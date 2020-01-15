Chadron wrestlers compete in 30-39 loss

Alliance defeated the Chadron High wrestling squad on Jan. 9 by a score of 39-30. Chadron was open in both the 182 and 195 weight classes, but luckily the Bulldogs were open in 182 as well which only caused the Cardinals to cede six free points. Outside of those two classes the two schools had a competitive night, particular in back-to-back-to-back matches in the 145, 152, and 160 weight classes. Unfortunately Chadron dropped all three of those matches by decision, and those nine points ended up being the deciding factor at the dual.
Starting in the 132 class, Chadron’s Kolbe Denke was beaten by fall (1:26) even after Denke scoring the first takedown of the match. Winning the match was Jaxon Minnick who has placed 3rd in two invitationals on the year, beating Tallon Craig back on Dec. 7 at the Cozad Invite.
The next match was certainly a highlight match for Chadron as Chayton Bynes beat Devin Hughes by fall (3:00). Bynes was trailing 1-8 after the first period and barely avoided getting pinned while giving up five nearfall points. In the second period Bynes started on the bottom and escaped after thirty or forty seconds, and once he did immediately pinned Hughes high on his shoulders. The match stuck out on the night simply because Bynes was dominated in the first round, but not giving up led to a stunned opponent before the match was over. Bynes’ last four wins have come by fall.
In the next three matches Chadron was beat in succession 0-3, 1-2, and 5-6. Wellnitz failed to score a point in a visibly frustrating match for him versus Asa Johnson of Alliance, losing 0-3. Then Rhett Cullers took a 0-0 match into the third period where he scored an escape point before being taken to the mat and controlled for the final minute in a 1-2 loss. Kade Waggener outwrestled his opponent for the majority of his match and led 5-3 after the second period. One of those three points came on a penalty for unnecessary roughness. This extra point ended up being the difference as Philip Halstead executed an escape and takedown in the third period for a 6-5 win. Talking about these three matches, Coach Slingsby said “We talk at practice about scoring first and winning the first period. We were unable to do that so we had to come from behind in order to win, and against quality wrestlers like those from Alliance it’s very hard to do.”
Zac Haug took his match deep into the second period but eventually lost by fall (3:35) to Waylon Cash of Alliance. The 182 class was open on both teams and Chadron was open in the 195 class. Going in to 220 class the Cardinals were down 6-27, but Aiden Vaughn outclassed his inexperienced opponent with a fall at 1:46, and brought the score to 12-27.
Chadron drew even closer when senior Isaiah Beye defeated Hunter Klinkerman by fall at the 2:27 mark. It being parent’s night, Isaiah Beye was honored before the game as the lone Cardinal senior on the team. Coach Slingsby was asked to comment on having Isaiah in the program: “He continues to improve each time he steps on the mat. He is one of those kids that never misses a practice and is ready to work hard every day at practice. His hard work is showing more and more each time he wrestles.”
Paige Denke brought the Cardinals to 24-27 with a convincing victory by fall (2:45). Paige was up 11-3 at the time of her pin. The next two matches were Chadron’s last chance to take the lead but experienced wrestlers for Alliance won the day over Chadron’s Braden Underwood and Eric Vahrenkamp by pins in the first period. Tallon Craig closed out the day in the 126 class by being up 7-0 in the second period before pinning his opponent (2:59).
Chadron had to turn around on Friday and Saturday for their third invitational of the year at Douglas, WY. The Cardinals took 18th out of 26 squads and put up 47 points on the day. The bright spots on the day for Chadron were Daniel Wellnitz (145) and Isaiah Beye (220).
Wellnitz put together a fourth place finish with 18 team points, and ended the day with an 11-5 record on the year. Daniel lost to the eventual winner of the tournament, Analu Benabise of Kelly Wash, in the quarterfinals of the championship bracket, 17-6. Wellnitz then won three straight on the consolation bracket in order of fall (2:37), decision 7-3, and sudden victory (3-1). Daniel eventually fell to Kaeden Willcox of Natrona County in the third place match.
Isaiah Beye collected 15 points for the Cardinals behind a fifth place finish. Much like Wellnitz, Isaiah lost early in the championship bracket and had to climb through the consolation bracket. He won four matches in the consolation bracket in order of bye, fall (2:03), decision 9-2, fall (2:29). Beye lost in the consolation semis before recovering and winning the fifth place match by fall (1:24) against an 8-8 wrestler in Natrona County’s DAnthony Smith.
On the day Chadron also got six team points from Paige Denke who scored a major decision (16-7) and a fall (2:59) in consolation rounds three and four. Aiden Vaughn also put up six team points as he was the only Cardinal along with Wellnitz to reach the quarterfinals of the championship bracket. Chayton Bynes also chipped in for the Cardinals with two points by getting a consolation round victory by decision.
The Kelly Walsh squad out of Casper, WY won the event with 200.5 points, followed by Thunder Basin at 189, and then the host school Douglas at third with 178.
Chadron hits the mat next with duals against Ogallala on Jan. 17 and then with Gothenburg the following day. Both duals are on the road.