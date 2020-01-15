Chadron wrestlers compete in 30-39 loss

Alliance defeated the Chadron High wrestling squad on Jan. 9 by a score of 39-30. Chadron was open in both the 182 and 195 weight classes, but luckily the Bulldogs were open in 182 as well which only caused the Cardinals to cede six free points. Outside of those two classes the two schools had a competitive night, particular in back-to-back-to-back matches in the 145, 152, and 160 weight classes. Unfortunately Chadron dropped all three of those matches by decision, and those nine points ended up being the deciding factor at the dual.

Starting in the 132 class, Chadron’s Kolbe Denke was beaten by fall (1:26) even after Denke scoring the first takedown of the match. Winning the match was Jaxon Minnick who has placed 3rd in two invitationals on the year, beating Tallon Craig back on Dec. 7 at the Cozad Invite.

The next match was certainly a highlight match for Chadron as Chayton Bynes beat Devin Hughes by fall (3:00). Bynes was trailing 1-8 after the first period and barely avoided getting pinned while giving up five nearfall points. In the second period Bynes started on the bottom and escaped after thirty or forty seconds, and once he did immediately pinned Hughes high on his shoulders. The match stuck out on the night simply because Bynes was dominated in the first round, but not giving up led to a stunned opponent before the match was over. Bynes’ last four wins have come by fall.