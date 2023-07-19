Chadron will host the Class B-7 District Seniors Baseball Tournament at Maurice Horse Field beginning Friday.

The double-elimination tournament will have four teams—Alliance, Gering and Sidney, along with Chadron.

While the pairings were not available early this week because some of the teams were still playing games, it has been arranged that Chadron will play the second games both Friday and Saturday.

The action will begin at 4 p.m. Friday while the second game will start at 7 and involve Chadron’s First National Bank of Omaha team. On Saturday, the first game will begin at 11 a.m. and the second game at 2 p.m. The latter game will involve the Chadron Nationals, whether they win or lose on Friday.

The competition will continue Monday and Tuesday until the champion is crowned.

The Chadron Nationals expect to have a complete roster and should be able to contend for the title, several fans have said.

Meanwhile, Rushville’s Modisett Field will be the site of the Class C State Tournament beginning on Saturday, July 29. The Sheridan County Regulators will be the host team. Eight teams will be involved. Those pairings also were unavailable as the Record was going to press.

The Regulators had a 15-13 record at the end of last week.