Chadron State’s national champion bull riders, Will Farrell and Dustin Elliott, will be among the eight individuals inducted into the college’s Athletic Hall of Fame this fall.
The other inductees will be football players Ryan Deterding, Jeremy Eardley, Matt Strand and Jeff Turman, all of whom played on the Eagles’ outstanding teams at the turn of the century, along with basketball standouts Janelle Hutt and Zak Kennedy.
The induction program will be on Saturday, Oct. 27 following Chadron State’s football game with New Mexico Highlands that afternoon.
Farrell and Elliott combined to win three national bull riding titles in four years. Farrell was the champion in 1999 and 2002 and Elliott won the crown in 2001.
A native of Thermopolis, Wyo., where he and his family still live, Farrell was the Wyoming High School bull riding champion his senior year and just a year later was the collegiate champion. He won his second national title as a CSC senior.
Farrell was the Central Rocky Mountain Region’s bull riding championship three times and qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper all four years. During his college career, he rode 51 of the 82 bulls he drew for a remarkable 62 percent figure.
After his collegiate career ended, Farrell qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas once.
Elliott came to Chadron State from John Day, Ore., after he had been that state’s high school bull riding champion his senior year. He won the regional title as a sophomore at CSC and also won the national championship that year by riding all four of his bulls at the finals rodeo. It was the first time he had won top honors at a college rodeo.
He also qualified for the college finals as both a junior and a senior.
Only a year after concluding his college career, Elliott was the PRCA champion while riding 73 percent of his bulls and earning $193,000. Each of the next two years, he finished fourth in the national standings, winning about $159,000 each year. He also was a five-time Pro Bull Riders finalist and now coaches the rodeo team at North Platte Community College.
The football players being inducted into the hall of fame played on three teams that won or shared Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championships.
Deterding was an offensive tackle and earned second-team all-conference as a junior. The following year he moved up to the first-team, also was first-team All-West Region and was placed on Football Gazette’s All-American third-team. He also received district academic honors and signed a free agent contract with the New York Giants.
Deterding, who played on three state championship football teams at Cambridge High School, is now involved in the pharmaceutical industry and lives in Indianapolis.
Eardley became a starter at offensive guard as a redshirt freshman, played that position again as a sophomore and was the all-conference center as both a junior and a senior. He also earned first-team All-American his senior year from both the American Football Coaches Association and Associated Press.
Eardley and has family still live on the family ranch near Mountain View, Wyo., where he is also involved in mining and construction.
Strand was the Eagles’ starting quarterback three years, completing 569 of 1,036 passes for 7,461 yards and 56 touchdowns. He also ran for 774 yards and seven TDs and was the team’s punter his final two seasons. In addition, he played basketball for the Eagles and was named Nebraska’s State College Male Athlete of the Year by the Omaha World-Herald in 2002.
A graduate of Chase County High at Imperial, Strand has been in the banking business since graduating from CSC. He was a standout quarterback for the Casper Cavalry in arena football several years before moving to Arizona about two years ago.
A native of Hay Springs, Turman was a four-year starting linebacker for the Eagles, who led the RMAC in both total defense and scoring defense each of those seasons. Although he required knee surgery once and shoulder surgery twice after the seasons were over, he never missed a down because of an injury.
Turman participated in 285 tackles, including 19 quarterback sacks for 161 negative yards, and recovered eight fumbles during his career. He earned first- or second-team all-conference honors all four seasons. He’s the coordinator of the Activity Center at the South Dakota Human Services Center in Yankton.
Both of the basketball players who will be inducted into the hall of fame were four-year starters at center for the Eagles.
A native of Grant, Hutt shot 50.4 percent from the field and scored 1,100 points and grabbed 580 rebounds during her college career. The Eagles won 20 games when she was a junior and 19 her senior season.
Following her senior year, she was placed on the Nebraska NCAA Division II all-star team selected by the Omaha World-Herald and was a second-team all-RMAC choice. Now Janelle Uehling, she works in the business office for the North Platte Schools.
Kennedy was a member of a state championship basketball team while playing for Stanton High in Northeast Nebraska. He started more than 100 games for the Eagles and shot 48.4 percent from the field, poured in 1,200 points and grabbed 537 rebounds during his career.
As a senior, Kennedy averaged 15.4 points and 6.0 rebounds and was named to the Nebraska NCAA II All-Star team and placed on the RMAC second-team. He is the senior finance director for Serta Simmons at Hoffman Estates, Ill., near Chicago.