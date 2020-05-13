Changes made in CSC athletic camp dates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Some Chadron State College summer athletic camps have been postponed and others cancelled, due to Nebraska's extension of Directed Health Measures through the month of May and the expectation that the precautions, such as the prohibition of organized sports, will continue into June.

The football prospect camp scheduled for June 1 is cancelled, but the July 25 prospect camp is still scheduled.

Football team camps originally set for June have been moved to July. The new dates are July 6-8 for 11-man teams such as Nebraska’s Classes A and B schools and July 12-14 for 11-man teams at smaller schools, The six, eight and nine-man camps will be July 16-18.

The CSC volleyball program is still set to host all of its team and skills camps July 7-15 as originally planned.

All wrestling and girls' basketball camps are cancelled. However, the wrestling program will announce an alternative team camp at a later date. Registrations already submitted will be refunded.

The men's basketball and softball programs also intend to host camps, but the dates will be announced later

