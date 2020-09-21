Chadron volleyball sees busy week

The Chadron High Volleyball team had eight contests within five days last week, starting things off with a triangular on Tuesday, Sept. 15 with Sidney and Bridgeport where they emerged 1-1 after a 2-1 loss to Sidney’s Red Raiders and a 2-0 triumph over the Gering Bulldogs.
Of the loss to Sidney Coach Blakelee Hoffman said, “I was very proud of how we played. I thought our serve receive was a lot better and our communication was much better as well. We'll get them next time.”
After the loss to Sidney, the coach was happy with how well the Cardinals competed against Bridgeport. She added, “We had very few errors with our offense which is something we need to continue to build upon.
Seniors Anika Burke and Kaycee Kittell were the top aggressors for Chadron in the Sidney match, taking seven each. Following closely was junior Macey Daniels with six. Junior Jacey Garrett was the top receiver with 25, and senior Emma Cogdill provided 25 assists.
Junior Tatum Bailey was the top killer against Bridgeport, nailing seven, with Burke and Daniels each hitting four. Cogdill remained a strong defender with 19 assists.
Late in the week the Cardinals hit the road again, this time at Gothenburg’s Harvest Fest Sept. 18 and 19 where the girls went 2-4 in six games across two days. Chadron went up against York, coming away with a 2-0 loss. Of the game coach Hoffman said, “This was a tough match against a solid team. I was pretty happy about how we played.”
Daniels emerged the top killer for the Cardinals with five, followed by Burke and Kittell with four each. Junior Jacey Garrett helped keep the ball in play with 11 receptions and 18 digs.
The girls also took on their host, beating out Gothenburg 2-1. Coach Hoffman said, “We played so well in this match. We dropped the first set, but competed really well to take the next two.”
Top contributors to the “W” were Bailey with nine kills and Burke with six, followed by Daniels and sophomore Demi Ferguson with five each. Garrett was again strong on defense with 18 receptions and 17 digs, and freshman Jaleigh McCartney and senior Jalei Marcy kept the action going with 15 and 14 receptions, respectively.
Wrapping up the first day’s competition was a tough 2-0 loss to St. Paul. “The first set was ours,” coah Hoffman said, “but we just could finish with the win. Unfortunately, the second set got away from us early on and we couldn’t recoup.”
In the top spots, Ferguson and Daniels were able to get in four kills each on St. Paul, with Bailey adding another three. Garrett added another 14 receptions and 16 digs to her list.
Sept. 19’s action saw another two losses for the Cardinals — 2-1 both against Ogallala and Aurora — and their second win, 2-0 against Minden. Though their final game in the two-day stretch was a loss to Aurora, Hoffman said, “This match was by far our best match of the weekend. We just had a slight let down early on in the third set, but made a huge comeback towards end to make it a great game. Kudos to Anika [Burke] and Jacey [Garrett]. They both had a phenomenal match.”
Burke was able to get in 12 kills, just shy of Daniels’ 13, while Garrett had an impressive 40 digs and 23 receptions in the match.
Against Ogallala, Burke was also top killer with 12, followed by Bilaey with nine and Daniels with six. Cogdill provided 29 assists, and Gareet had 22 receptions, 29 digs. Also putting up good numbers on defense with Marcy with 15 receptions and 12 digs, and McCartney with 11 of each.
In their win against Minden, Bailey bagged seven kills, with Burke hitting another five and Ferguson nailing three.
After so much time on the road, the Cardinals will be home again in The Bird Cage this Thursday, Sept. 24 against Scottsbluff. Games begin at 6 p.m., with JV at 5 p.m. Chadron will also host Gordon-Rushville on Tuesday, Sept. 29, with JV at 6 p.m. and Varsity following at 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!