The Chadron Cardinals’ wrestling team went unbeaten at the Southeast Team Duals, Saturday, defeating host Southeast 60-10, Niobrara County 72-6, Burns-Pine Bluffs 42-36 and, in the championship dual, Glenrock 53-30.
Three Chadron wrestlers were undefeated in four duals. Jake Lemmon at 160 pounds went 4-0, wrestling in each dual, and Isaiah Beye at 285 pounds and Paige Denke at 106 pounds were each 2-0 with additional wins coming via forfeit.
Lemmon took the honor of having the most pins in the least time at the duals, pinning all four of his opponents in a combined 5:46.
Chadron’s Isaiah Beye started the day strong pinning Southeast’s Will Baker, a freshman ranked fourth among Wyoming Class 2A heavyweight wrestlers. Beye pinned Baker just 40 seconds into the match. His other pin, against Lincoln Siebert, of Burns-Pine Bluffs, came at just 36 seconds into the bout.
In her first match of the day, Paige Denke pinned Southeast’s Grant Logsdon at 2:34. Her second win came against Niobrara County’s Donovan Kruse in just 46 seconds.
Chadron’s Clark Riesen was 3-1 during the duals with his only loss coming via pin against top-ranked 2A Wyoming wrestler Ian Arnold of Glenrock, in the championship match.
Reisen began his day against Wyoming 2A’s fourth ranked wrestler at 182 pounds, Tate Carson, of Southeast. Riesen pinned Carson, a junior, at the two minute mark of the bout.
Like fellow senior Riesen, Cattin was 3-1 at the end of the duals, having lost to Burns-Pine Bluff’s Ben Banville during their 195-pound match in the semifinal.
Chadron earned six pins in the championship match with Glenrock, while taking losses in five weight classes. The only Chadron win not to come via pinfall was Lance Cattin’s 19-2 tech fall against Glenrock’s Cade Griffits.
Chadron’s Eric Vahrenkamp, Chayton Bynes, Tallon Craig, Kade Waggener, Lemmon, and Ozzy Fernau, all had pins for the Cardinals during the championship dual.
With their regular season having concluded, the Chadron wrestlers will attend the Class B-4 Districts in Ogallala, Friday and Saturday.