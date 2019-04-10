The Chadron 8th grade girls continued to excel Saturday during the Middle School Track and Field Meet that the Junior Cardinals hosted.
Even though a couple of standouts were participating in Nebraska History Day in Lincoln, the Chadron team tallied 107 points while running away with the title. Scottsbluff was the runner-up with 72 points.
The Chadron 7th grade girls also were impressive, scoring 83 points will finishing second to Scottsbluff’s 111 points.
Gering won the 7th grade boys competition with 102 points and Scottsbluff was second with 88.5. The order was reversed in the 8th grade boys’ action. Scottsbluff was first with 95.7 points and Gering second with 83.5.
The Chadron 7th grade boys were fifth with 40 points and the 8th graders were fourth with 57.25.
Athletes from 12 schools competed.
Three area girls were triple winners.
Kyler Gortsma of Crawford won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes and also was first in long jump, and Grace Pyle of Chadron ran away with the 800 and 1600 and also was the high jump winner while clearing 4-9. Both are 7th graders.
Hay Springs 8th grader Mia Skinner won all three of the sprints. Her 1:04.1 time in the 400 was particularly impressive. Chadron’s Ember Diers was the runner-up in both the 100 and 200.
Another potential standout appears to be Ayden Naslund of Cody-Kilgore. She won both the 7th grade shot put and discus events, and she’s only a 6th grader. Her classmate, Tracy From, was the runner-up to Gortsma in both the 7th grade 100 and 200 races.
Jace Freeseman, a Gordon-Rushville 8th grader, won both the 800 and 1600. He also anchored the winning 4x400 relay.
Three Chadron girls won 8th grade field events. Sophia Wess captured the discus throw by more than three feet, Jayrah Ngio was the triple jump winner and Laney Klemke went 4-9 to win the high jump.
Klemke also was third in the 800 and ran the final leg of the winning 4x400 relay. Her mates in the relay were Kinley Richardson, Kyndall Carnahan and Demi Ferguson.
Gabrielle Schiaffo of Hay Springs won the 7th grade 400 and Tessa Hurlburt of Gordon-Rushville won the 8th grade high hurdles.
Seventh grade boys from the immediate area who earned blue ribbons were Ayden Branson of Chadron, 200; Cy Hughson of Oelrichs, high jump; and a pair of hurdlers from Hay Springs, Gage Mintken and Jordyn Anderson.
Area 8th grader boys who won firsts included Neo Powell of Hemingford, 100; Malachi Swallow of Chadron, 100 hurdles; Hunter Wyland of Hemingford, shot put; and Ellis Livingston of Gordon-Rushville, long jump.
The team scores and top six placings in each event follow:
7th Grade Girls
Team scores--1 Scottsbluff, 111; 2, Chadron, 83; 3, Cody-Kilgore, 56; 4, Gordon-Rushville, 46; 5, Crawford, 30; 6, Mitchell, 27; 7, Hay Springs, 24; 8, Gering, 23; 9, Bennett County, 13; 10, Alliance, 12; 11, Hemingford, 6; 12, Oelrichs, 2.
100--1, Kyler Gortsma, Craw, 14.5; 2, Tracy From, C-K, 14.8; 3, Alissa Morales, Ger, 14.8; 4, Jayse Marez, Mit, 14.9; 5, Charley Edens, Mit, 15.0; 6, Kinley Richardson, Chad, 15.1.
200---1, Kyler Gortsma, Craw, 30.0; 2, Tracy From, C-K, 30.5; 3, Kinley Richardson, Chad, 30.8; 4, Trinity Taylor, G-R, 31.4; 5, Emma Robbins, Mit, 31.8; 6, Charley Edens, Mit, 32.0.
400--1, Gabrielle Schiaffo, HS, 1:06.9; 2, Demi Ferguson, Chad, 1:07.1; 3, Allie Darnell, SB, 1:10.8; 4, Sarah Wiese, Ger, 1:11.2; 5, Alexa Tonjes, HS, 1:12.7; 6, Alionna Torres-Twombly, SB, 1:15.0.
800--1, Grace Pyle, Chad, 2:41.7 2, Haley Johnson, G-R, 2:46.2; 3, Anna Cheek, Mit, 2:48.3; 4, Gabrielle Schiaffo, HS, 2:50.2; 5, McCee Neu, SB, 2:52.7; 6, Tegyn, Kolb, BC, 2:59.1.
