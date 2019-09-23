The Chadron High School girls placed third and the boys were fourth at the Alliance Invitational Cross Country Meet on Saturday. Eleven schools had entries in both races.
Gering won the girls’ title with 29 points while Scottsbluff was the runner-up with 38 and the Cardinals just two points back in third. Mitchell placed fourth with 68.
Three Chadron runners placed in the top nine. Freshmen Makinley Fuller was fifth in 20:58.94, sophomore Mackenzie Butts was seventh in 21:34.22 and freshman Micaiah Fuller ninth in 22:00.07. The Lady Cards’ fourth runner was sophomore Leila Tewahade, who was 20th in 23:14.62.
Scottsbluff junior Brooke Holzworth won the 5-kilometer race in 20:11.31, followed by Mitchell senior Regan Hodsden in 20:15.84. Gering runners claimed three of the next four places, led by freshman Madison Seiler in 20:40.14, senior Tukker Romey in 20:52.47 at third and fourth, and sophomore Shailee Patton, sixth in 21:34.92.
The Gordon-Rushville girls placed seventh, led by senior Kassyl Swinney who completed her race in 23:03.1.
Led by juniors Ashtyn Martin and Caden Knutson, who finished first and second in 17:42.09 and 17:47.96, respectively, Mitchell edged Gering 33-34 in the boys’ team scoring. Tyler Nagel of Gering was third in 18:24.79.
Scottsbluff was the third place team with 60 points and Chadron fourth with 70. The Cardinals’ pacesetter was junior Nathan Burch, who was sixth in 18:34.88. Sophomore Carter Ryan was 14th in 19:09.83 for Coach Willie Uhing’s team. Freshmen Gavin Sloan, who was 27th in 19:46.95, and Caden Galbraith was 31st in 19:59.71.
The Gordon-Rushville boys earned ninth place led by freshman Jace Freeseman who was 10th with a time of 18:51.44.
The Crawford boys placed two runners in the top 25. They were sophomore Lawson Nolan in 23rd and freshman Ty Brady in 24th. Nolan finished his race in 19:29.45 and Brady finished in 19:33.72.
The Crawford girls’ Madison Swanson, a sophomore, placed 44th with a time of 25:21.19.
Brandon Davenport contributed to this story.
Girls’ Results:
Team scores: 1, Gering, 29; 2, Scottsbluff, 38; 3, Chadron, 41; 4, Mitchell, 68; 5, Bayard, 91; 6, Bridgeport, 113; 7, Gordon Rushville, 129; 8, Alliance, 133; 9, Morrill, 145; 10. Torrington 154.
Individuals: 1, Brooke Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 20:11; 2, Regan Hodsden, Mitchell, 20:15.84; 3, Madison Seiler, Gering, 20:40.14; 4, Tukker Romey, Gering, 20:52.47; 5, Makinley Fuller, Chadron, 20:58.94; 6, Shailee Patton, Gering, 21:34.92; 7, Mackenzie Butts, Chadron, 21:35.22; 8, Paityn Homan, Morrill, 21:52.66; 9, Micaiah Fuller, Chadron, 22:00.07; 10, Sunny Edens, Scottsbluff, 22:03.16.
Boys’ Results:
Team scores: 1, Mitchell, 33; 2, Gering, 43; 3, Scottsbluff, 60; 4, Chadron, 70; 5, Alliance, 100; 6, Torrington, 106; 7, Hemingford, 132; 8, Bayard, 143; 9, Gordon-Rushville, 159; 10, Kimball, 170.
Individuals: 1, Ashtyn Martin, Mitchell, 17:42.09; 2, Caden Kutson, Mitchell, 17:47.96; 3, Tyler Nagel, Gering, 18:25.79; 4, Aydan Loya, Torrington, 18:27.09; 5, Alec Garcia, Alliance, 18:32.89; 6, Nathan Burch, Chadron, 18:34.88; 7, Michael Sandusky, Torrington, Wyoming, 18:45.23; 8, Logan Andrews, Gering, 18:47; 9, Jack Franklin, Gering, 18:51.08; 10, Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville, 18:51.44.