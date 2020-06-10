Chadron teams to begin play June 18

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Chadron’s First National Bank of North Platte/American Legion baseball teams are scheduled to open their seasons on Thursday, June 18 by hosting their Gordon-Rushville counterparts at Maurice Horse Field.

Both the Chadron Juniors and Seniors have about 20 games scheduled during the season that is slated to run through July 28. About half the contests for each team will be at home.

Bruce Parish, the head coach for both teams, has 12 Seniors and 14 Juniors on the rosters. He said pitching should be a strength for both teams. If current restrictions continue, no fans will be allowed in the grandstand, Parish said.

Practices with coaches involved began on June 1. Assistant coaches are Colby Ellis, Conner Blumenthal and Greg McCallem.

The rosters and schedules for the teams will be included in next week’s Chadron Record. The Chadron Juniors are due to host their Area Tournament July 17-19.

