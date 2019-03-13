Chadron State College senior guard Diontae Champion was named Honorable Mention in the 2018-2019 RMAC Men's Basketball All-Conference release, announced Tuesday.
The Pearl, Mississippi, native led the Eagles in scoring with 12.1 points per game and in steals with 34. Champion finished second on the team in rebounds, averaging 5.4 per game. He shot 47 percent from the field and had a season high 21 points against Black Hills State in February.
Champion scored 10 or more points 15 times this season, including a stretch of 10 straight games through December and January. At home against Adams State, Champion was two assists shy of becoming only the third Chadron State male player to post a triple-double.
Ben Sonnefeld of Colorado School of Mines was named the RMAC Player of the Year. Defensive Player of the Year was split two ways, with Mine's Ben Clare and Dixie State's Julien Ducree. The Freshman of the Year was Mitchell Sueker from South Dakota School of Mines. Colorado Mines head coach Pryor Orser was voted Coach of the Year.