1600--1 Grace Pyle, Chad, 6:00.4; 2, Anna Cheek, Mit, 6:05.8; 3, Elizabeth Wiese, Ger, 6:12.2; 4, McCee Neu, SB, 6:19.0; 5, Tegyn Kolb, BC 6:20.5; 6, Katelyn Shimic, Ger, 6:44.0.
100 hurdles--1, Paige Horne, SB, 18.0; 2, Ashytn Schwartz, SB, 19.3; 3, Tacey From, C-K, 19.3; 4, Crimsun Hotz, G-R, 20.1; 5, Amelia Her Many Horses, Oel, 20.4; 6, Jaelynne Clark, All, 20.5.
200 hurdles--1, Paige Horne, SB, 32.1; 2, Demi Ferguson, Chad, 33.4; 3, Mace Rutledge, Chad, 35.1; 4, Ashtyn Schwartz, SB, 35.7; 5, Jessica Schaff, SB, 36.4; 6, Alley Heath, C-K, 37.0.
4x100 relay--1, Scottsbluff, 58.6; 2, Chadron (Lucy Rischling, Jaleigh McCartney, Demi Ferguson, Kinley Richardson), 1:00.2; 3, Cody-Kilgore, 1:00.5; 4, Hemingford, 1:02.4; 5, Alliance, 1:02.4.
4x400 relay--1, Chadron (Kinley Richardson, Kyndall Carnahan, Demi Richardson, Laney Klemke), 4:47.1; 2, Scottsbluff, 5:01.2; 3, Gering, 5:16.4; 4, Bennett County, 5:58.3; 5, Hemingford, 5:29.8.
Shot put--1, Ayden Naslund, C-K, 25-8; 2, McKinley Grover, G-R 25-5 ¼; 3, Nevah Hrasky, SB, 25-1 ½; 4, Mercedes Thrash, SB, 22-9; 5, Olivia Lyon, BC, 22-8 ½; 6, Haylee Wild, Chad, 22-6 ½.
Discus--1, Ayden Naslund, C-K, 66-5; 2, McKinley Grover, G-R, 65-10; 3, Jenna McConkey, 61-6; 4, Sophia May, 61-1; 5, Wailynn Hooton, Mit, 61-1; 6, Isabell Gomez, Hem, 59-8.
Long jump--1, Kyler Gortsema, Craw, 12-9 ½; 2, Haley Johnson, G-R, 12-7; 3, Alexa Tonjes, HS, 12-3; 4, Nielle Heinhold, SB, 12-1; 5, Gabrielle Schiaffo, HS, 12- ¾; 6, Aubrey Johnson, C-K, 11-11 ½.
Triple jump--1, Jessica Schaff, SB, 27-3 ½; 2, Addisyn Muhr, All, 26-10; 3, Ella Foote, SB, 26-7 ¼; 4, Kenli Boeselager, Chad, 26-5; 5, Allie Darnell, SV, 25-4; 6, Jaleigh McCartney, Chad, 24-11,
High jump--1, Grace Pyle, Chad, 4-9; 2, Marly Laucomer, SB, 4-4; 3, Aubrey Johnson, C-K, 4-4; 4, Trinity Taylor, G-R, 4-2; 5, Anna Cheek, Mit, 4-2; 6, Charlotte Schmidt, All, 4-0.
8th Grade Girls
Team scores--1, Chadron, 107; 2, Scottsbluff, 72; 3-4, Bennett County and Gering, 49; 5, Mitchell, 46; 6, Gordon-Rushville, 37; 7, Hay Springs, 30; 8, Hemingford, 22; 8, Cody-Kilgore, 9; 9, Crawford, 8; 10, Alliance, 5.
100--1, Mia Skinner, HS, 13.8; 2, Ember Diers, Chad, 14.2; 3, Madison Still, 14.4; 4, Leaha Pauly, BC 14.5; 5, Victoria Washington, All, 14.6; 6, Kassidy Rosberry, C-K, 14.7.
200--1, Mia Skinner, HS, 29.3; 2, Ember Diers, Chad, 30.2; 3, Kambree Walker, Hem, 30.5; 4, Hannah Risse, BC, 30.7; 5, Leaha Pauly, BC, 31.1; 6, Bailey Stark, All, 32.0.
400--1, Mia Skinner, HS, 1:04.1; 2, Shea Willats, SB, 1:06.2; 3, Taylor Byerley, BC, 1:07.0; 4, Jayda Meyring, Hem, 1:08.0; 5, Marlee Pinnt, Chad, 1:12.1; 6, Leaha Pauly, BC, 1:13.6.
