (Sr); -; 1; -; 6; -; 1

23; Kenli Boeselager (Jr); 2; -; -; 1; -; -

35; Kaylee Sprock (Jr); 3; -; -; 2; -; -

Chadron; 25; 26

Rapid City Central; 9; 24

Game 2

Chadron

3; Demi Ferguson (Jr); 10; 3; 1; 14; -; 11

4; Jaleigh McCartney (Jr); 5; 2; -; 17; -; 5

5; Ashlyn Morrison (Jr); -; 2; -; 3; -; -

10; Marlee Pinnt (Sr); 3; 1; 1; 13; -; 7

11; Kyndall Carnahan (Jr); -; -; -; 11; 22; 4

12; Jazzy Munyiri (Sr); - ; -; -; 7; -; 4

13: Sophia Wess (Sr); -; 1; -; 12; -; -

21; Taverra Sayaloune (Jr); 3; -; -; -; -; -

23; Kenli Boeselager (Jr); 3; -; -; 6; -; 1

35; Kaylee Sprock (Jr); 2; -; -; -; -; -

Chadron; 18; 22

Alliance; 25; 25

Chadron

3; Demi Ferguson (Jr); 5; -; 1; 20; -; 10

4; Jaleigh McCartney (Jr); 4; 2; -; 18; 1; 11

5; Ashlyn Morrison (Jr); -; 3; 2; 2; -; 2

10; Marlee Pinnt (Sr); 5; 2; -; 9; -; 6

11; Kyndall Carnahan (Jr); 2; 1; -; 15; 15; 1

12; Jazzy Munyiri (Sr); - ; -; -; 15; -; 11

13: Sophia Wess (Sr); -; -; -; 7; -; 2

21; Taverra Sayaloune (Jr); 1; -; 1; 1; -; -

23; Kenli Boeselager (Jr); -; -; -; 1; -; -

35; Kaylee Sprock (Jr); 3; -; -; -; -; -

Chadron; 25; 25

Burns; 23; 16

Chadron

3; Demi Ferguson (Jr); 6; 4; 2; 16; -; 7

4; Jaleigh McCartney (Jr); 7; -; -; 18; -; 10

5; Ashlyn Morrison (Jr); -; -; -; 4; -; 2

10; Marlee Pinnt (Sr); 6; -; 2; 11; -; 3

11; Kyndall Carnahan (Jr); 2; -; 1; 10; 21; 2

12; Jazzy Munyiri (Sr); -; -; -; 14; -; 8

13: Sophia Wess (Sr); -; -; -; 8; 1; 1

21; Taverra Sayaloune (Jr); -; -; -; 1; -; -

23; Kenli Boeselager (Jr); 1; -; 3; -; -; -

35; Kaylee Sprock (Jr); 4; -; 1; -; -; -

Burns

3; Brooke Hansen (Jr); 6; 1; 1; 5; -; 2

6; Tehya Gallegos (Jr); 1; -; -; 8; 15; -

9; Savannah Kirkbride (Jr); 1; -; 2; 1; -; 5

13; Sienna Gallegos (Jr); 4; -; 1; 2; 1; 4

14; Saria Eklund (Jr); 1; 1; -; -; -; -

18; Emma Norris (Sr); 3; 2; -; 11; -; 13

28; Madi Foley (Jr); -; -; -; 10; 1; 14

32; Sadie Barrett (Jr); 1; 1; -; 4; -; 2

* Not all opponent stats were available at press time