Chadron wrestlers see strong openers

With four gold medals in their inaugural tournament at Hemingford on Dec. 2, the Chadron Cardinals Grils Wrestling Team are already making an impact on the mats.

This year is the first the State of Nebraska has sanctioned girls wrestling, designating girls will only wrestle other girls.

Bringing home golds were Taylee Williamson in the 114 division, Leila Tewahade in 138, Kenli Boeselager in 145 and Addie Diers in 165. Fia Rasmussen, wrestling in the 132 division, nabbed a silver and Ember Diers had a fourth place finish in the 165 division.

Williamson earned her win with some quick falls, starting with a 27-second pin over Aurora Hinman of Hemingford. Her next pin came after a minute, against Marianne Zuniga of Sandhills Valley, before she saw her fastest pin at 14 seconds against Kyra Skiles of Ogallala. Williamson’s final match was against Hailey Webber, also of Ogallala, whom she took down in 30 seconds.

Tewahade had some long battles on the mat against Lake McClure of Ogallala, but pinned her opponent twice across two rounds, at times of 3:08 and 3:06.

Boeselager started her trek toward the gold with a 1:51 fall over Izabelle Owens of Sidney, followed up by a 1:15 fall over Jayse Marez of Mitchell and a 40-second fall over Celeste Pacheco of Ogallala.

Addie fought for a 3:39 fall over Isabell Gomez of Hemingford and received a bye in her second round, then came back strong in the third and pinned Mariah Dunn of Sandhills Valley in 43 seconds.

Rasmussen lost in her first round in 3:06 against Emma Pester of Mitchell, but wasn’t deterred as she took Isabelle Zuniga of Sandhills Valley in 1:28 and Ashtyn Silverman of Mitchell in 1:23.

Ember put up a good fight against Mariah Duran, battling against the Sandhills Valley girl for 5:20 before getting pinned. Ember had a bye in the second round, and fell to Isabell Gomez of Hemingford in 39 seconds for the final round.

“For the first tournament of the season the ladies did phenomenal,” Coach Jamie Slingsby said. “The ladies were eager to wrestle against someone else and it showed in the results. The losses that we had were just a few mistakes that experience and time will correct. Each time these ladies get on the mat they are gaining more and more experience and more confidence. As a staff we are excited to see how the season goes.”

While the girls were making history the boys team was busy with a dual against Gering, going up against last year’s state champions. Though the Cardinals had a 49-22 loss against the Bulldogs, there were some impressive moments, particularly with Davin Serres earning a win with a 19-6 major decision against the Class B #4 Albert Stone in the 138 division.

Also securing wins were: Quinn Bailey with a 43-second fall over Joseph Barraza in the 145 division; Rhett Cullers with a 1:47 fall over Carmelo Timblin in the 170; and Braden Underwood with a 47-second fall over Aiden Bell in the 132.

“The team outcome of the dual does not indicate how well some of the guys wrestled,” Slingsby said. “Underwood, Bailey and Cullers all getting pins was a great way to start the season. Serres was in control the entire match against a returning state qualifier. Of course some mistakes were made in matches and that happens early in the season but we will work harder to correct those mistakes and get better each match.”

Additional results from the Gering dual are as follows:

152 — Brasen Hakert (GER) 12-2 major decision over Greg Johns (CHA)

160 — Keenan Allen (GER) 3:03 fall over Dalton Stewart (CHA)

195 — Taydon Gorsuch (GER) 19-second fall over Devin Marryman (CHA)

285 — Sam Rocheleau (GER) 10-7 decision over Ryan Bickel (GER)

The boys went on to compete well at the Cozad Invitational last Saturday, as Bickel, Serres, Cullers and Underwood all medaled.

After receiving a bye in the first championship round, Bickel came out strong and earned a redeeming 3:06 pin over Gering’s Rocheleau in the quarterfinals. After a 5:20 pin from Aurora’s Aaron Jividen in the semis, Bickel landed a fall over Sidney’s Landon Hanes in the consolation semifinals in one minute, and against Jacob Lopez of Hastings in 1:58, to finish third in his class.

Serres won his opener with a 17-2 tech fall over Maxwell Mueller of Ogallala, but fell to Alliance’s Jaden Rodriguez of Alliance in the quarterfinals. An 8-4 decision in favor of Elijah Johnson of Hastings knocked Serres into the consolation semifinals, and he went 1-1 in his final matches, getting a 1:41 fall over Christian Rodriguez before he lost by 11-3 major decision to Albert Stone of Gering and finished fourth.

Cullers also claimed a fourth place, and began his climb for a medal with a 1:14 fall over David Campos of Gering. Cullers lost by a 13-10 decision in the semifinal against McCook’s Alex Anthony, and moved into the third place match after landing a 1:45 fall over Kaleb Broome of Wahoo in the consolation semifinal. Josh Colgrove of Plattsmouth managed to get a 2-0 decision over Cullers in the third place match.

Underwood took down his first two opponents, pinning Chance Larsen of Plattsmouth in 1:01 in championship round 1, then Trey Wolf of Holdrege in 2:30 in the quarterfinal. He lost by a 11-5 decision against Cole Stokey of Ogallala in the semifinals, however, and by a 2:41 fall to Markus Miller of Hastings in the consolation semis. He was able to finish strong and earn a fifth place medal, winning by a 15-12 decision against Kooper Pohl of Cozad.

Coach Slingsby noted, “We are working to eliminate some of the little mistakes that make a difference in close matches this week in preparation for #6 ranked Valentine and Gordon-Rushville duals.”

The boys and girls teams are next scheduled for the triangular at Valentine this Thursday, Dec. 9, and teh Gordon-Rushville Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Additional results from the Cozad Invite include:

Bailey: Champ. Round 1 - Win by 2:35 fall over Noah Bordovsky (Wahoo); Quarterfinal – Loss by 3-2 decision to Dreu White (Cozad); Cons. Round 2 - Win by injury default over Zane Stoike (Alliance); Cons. Round 3 – Loss by disqualification to Breckin Schoepf (Seward)

Zane Cullers: Champ. Round 1 – 17-second fall to Conner Rosendale (Seward); Cons. Round 1 – 42-second fall to Dominic Vercellino (Plattsmouth)

Dalton Stewart: Champ. Round 1 – 1:23 fall to Jett Samuelson (Hastings); Cons. Round 1 - Win by injury default over Jose Ramirez (Lexington); Cons. Round 2 - Win by 3:12 fall over Cauyer Glanz (Sidney); Cons. Round 3 – 2:19 fall to Brock Malcom (Cozad)

JV

Bennett Fisher: Champ. Round 1 - received a bye; Quarterfinal – 39-second fall to Colby Langley (Sidney); Cons. Round 2 – 24-second fall to Cooper Jobman (Sidney)

Devin Marryman: Champ. Round 1 – 34-second fall to Keagan Reece (McCook); Cons. Round 1 - received a bye; Cons. Round 2 – 1:42 fall to Levi Lopez Hernandez (Hastings)

