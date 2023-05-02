—headline

All four of the Chadron track and field teams placed high at the Alliance Middle School Meet on April 23.

The Chadron 7th grade girls won their division while the 7th grade boys finished second. Both of the Chadron 8th grade teams took third in their competitions.

Numerous Junior Cardinals won blue ribbons.

Seventh grader Addisyn won both the 100 and 200 dashes as well as the triple jump. Gracie Calkins won the 1600. The Chadron 7th grade girls also won both of the relays.

Another Chadron 7th grader, Jayce Hoffman, won both the long and triple jumps, going exactly 17 feet in the long jump and twice that far in the triple jump. He also ran on the winning 4x100 relay.

In the 8th grade girls’ competition, Chadron’s Alexandra Rasmussen won both the 400 and 800 races. Also, Lillie Uhing was the 1600-meter winner and Hannah Sprock won the shot put with a mark of 34 feet, 5 inches to break the school record she had set at the previous meet.

Two Chadron 8th grade boys won events. Kole Carnahan won the 800 and Tobin Landen was the discus winner.

Two Hay Springs youths were first place winners. Megan Anderson won the 7th grade girls long jump and Tripp Buettner won the 8th grade boys high hurdles.

The team scores and Chadron and Hay Springs placings follow:

7th grade girls team standings—1, Chadron, 104; 2, Sidney, 88.3; 3, Gering, 77; 4, Scottsbluff, 46; 5, Alliance SA, 43; 6, Mitchell, 40; 7, Hay Springs, 32; 8, Bridgeport, 18; 9, Alliance, 14.3; 10, Bayard, 4.3; 11, Hyannis, 2.

100—1, Addisyn Gruver, Ch, 13.70; 3, Rylan Barry, 14.02; 5, Megan Anderson, HS, 14.35.

200—1, Addisyn Gruver, Ch, 28.69; 6, Jezy Alcorn, Ch, 32.12.

400—2, Rylan Barry, Ch, 71.31; 4, Jezy Alcorn, Ch, 72.16.

800—3, Gracie Calkins, Ch, 2:54.0.

1600—1, Gracie Calkins, Ch, 6:18.26; 3, Anabelle VanderMay, Ch, 7:06.02.

100 hurdles—2, Rylan Barry, Ch, 18.23.

4x100 relay—1, Chadron (Rylan Barry, Jezy Alcorn, Thaivunuh Sayaloune, Addisyn Gruver), 56.72.

4x400 relay—1, Chadron (Cella Landen, Jezy Alcorn, Annabelle VanderMay, Gracie Calkins), 5:10.44.

High jump—3, Emily Forney, HS, 4-2.

Long jump—1, Megan Anderson, HS, 16-0; 2, Emily Forney, HS, 14- ¼; 6, Thaivunh Sayaloune, Ch, 12-3 ¼.

Triple jump—1, Addisyn Gruver, Ch, 31-1 ½; 4, Cella Landen, Ch, 37-5 ¾.

7th grade boys team standings—1, Alliance SA, 85; 2, Chadron, 77; 3, Scottsbluff, 65; 4, Gering, 53; 5, Alliance, 52; 6, Sidney, 46; 7, Mitchell, 35; 8, Hyannis, 26; 9, Bridgeport, 20.

200--3. Braylon Branson, Ch, 26.87.

800—2, Henrick Rider, Ch, 2:41.22,

1600--2, Henrick Rider, Ch, 5:59.52; 5, Sam Kahl, Ch, 6:17.73.

100 hurdles—2, Johnathon Hoffman, Ch 19.13.

4x100 relay—1, Chadron (Reid Greise, Kacen Bach, Jayce Hoffman, Braylon Branson). 52.59.

High jump—6, Haivan Catches, Ch, 4-6.

Long jump—1, Jayce Hoffman, Ch, 17-0.

Triple jump—1, Jayce Hoffman, Ch, 34-0; 6, Jonathon Hoffman, 27-6.

8th grade girls team standings—1, Gering, 95; 2, Scottsbluff, 92.5; 3, Chadron, 87; 4, Sidney, 67; 5, Bridgeport, 48; 6, Mitchell, 29; 7, Hay Springs, 15; 8, Alliance SA, 11; 9, Bayard, 10; 10, Alliance, 6.5; 11, Hyannis, 4.

100—6, Reese Varvel, HS, 14.56.

200—4, Jove Griese, Ch, 30.06.

400—1, Alex Rasmussen, Ch, 65.84; 6. Brylee Huffman, Ch, 72.01.

800—1, Alex Rasmussen, Ch, 2:39.38.

1600—1. Lillie Uhing, Ch, 6:18.12.

100 hurdles—2, Sophia Watson, Ch, 17.98; 3, Jove Griese, Ch, 18.19; 4, Alaina Raymer, HS, 18.91.

200 hurdles—2, Jove Griese, Cha, 32.83.

4x100 relay—2, Chadron (Zaylei Bates, Alex Rasmussen, Sophia Watson, Jove Griese), 56.00.

4x400 relay—2, Hay Springs (Alaina Raymer, Emily Forney, Megan Anderson, Reese Varvel), 4:53.98; 3, Chadron (Rian Fisher, Sophie Watson, Brylee Huffman, Alex Rasmussen), 4:57.51.

Shot put—1, Hannah Sprock, Ch, 34-5.

Discus—3, Hannah Sprock, Ch, 87-2.

Long jump—5, Alaina Raymer, HS, 14-1 ¼.

8th grade boys team standings—1, Scottsbluff, 115; 2, Mitchell, 63; 3, Chadron, 55; 4, Bridgeport, 47; 5, Sidney, 42; 6, Alliance, 39; 7, Gering, 34; 8, Alliance SA, 29; 9. Hyannis, 28; 10, Hay Springs, 12.

800—1, Kole Carnahan, Ch, 2:24.09.

100 hurdles—1, Tripp Buettner, HS, 16.39.

200 hurdles—2, Bricen Wright, Ch, 29.57; 3, Braden Wright, Ch, 30.81; 5, Tripp Buettner, HS, 31.11.

4x100 relay—3, Chadron (Kole Carnahan, Marcus Dunbar, Braden Wright, Bricen Wright), 50.67.

4x400 relay—2, Chadron (Kole Carnahan, Marcus Dunbar, Braden Wright, Bricen Wright), 4:16.12.

Shot put—3, Tobin Landen, Ch, 38-2.

Discus—1, Tobin Landen, Ch, 132-2 ½.

Long jump—5, Marcus Dunbar, 16-4.