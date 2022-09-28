Chasek twins win team roping title

Twins Jake and Justin Chasek attend different colleges, but they joined forces to win the team roping last weekend at the rodeo hosted by Central Wyoming College in Riverton.

Jake, the header, attends Chadron State and Justin, the heeler, attends Eastern Wyoming in Torrington. Both are sophomores. They finished sixth in the first go-round at Riverton in 8.4 seconds, then were first in the championship go-round on Sunday in 7.4 seconds to claim the overall title.

With 71 teams in the event, there was a good payoff. Each received $596 for his quick work.

The Chasek family ranched in the Beaver Valley area east of Chadron for years and some of them still reside there. The twins’ parents, Shawn and Jennifer, were married in Whitney, were living north of Harrison with the twins were born and have lived in the Mitchell area the past 13 years.

Chadron State had three other entries place among the top six at the Central Wyoming rodeo. Sierra Lee, a graduate of Harding County High at Buffalo, S.D., was fourth among the 90 barrel racers in 17.52 seconds, Pepper Rhyne of Craig, Colo., was fifth in tie down roping in 10.5 and 15.5 seconds and Brooke Worman of Sheridan, Wyo., was fifth in goat tying in 8.4 and 8.5 seconds.

Also for Chadron State, Parker Johnston of Maywood reached the finals of steer wrestling, but was unable to catch his second steer. In addition, Hannah Hoos of Hay Springs caught her first calf in 2.7 seconds to be among the 12 breakaway finalists, but didn’t lasso the second calf.

Gillette College’s Haiden Thompson of Yoder, Wyo., whose grandparents and a maternal great-grandfather live in Dawes County, won both go-rounds of goat tying in 7.6 and 7.5 seconds and also placed third in breakaway roping in 2.7 and 2.4 seconds.

The rodeo in the Central Rocky Mountain Region this weekend will be hosted by Sheridan College.