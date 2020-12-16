 Skip to main content
Chadron takes sixth at G-R Invite

Chadron takes sixth at G-R Invite

Kade

Kade Waggener (Chadron) 10-1 won by a 1:56 fall over Dallas Miller (Garden Co.) to take first in his division.

 Justin Haag

The Chadron wrestlers were 1.5 points shy of a Top 5 spot when they hit the mats last Saturday at the Gordon-Rushville Invite, earning them a sixth place finish.

Coach Jamie Slingsby stated, “Once again our seniors lead the way with all three getting themselves to the finals. Sawyer (Haag) and Daniel (Wellnitz) both wrestled good matches but not enough to win. Tough close matches will pay off later in the season. Kade Waggener was able to get the pin after being down in the match.

“Dewey McMann won his first two matches to get himself into the semifinals before he lost and ended up placing sixth. Fia Rasmussen wrestled in the girls division and placed second. It was great to get her some matches against other female wrestlers since there are not many female wrestlers in the western part of the state.

“As a team I was hoping to finish higher than we did but overall when you take eight wrestlers and place all of them in the top seven and with three of them in the finals, it is a huge positive for the team.”

Chadron earned 101.5 points, but it was Valentine that took the top spot at the meet with 187.5 points, followed by Mullen at 140.5, Bayard at 127.0, Gordon-Rushville at 104.5 and Mitchell at 103.

The team is on the road again this Friday, heading for the Valentine Invite. First matches begin at 12 p.m. Mountain Time.

113: Uzziah Schwartz placed sixth and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Schwartz received a bye

Quarterfinal - Jadon Skavdahl (Sioux Co.) won by 9-2 decision over Schwartz

Cons. Round 2 – Schwartz received a bye

Cons. Round 3 – Schwartz received a bye

Cons. Semi - Trenton Rushman (Leyton) won by a 1:33 fall over Schwartz

Fifth Place Match - Jadon Skavdahl (Sioux Co.) won by a 12-second fall over Schwartz(

120: Braden Underwood placed seventh and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Underwood received a bye

Quarterfinal - Brock Burry (Bayard) won by a 7-4 decision over Underwood

Cons. Round 2 - Underwood received a bye

Cons. Round 3 - Chase McGrath (Bridgeport) won by a 10-7 decision over Underwood (Dec 10-7)

Seventh Place Match - Underwood won by a 2:11 fall over Mason Toner (Perkins County)

132: Dewey McMann placed sixth and scored 9.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - McMann won by disqualification over Jonathan Fitzler (Hemingford)

Quarterfinal - McMann won by a 9-7 decision over Nick Ohlmann (Valentine)

Semifinal - Cody Miller (Valentine) 4-1 won by a 32-second fall over McMann

Cons. Semi - Zachary Araujo (Bayard) 8-3 won by a 29-second fall over McMann

Fifth Place Match - Hadley Markowski (Mitchell) won by a 6-1 decision over McMann

152: Daniel Wellnitz placed second and scored 21.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Wellnitz received a bye

Quarterfinal - Wellnitz won by a 21-5 tech fall over Devon Engledon (Mitchell)

Semifinal - Wellnitz won by a 1:47 fall over Peyton Abbott (Leyton)

First Place Match - Colton Holthus (Garden Co.) won by a 5-1 decision over Wellnitz (Dec 5-1)

160: Rhett Cullers placed fourth and scored 18.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Cullers won by a 42-second fall over Logan Rethwisch (Garden Co.)

Quarterfinal - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) won by a 1:35 fall over Cullers

Cons. Round 2 - Cullers won by a 2:23 fall over Taylon Pascoe (Gordon-Rushville)

Cons. Round 3 - Cullers won by a 2:16 fall over Kolton Kriha (Bayard)

Cons. Semi - Cullers won by a 7-6 decision over Kolby Welling (Crawford)

Third Place Match - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) won by no contest over Cullers

170: Sawyer Haag placed second and scored 18.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Haag received a bye

Quarterfinal - Haag won by a 4-3 decision over Curtis Rittgarn (Gordon-Rushville)

Semifinal - Haag won by an 8-1 decision over Cael Peters (Mitchell)

First Place Match - Christian Leonard (Bayard) won by a 7-2 decision over Haag

182: Kade Waggener placed first and scored 28.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Waggener received a bye

Quarterfinal - Waggener won by a 35-second fall over Curtis Jackson (Bridgeport)

Semifinal - Waggener won by a 3:01 fall over Sage Schrunk (Valentine)

First Place Match - Waggener won by a 1:56 fall over Dallas Miller (Garden Co.)

Girls A: Fia Rasmussen (3-7) placed second.

Round 1 - Rasmussen won by a 1:40 fall over Alyssa Hockenbary (Valentine)

Round 2 - Josephine Redman (Gordon-Rushville) won by a 3:49 fall over Rasmussen

Round 3 - Rasmussen won by a 36-second fall over Ariana Blume (Valentine)

