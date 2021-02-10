Chadron wrestlers take wins at sub-districts

Kade Waggener, wrestling in the 182 division, and Ryan Bickel, wrestling in 285, emerged victorious from their battles on the mat at the NSAA Class B sub-districts last Saturday at Ogallala.
Both wrestlers received byes in their first rounds. In his seminfinal match, Waggener (33-3) landed a fall over Gothenburg’s Jonah Shimmin in 3:09. His fall that earned him first place was even quicker at 1:53 over Ladon Holecheck of Ogallala.
After the bye in the semifinal match, Bickel battled against Ethan Libich of Gothenburg in the first place match, edging his opponent out for a 6-4 decision win.
Other strong finishes for Chadron were Justin Haag placing second in the 170 division, Daniel Wellnitz placing third in 152, and fourth place finishes from Braden Underwood in 120 and Rhett Cullers in 160.
This week will see the Cardinals facing off in the Class B Districts at Gering, Friday and Saturday.
Coach Jamie Slingsby stated, " We were able to qualify six out of the 7 wrestlers that wrestled for districts. Districts is where the real payoff is to qualify for state.
"The B-4 is known across the state as one of the toughest to compete in and this year will not be any different. As a staff we feel that we have prepared the team well but at this point in the season it all comes down to who shows up to wrestle. There will be no 'coasting' in matches if we want to be successful.
"Ryan Bickel and Kade Waggener were both sub-district champions but that is not their ultimate goal. The goal for everyone of the wrestlers is to qualify to the state tournament. Many of them their goal is to not only qualify but to bring back a medal. We will continue to work hard this week in practice to prepare ourselves for districts and to reach those goals."
Sub-District Results
113; Uzziah Schwartz
Quarterfinal - Jordan Shirley (Gering) won by a 52-second fall over Schwartz
Cons. Round 1 - Schwartz received a bye
Cons. Semi - Ty Kreis (Gothernburg) won by a 2:16 fall over Schwartz
120; Braden Underwood
Quarterfinal - Underwood received a bye
Semifinal - Quinton Chavez (Gering) won by a 1:38 fall over Underwood
Cons. Semi - Underwood won by a 2:30 fall over Tyler Cotton (Alliance)
3rd Place Match - Logan Stephens (Ogallala) won by an 8-2 decision over Underwood
152; Daniel Wellnitz
Quarterfinal - Wellnitz received a bye
Semifinal - Mychaia Moss (Scottsbluff) won in tie breaker over Wellnitz
Cons. Semi - Wellnitz won by major a 9-1 major decision over Keenan Allen (Gering)
3rd Place Match - Wellnitz won by a 3:47 fall over Brandon Schriner (Gothenburg)
160; Rhett Cullers
Quarterfinal - Cullers won by a 3:24 fall over Blake Wyatt (Ogallala)
Semifinal - Josiah Mobley (Scottsbluff) won by a 2-0 decision over Cullers
Cons. Semi - Cullers won by a 2:06 fall over Carmelo Timblin (Gering)
3rd Place Match - Jameson Smith (Gothenburg) won by a 2:40 fall over Cullers
170; Sawyer Haag
Quarterfinal - Haag received a bye
Semifinal - Haag won by a 3-2 decision over Trae Skiles (Ogallala)
1st Place Match - Jacob Awiszus (Gering) won by a 3:45 fall over Haag
182; Kade Waggener
Quarterfinal - Waggener received a bye
Semifinal - Waggener won by a 3:09 fall over Jonah Shimmin (Gothenburg)
1st Place Match - Waggener won by a 1:53 fall over Landon Holecheck (Ogallala)
285; Ryan Bickel
Semifinal - Bickel received a bye
1st Place Match - Bickel won by a 6-4 decision over Ethan Libich (Gothenburg)