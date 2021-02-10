Chadron wrestlers take wins at sub-districts

Kade Waggener, wrestling in the 182 division, and Ryan Bickel, wrestling in 285, emerged victorious from their battles on the mat at the NSAA Class B sub-districts last Saturday at Ogallala.

Both wrestlers received byes in their first rounds. In his seminfinal match, Waggener (33-3) landed a fall over Gothenburg’s Jonah Shimmin in 3:09. His fall that earned him first place was even quicker at 1:53 over Ladon Holecheck of Ogallala.

After the bye in the semifinal match, Bickel battled against Ethan Libich of Gothenburg in the first place match, edging his opponent out for a 6-4 decision win.

Other strong finishes for Chadron were Justin Haag placing second in the 170 division, Daniel Wellnitz placing third in 152, and fourth place finishes from Braden Underwood in 120 and Rhett Cullers in 160.

This week will see the Cardinals facing off in the Class B Districts at Gering, Friday and Saturday.

Coach Jamie Slingsby stated, " We were able to qualify six out of the 7 wrestlers that wrestled for districts. Districts is where the real payoff is to qualify for state.