800--1, Madison Seiler, Ger, 2:36.5; 2, Taylor Byerley, BC, 2:38.9; 3, Laney Klemke, Chad, 2:41.1; 4, Stephanie Fielder, SB, 2:47.7; 5, Addison Wilson, SB, 2:48.8; 6, Jadyn Scott, SB, 2:51.5.
1600--1, Taylor Byerley, BC, 5:45.7; 2, Lilian Golden, Mit, 6:19.2; 3, Kailee Webster, Chad, 6:34.3; 4, Nevaeh Rodriguez, Ger, 6:35.4; 5, Aspen Graves, Chad, 6:35.9; 6, Jenna Buck, SB, 6:37.1
100 hurdles--1, Tessa Hurlburt, G-R, 18.4; 2, Marlee Pinnt, Chad, 19-1; 3, Jayda From, C-K, 19.3; 4, Payton Burda, SB, 19.7; 5, Haylee Harder, Ger, 19.9; 6, Bailey Markowski, Mit, 19.9.
200 hurdles--1, Payton Burda, SB, 33.9; 2, Bailey Markowski, Mit, 35.4; 3, Nickie Todd, Ger, 37.5; 4, Tierra West, SB, 38.4; 5, Megan Kicken, Ger, 40.0; 6, Brittney Rodgers, Ger, 44.6.
4x100 relay--1, Mitchell, 58.7; 2, Chadron (Ember Diers, Kailee Webster, Nora Winkler, Demi Kelso), 58.9; 3, Gering, 59.6; 4, Gordon-Rushville, 59.7; 5, Cody-Kilgore, 1:00.2; 6, Scottsbluff, 1:00.8.
4x400 relay--1, Scottsbluff, 4:45.3; 2, Hemingford, 4:52.3; 3, Chadron, 4:52.7; 4, Mitchell, 5:07.9; 5, Gering, 5:09.2; 6, Gordon-Rushville, 5:15.7.
Shotput--1, Nickie Todd, Ger, 29- ¼; 2, Stella Wegner, G-R, 28-10 ½; 3, Caitlyn Blackstone, Mit, 26-8; 4, Kylie Coomes, G-R, 26-3 ½; 5, Kaigan McBride, All, 25-8; 6, Paris Vance, Ger, 25-7.
Discus--1, Sophia Wess, Chad, 74-1; 2, Alexis Two Bulls, 70-9; 3, Dallas Enriquez, SB, 66-0; 4, Emma Rogers, SB, 63-6; 5, Austin Bruhn, Chad, 63-4; 6, Piper Ryschon, SB, 63-1.
Long jump--1, Madison Still, SB, 13-9 ½; 2, Tessa Hurlburt, G-R, 13-4 ½; 3, Laney Klemke, Chad, 13-1 ½; 4, Nora Winckler, Chad, 13-1; 5, Savannah Baird, Ger, 12-6; 6, Sarah Griess, SB, 12-3.
Triple jump--1, Jayrah Ngoi, Chad, 30-1; 2, Lily Krahulik, Mit, 29-3 ¾; 3, Hannah Risse, BC, 27-8; 4, Brinna Phillips, Hem, 26-11 ¼; 5, Savannah Baird, Ger, 26-9 ½; 6, Demi Kelso, Chad, 26-7 ½.
High jump--1, Laney Klemke, Chad, 4-9; 2, Taylor Byerly, BC, 4-8; 3, Marlee Pinnt, Chad, 4-4; 4, Jazzy Munyiri, Chad, 4-4; 5, Hadleigh Hoos, G-R, 4-2; 6, Katrina Kohel, Mit, 4-2.
7th Grade Boys
Team standings--1, Gering, 102; 2, Scottsbluff, 88.5; 3, Mitchell, 61; 4, Gordon-Rushville, 53; 5, Chadron, 40; 6, Alliance, 34; 7, Hay Springs, 30; 8, Cody-Kilgore, 11; 9, Oelrichs, 10.5; 10, Crawford, 3; 11, Bennett County, 1.
100--1, Frankie Trevino, SB, 12.7; 2, Colton Archibald, G-R, 13.1; 3, Landon Amundsen, SB, 13.1; 4, Ayden Branson, Chad, 13.4; 5, William Rairigh, Ger, 13.7; 6, Santiago Castillo, Mit, 13.9.
200--1, Ayden Branson, Chad, 28.5; 2, Mason Gaudreault, Ger, 28.9; 3, Caleb Heck, G-R, 29.7; 4, Xavier White, Mit, 30.6; 5, Hudson Cross, Cha, 30.8; 6, Mitch Knode, Craw, 30.9.
