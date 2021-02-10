 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chadron wrestlers take wins at sub-districts

Chadron wrestlers take wins at sub-districts

{{featured_button_text}}
bickel

Ryan Bickel keeps control of Gothenburg's Ethan Libich in the 285 Division's First Place Match.

 Justin Haag

Kade Waggener, wrestling in the 182 division, and Ryan Bickel, wrestling in 285, emerged victorious from their battles on the mat at the NSAA Class B sub-districts last Saturday at Ogallala.

Both wrestlers received byes in their first rounds. In his seminfinal match, Waggener (33-3) landed a fall over Gothenburg’s Jonah Shimmin in 3:09. His fall that earned him first place was even quicker at 1:53 over Ladon Holecheck of Ogallala.

After the bye in the semifinal match, Bickel battled against Ethan Libich of Gothenburg in the first place match, edging his opponent out for a 6-4 decision win.

Other strong finishes for Chadron were Justin Haag placing second in the 170 division, Daniel Wellnitz placing third in 152, and fourth place finishes from Braden Underwood in 120 and Rhett Cullers in 160.

This week will see the Cardinals facing off in the Class B Districts at Gering, Friday and Saturday.

Coach Jamie Slingsby stated, " We were able to qualify six out of the 7 wrestlers that wrestled for districts. Districts is where the real payoff is to qualify for state.

"The B-4 is known across the state as one of the toughest to compete in and this year will not be any different. As a staff we feel that we have prepared the team well but at this point in the season it all comes down to who shows up to wrestle. There will be no 'coasting' in matches if we want to be successful.

"Ryan Bickel and Kade Waggener were both sub-district champions but that is not their ultimate goal. The goal for everyone of the wrestlers is to qualify to the state tournament. Many of them their goal is to not only qualify but to bring back a medal.  We will continue to work hard this week in practice to prepare ourselves for districts and to reach those goals."

Sub-District Results

113; Uzziah Schwartz

Quarterfinal - Jordan Shirley (Gering) won by a 52-second fall over Schwartz

Cons. Round 1 - Schwartz received a bye

Cons. Semi - Ty Kreis (Gothernburg) won by a 2:16 fall over Schwartz

120; Braden Underwood

Quarterfinal - Underwood received a bye

Semifinal - Quinton Chavez (Gering) won by a 1:38 fall over Underwood

Cons. Semi - Underwood won by a 2:30 fall over Tyler Cotton (Alliance)

3rd Place Match - Logan Stephens (Ogallala) won by an 8-2 decision over Underwood

152; Daniel Wellnitz

Quarterfinal - Wellnitz received a bye

Semifinal - Mychaia Moss (Scottsbluff) won in tie breaker over Wellnitz

Cons. Semi - Wellnitz won by major a 9-1 major decision over Keenan Allen (Gering)

3rd Place Match - Wellnitz won by a 3:47 fall over Brandon Schriner (Gothenburg)

160; Rhett Cullers

Quarterfinal - Cullers won by a 3:24 fall over Blake Wyatt (Ogallala)

Semifinal - Josiah Mobley (Scottsbluff) won by a 2-0 decision over Cullers

Cons. Semi - Cullers won by a 2:06 fall over Carmelo Timblin (Gering)

3rd Place Match - Jameson Smith (Gothenburg) won by a 2:40 fall over Cullers

170; Sawyer Haag

Quarterfinal - Haag received a bye

Semifinal - Haag won by a 3-2 decision over Trae Skiles (Ogallala)

1st Place Match - Jacob Awiszus (Gering) won by a 3:45 fall over Haag

182; Kade Waggener

Quarterfinal - Waggener received a bye

Semifinal - Waggener won by a 3:09 fall over Jonah Shimmin (Gothenburg)

1st Place Match - Waggener won by a 1:53 fall over Landon Holecheck (Ogallala)

285; Ryan Bickel

Semifinal - Bickel received a bye

1st Place Match - Bickel won by a 6-4 decision over Ethan Libich (Gothenburg)

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports

Cardinal hoops busy again

The Chadron High basketball teams have a busy schedule again this weekend. They’ll host Sidney on Friday night, then play at Hot Springs on Sa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News