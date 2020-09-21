Chadron volleyball sees busy week

Daniels emerged the top killer for the Cardinals with five, followed by Burke and Kittell with four each. Junior Jacey Garrett helped keep the ball in play with 11 receptions and 18 digs.

The girls also took on their host, beating out Gothenburg 2-1. Coach Hoffman said, “We played so well in this match. We dropped the first set, but competed really well to take the next two.”

Top contributors to the “W” were Bailey with nine kills and Burke with six, followed by Daniels and sophomore Demi Ferguson with five each. Garrett was again strong on defense with 18 receptions and 17 digs, and freshman Jaleigh McCartney and senior Jalei Marcy kept the action going with 15 and 14 receptions, respectively.

Wrapping up the first day’s competition was a tough 2-0 loss to St. Paul. “The first set was ours,” coah Hoffman said, “but we just could finish with the win. Unfortunately, the second set got away from us early on and we couldn’t recoup.”

In the top spots, Ferguson and Daniels were able to get in four kills each on St. Paul, with Bailey adding another three. Garrett added another 14 receptions and 16 digs to her list.