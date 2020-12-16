Chadron takes sixth at G-R Invite

The Chadron wrestlers were 1.5 points shy of a Top 5 spot when they hit the mats last Saturday at the Gordon-Rushville Invite, earning them a sixth place finish.
Coach Jamie Slingsby stated, “Once again our seniors lead the way with all three getting themselves to the finals. Sawyer (Haag) and Daniel (Wellnitz) both wrestled good matches but not enough to win. Tough close matches will pay off later in the season. Kade Waggener was able to get the pin after being down in the match.
“Dewey McMann won his first two matches to get himself into the semifinals before he lost and ended up placing sixth. Fia Rasmussen wrestled in the girls division and placed second. It was great to get her some matches against other female wrestlers since there are not many female wrestlers in the western part of the state.
“As a team I was hoping to finish higher than we did but overall when you take eight wrestlers and place all of them in the top seven and with three of them in the finals, it is a huge positive for the team.”
Chadron earned 101.5 points, but it was Valentine that took the top spot at the meet with 187.5 points, followed by Mullen at 140.5, Bayard at 127.0, Gordon-Rushville at 104.5 and Mitchell at 103.
The team is on the road again this Friday, heading for the Valentine Invite. First matches begin at 12 p.m. Mountain Time.
113: Uzziah Schwartz placed sixth and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Schwartz received a bye
Quarterfinal - Jadon Skavdahl (Sioux Co.) won by 9-2 decision over Schwartz
Cons. Round 2 – Schwartz received a bye
Cons. Round 3 – Schwartz received a bye
Cons. Semi - Trenton Rushman (Leyton) won by a 1:33 fall over Schwartz
Fifth Place Match - Jadon Skavdahl (Sioux Co.) won by a 12-second fall over Schwartz(
120: Braden Underwood placed seventh and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Underwood received a bye
Quarterfinal - Brock Burry (Bayard) won by a 7-4 decision over Underwood
Cons. Round 2 - Underwood received a bye
Cons. Round 3 - Chase McGrath (Bridgeport) won by a 10-7 decision over Underwood (Dec 10-7)
Seventh Place Match - Underwood won by a 2:11 fall over Mason Toner (Perkins County)
132: Dewey McMann placed sixth and scored 9.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - McMann won by disqualification over Jonathan Fitzler (Hemingford)
Quarterfinal - McMann won by a 9-7 decision over Nick Ohlmann (Valentine)
Semifinal - Cody Miller (Valentine) 4-1 won by a 32-second fall over McMann
Cons. Semi - Zachary Araujo (Bayard) 8-3 won by a 29-second fall over McMann
Fifth Place Match - Hadley Markowski (Mitchell) won by a 6-1 decision over McMann
152: Daniel Wellnitz placed second and scored 21.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Wellnitz received a bye
Quarterfinal - Wellnitz won by a 21-5 tech fall over Devon Engledon (Mitchell)
Semifinal - Wellnitz won by a 1:47 fall over Peyton Abbott (Leyton)
First Place Match - Colton Holthus (Garden Co.) won by a 5-1 decision over Wellnitz (Dec 5-1)
160: Rhett Cullers placed fourth and scored 18.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Cullers won by a 42-second fall over Logan Rethwisch (Garden Co.)
Quarterfinal - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) won by a 1:35 fall over Cullers
Cons. Round 2 - Cullers won by a 2:23 fall over Taylon Pascoe (Gordon-Rushville)
Cons. Round 3 - Cullers won by a 2:16 fall over Kolton Kriha (Bayard)
Cons. Semi - Cullers won by a 7-6 decision over Kolby Welling (Crawford)
Third Place Match - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) won by no contest over Cullers
170: Sawyer Haag placed second and scored 18.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Haag received a bye
Quarterfinal - Haag won by a 4-3 decision over Curtis Rittgarn (Gordon-Rushville)
Semifinal - Haag won by an 8-1 decision over Cael Peters (Mitchell)
First Place Match - Christian Leonard (Bayard) won by a 7-2 decision over Haag
182: Kade Waggener placed first and scored 28.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Waggener received a bye
Quarterfinal - Waggener won by a 35-second fall over Curtis Jackson (Bridgeport)
Semifinal - Waggener won by a 3:01 fall over Sage Schrunk (Valentine)
First Place Match - Waggener won by a 1:56 fall over Dallas Miller (Garden Co.)
Girls A: Fia Rasmussen (3-7) placed second.
Round 1 - Rasmussen won by a 1:40 fall over Alyssa Hockenbary (Valentine)
Round 2 - Josephine Redman (Gordon-Rushville) won by a 3:49 fall over Rasmussen
Round 3 - Rasmussen won by a 36-second fall over Ariana Blume (Valentine)