400--1, Jackson Howard, SB, 1:02.4; 2, William Rairigh, Ger, 1:02.9; 3, Santiago Castillo, Mit, 1:04.5; 4, Johnnie Reed, Chad, 1:04.9; 5, Hudson Cross, Chad, 1:07.8; 6, Aiden Narvals, Ger, 1:09.2.
800-1, Hans Bastron, SB, 2:36.8; 2, XayVian Gonzales, SB, 2:38.5; 3, Grady Robbins, Ger, 2:38.7; 4, Aiden Narvals, Ger, 2:47.6; 5, Jarhett Anderson, HS, 2:47.9; 6, Aiden Hancock, All, 2:50.5.
1600--1, Tanner Gartner, Ger, 5:33.4; 2, Hans Bastron, SB, 5:40.8; 3, Ben Cassatt-Reina, All, 5:41.0; 4, XayVian Gonzales, All, 5:42.0; 5, Tristan Timbers, All, 5:51.2; 6, Jarhett Anderson, HS, 5:59.1.
100 hurdles--1, Gage Mintken, HS, 19.6; 2, Bert Trevino, All, 20.2; 3, Cooper Fay, C-K, 20.8; 4, Matt Hunter, Mit, 20.9; 5, Collin Dailey, Chad, 21.3; 5, Gage Wild, Chad, 21.5.
200 hurdles--1, Jordyn Anderson, HS, 34.4; 2, Matt Hunter, Mit, 34.8; 3, Johnnie Reed, Chad, 34.9; 4, Bert Trevino, All, 35.3; 5, Judah Dameron, Ger, 35.6; 6, Cutter Beaver, Mit, 35.7.
4x100 relay--1, Scottsbluff, 54.8; 2, Gering, 55.4; 3, Mitchell, 56.3; 4, Gordon-Rushville, 57.5; 5, Alliance, 58.9; 6, Bennett County, 1:02.7.
4x400 relay--1, Scottsbluff, 4:30.3; 2, Gering, 4:34.6; 3, Chadron, 4:53.9; 4, Mitchell, 4:54.4; 5, Alliance, 4:55.9; 6, Cody-Kilgore, 5:15.9.
Shot put--1, Jeremiah Coley, Mit, 35-7; 2, Colton Archibald, G-R, 33-10; 3, Rodney Beguin, G-R, 30-4 ½; 4, Jacob Kiever, G-R, 29-3 ¾; 5, Jose Barrios, Ger, 28-7; 6, Carter Rudloff, Craw, 27-2
Discus--1, Jeremiah Coley, Mit, 91-4; 2, Mitch Moravec, Ger, 75-1; 3, Lukah Schwery, Mit, 73-3; 4, Rodney Beguin, G-R, 68-6; 5, Luke Maser, SB, 67-7; 6, Carter Rudloff, Craw, 64-10.
Long jump--1, Jackson Howard, SB, 15-5; 2, Mason Gaudreault, Ger, 15-2 ¼; 3, Gage Mintken, HS, 14-5 ½; 4, Caleb Heck, G-R, 14-3 ½; 5, Colton Archibald, G-R, 14-2 ½; 6, Landon Amundsen, SB, 14-2.
Triple jump--1, Austin Wiedeman, Ger, 26-10 ¾; 2, Aiden Hancock, All, 26-10 ¼; 3, Gavin De Los Santos, Ger, 26-6 ½; 4, Tanner Olson, C-K, 26-6 ¼; 6, Alex Hardy, Chad, 22-11 ½; 6, Talan Postell, All, 18-2.
High jump--1, Cy Hughson, Oel, 4-8; 2-3, Mason Gaudreault, Ger, and Tyler Daringer, G-R, 4-6; 4, Orion Chalupa, Ger, 4-4; 5-6, Johnnie Reed, Chad, Cutter Beaver, Mit, and Gage Mintken, HS, 4-4.
8th Grade Boys
Team Standings--1, Scottsbluff, 95.75; 2, Gering, 83.5; 3, Gordon-Rushville, 69; 4, Chadron, 57.25; 5, Hemingford, 48.5; 6, Alliance, 28.5; 7, Mitchell, 25.5; 8, Cody Kilgore, 14; 9, Hay Springs, 9; 10, Crawford, 2.
