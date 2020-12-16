Chadron takes sixth at G-R Invite

The Chadron wrestlers were 1.5 points shy of a Top 5 spot when they hit the mats last Saturday at the Gordon-Rushville Invite, earning them a sixth place finish.

Coach Jamie Slingsby stated, “Once again our seniors lead the way with all three getting themselves to the finals. Sawyer (Haag) and Daniel (Wellnitz) both wrestled good matches but not enough to win. Tough close matches will pay off later in the season. Kade Waggener was able to get the pin after being down in the match.

“Dewey McMann won his first two matches to get himself into the semifinals before he lost and ended up placing sixth. Fia Rasmussen wrestled in the girls division and placed second. It was great to get her some matches against other female wrestlers since there are not many female wrestlers in the western part of the state.

“As a team I was hoping to finish higher than we did but overall when you take eight wrestlers and place all of them in the top seven and with three of them in the finals, it is a huge positive for the team.”

Chadron earned 101.5 points, but it was Valentine that took the top spot at the meet with 187.5 points, followed by Mullen at 140.5, Bayard at 127.0, Gordon-Rushville at 104.5 and Mitchell at 103.