CHS 19-20 Wrestling Stats, Q & A

The CHS wrestling squad were fortuned with the opportunity to complete their season as the spring teams lay currently dormant. As all teams across the state are shut down, the wrestling squads will have to adjust in the offseason as well. Chadron is currently prepared to return nearly every single one of their wrestlers for the 2020-21 season. Since wrestling demands such bodily discipline it will be interesting to see how teams respond across the state in the offseason. In a time like this, in any sport, everybody’s last match or game takes on a new emotional weight as there is currently no timetable for when competition will resume again. The CHS wrestlers will now and forever be able to look back on their 19-20 campaign as the season just before COVID-19 struck the world.