100--1, Neo Powell, Hem, 12.6; 2, Ty Robles, SB, 12.8; 3, Cesar Perez, SB, 12.9; 4-5, Seth Gaswick, Chad, and Jackson Allen, Mit, 13.0; 6, Whiley Hardy, All, and Malachi Swallow, 13.0.
200--1, Zayden Sharp-Druckenmiller, Ger, 26.4; 2, Hunter Lund, Ger, 26.8; 3, Ellis Livingston, G-R, 27.0; 4 Luke Smith, Chad, 27.0; 5, Ty Robles, SB, 27.2; 6, Jose Rodriguez, SB, 28-0.
400--1, Carson Bair, All, 55.7; 2, Jose Rodriguez, SB, 57.8; 3, Jackson Allen, Mit, 59.1; 4, Darin Turek, Hem, 1:00.9; 5, Neo Powell, Hem, 1:01.0; 6, Jayce Wilkinson, SB, 1:03.4.
800--1, Jayce Freeseman, G-R, 2:19.0; 2, Tyson Klein, SB 2:25.2; 3, Kyan Allen, SB, 2:27.6; 4, Eli Marez, Ger, 2:28.1; 5, Ty Brady, Craw, 2:30.2; 6, Aydon McDonald, HS, 2:35.8.
1600--1, Jace Freeseman, G-R, 5:12.8; 2, Eli Marez, Ger, 5:19.7; 3, Caden Galbraith, Chad, 5:35.5; 4, Josh Chavez, All, 5:36.8; 5, Spencer Ridgeway, Ger, 5:39.3; 6, Easton Anderson, Mit, 5:43.7.
100 hurdles--1, Malachi Swallow, Chad, 16.0; 2, Aydon McDonald, HS, 17.0; 3, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 17.1; 4, Karter Halverson, G-R, 17.4; 5, Kyler Castillo, Ger, 17.6; 6, Keagan Hitchcock, Hem, and Hayden Umble, Mit, 18.1.
200 hurdles--1, Zayden Sharp-Drunkenmiller, Ger, 30.2; 2, Keagan Shifflett, Ger, 30.9; 3, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 30.9; 4, Quinn Cheney, C-K, 31.4; 5, Karter Halverson, G-R, 31.9; 6, Hayden Umble, Mit, 32.2.
4x100 relay--1, Gering, 49.9; 2, Scottsbluff, 52.2; 3, Hemingford, 52.3; 4, Mitchell, 52.5; 5, Alliance, 53.4; 6, Gordon-Rushville, 53.4.
4x400 relay--1, Gordon-Rushville (Ellis Livingston, Curtis Rittgarn, Carter Anderson, Jace Freeseman), 4:07.2; 2, Hemingford (Neo Powell, Cody Rathjen, Darin Turek, Hunter Wyland), 4:12.7; 3, Chadron, 4:18.7; 4, Gering, 4:20.5; 5, Gering, 4:41.5.
Shot put--1, Hunter Wyland, Hem, 41-9 ¼; 2, Seth Wilfred, Mit, 40-8 ½; 3, Jace Nelson, G-R, 39- ¼; 4, Maddux Janecek, Ger, 38-10 ¼; 5, Kaden Bohnsack, Ger, 36-6 ½; 6, Cesar Perez, Mit 36-2.
Discus--1, Dylan Naslund, C-K, 111-9; 2, Hunter Wyland, 111-8; 3, Trey May, SB, 110-9; 4, Jace Nelson, G-R, 107-6; 5. Seth Wilfred, Mit, 104-11; 6, Michael Thresh, SB, 104-4.
Long jump--1, Ellis Livingston, G-R, 17-4 ½; 2, Kolbe Denke, Chad, 16-8 ½; 3, Seth Gaswick, Chad, 16-4 ½; 4, Hunter Howlett, SB, 15-11 ¾; 5, Jayce Wilkinson, SB, 15-10; 6, Hunter Lund, Ger, 15-9 ¼.
Triple jump--1, Jayce Wilkinson, SB, 34-9; 2, Hunter Howlett, SB, 33-4 ¼; 3, Carter Anderson, G-R, 33-0; 4, Tyzen Brown, All, 31-10 ¾; 5, Levi Gool, Ger, 30-6; 6, Carter Flowers, Ger, 29-8 1/2.
High jump--1, Jayce Wilkinson, SB, 5-4; 2, Carson Bair, All, 5-4; 3, Zayden Sharp-Drunkenmiller, Ger, 5-0; 4-6, Hunter Lund, Ger, Keagan Shifflett, Ger, Glen Hinman, Chad, Hunter Howlett, SB, all 4-8.