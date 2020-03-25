CHS 19-20 Wrestling Stats, Q & A

Chadron
Record
Class
Match Pts
T
Pins
E
R
N2
N3
Daniel Wellnitz
33-15
Jr.
241-154
76-40
13
33-60
13-4
3-0
7-2
Paige Denke
32-16
Jr.
251-206
81-41
15
17-47
9-12
6-8
11-10
Kade Waggener
26-21
Jr.
204-179
30-35
17
16-11
26-14
12-8
15-15
Isaiah Beye
22-5
Sr.
122-65
35-14
14
12-19
5-5
8-0
3-2
Rhett Cullers
17-22
Fr.
107-125
21-32
11
8-3
10-9
4-5
8-7
Chayton Bynes
16-25
So.
122-193
19-42
9
17-9
13-12
5-9
7-15
Kolby Denke
15-23
Fr.
95-147
23-32
8
9-10
7-7
4-18
5-7
Aiden Vaughn
13-9
Jr.
99-58
25-9
7
5-16
7-6
5-2
6-1
Garrett Reece
11-10
So.
92-116
17-27
9
11-6
10-12
3-3
3-8
Braden Underwood
9-18
Fr.
31-106
7-25
4
6-0
2-6
2-7
1-10
Eric Vahrenkamp
8-25
Jr.
45-122
9-32
5
5-2
3-9
2-5
1-9
Sawyer Haag
5-5
Jr.
24-20
3-7
3
3-0
2-1
1-0
2-1
Tallon Craig
4-5
Jr.
43-44
4-8
2
4-0
6-5
4-2
3-4
Zac Haug
3-13
Jr.
34-39
12-12
2
5-3
0-6
1-0
1-0
Garret Ferguson
2-6
So.
9-25
3-7
1
1-1
0-1
0-0
0-0
Seth Gaswick
0-7
Fr.
24-62
3-12
0
4-3
2-2
0-1
3-5
Totals
216-225
1543-1661
368-375
120
156-190
115-111
60-68
76-96
The CHS wrestling squad were fortuned with the opportunity to complete their season as the spring teams lay currently dormant. As all teams across the state are shut down, the wrestling squads will have to adjust in the offseason as well. Chadron is currently prepared to return nearly every single one of their wrestlers for the 2020-21 season. Since wrestling demands such bodily discipline it will be interesting to see how teams respond across the state in the offseason. In a time like this, in any sport, everybody’s last match or game takes on a new emotional weight as there is currently no timetable for when competition will resume again. The CHS wrestlers will now and forever be able to look back on their 19-20 campaign as the season just before COVID-19 struck the world.
Q: What is one memory about the season that sticks out in your mind?
Chayton Bynes (so): One memory about this wrestling season is when we went to the Southeast Duals with eight people and got third!
Rhett Cullers (fr): The best memory I have is when we only had one more person than half a team at Douglas AF. We still beat them in a duel.
Paige Denke (jr): ...being the first girl in B4 to qualify and win a match at state. Although it is not where I wanted to end up it helped me realize where I am and where I want to be next year. I will be back in Omaha.
Kolby Denke (fr): Wrestling at Douglas Air Force Base. It was a nice facility, and they had a nice new mat. I also won both of my matches. (Denke won both matches by fall, 2:32 and 1:50)
Garrett Reece (so): Winning a dual by one point at the Douglas Air Force Base Triangular.
Q: Was there a match that you feel was your best?
Chayton Bynes: I feel that my best match was in districts against a Gothenburg kid that had teched me earlier in the season. I was able to pin him at districts. (The Gothenburg kid was Corben Libich who beat Bynes at the Gothenburg Invite by TF 15-0. Bynes got the 22-18 wrestler back at district with a win by fall at 4:57)
Rhett Cullers: I don’t remember a match that I did the best in, but the one that I remember the most was the Bennett County kid that I wrestled in Chadron and pinned in overtime. (Cullers was beaten the day prior by the same wrestler from Bennett County 9-3)
Paige Denke: …the one against Bridgeport here at the Chadron Invite. I opened up and used my offense and scored at will. I broke him mentally and ended up with a tech. (Denke’s 19-4 TF win was her third win by tech fall in seven days, and one of four on the season)
Kolby Denke: One of my best matches was against Chris Williams who is now a three time state champ. Although I lost, I felt like I kept good positioning and had good technique for when the opportunity presented.
Garrett Reece: My last match in Yoder against the kid from Wheatland. It wasn’t my best match from a technical standpoint but it was a good battle. (Reece beat Rhett Karr of Wheatland in a see-saw match that resulted in an 11-10 decision)
Q: Here at season’s end, what message do you have for your wrestling teammates?
Chayton Bynes: Make your idols your enemy—by that I mean to strive to beat the people you look up to.
Rhett Cullers: I think the thing that my teammates need to see the most is how much hard work and dedication pays off in the long run. They just need to keep their heads up and work hard toward their goals.
Paige Denke: Work in the offseason. If you struggled this year, focus on your weaknesses. If you were successful, keep working and climb the ladder. Wrestling is not an easy sport, if it was everyone would do it. Push through and never doubt yourself.
Kolby Denke: The ones that stuck it out all season are like family to me now, and we have a bond that won’t be broken easily.
Garrett Reece: Keep battling.
