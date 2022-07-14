CHS boys’ top 6 track & field marks

100—1, Jackson Dickerson, 10.7, 2015; 2, Ron Perkins, *10.8, 1973; 3-5, Shawn Rogers, 10.9, 1998, Allen Osborn, 10.9, 2008, and Jackson Dickerson, 10.9, 2104; 6, Mel Reeves Jr., 11.0, 1980, and Phil Dickerson, 11.0, 2003.
200—1, Rob Wahlstrom, *21.7, 1969; 2, Phil Dickerson, 22.0, 2003; 3, Keith Mann, 22.3, 2004; 4, Mel Reeves Jr., 22.7, 1980; 5, Jackson Dickerson, 22.91, 2010; 6, Jackson Dickerson, 22.93, 2014.
400--`1, Rob Wahlstrom, *49.2, 1969; 2, Brooks Hoffman, 50.1, 1998; 3-4, John Judd, *50.5, 1958, and Mitch Barry, 50.5, 2000; 5-6, Todd Baumann, 50.7, 1986, and Andrew Osborn, 50.7, 2004.
800—1, Olen King, 1:58.31, 2007; 2, Olen King, 1:59.5, 2006; 3, Clay Beck, *1:59.7, 1977; 4, Olen King, 2:01.5, 2005; 5, Brooks Hoffman, 2:01.6, 1998; 6, Todd Baumann, 2:01.79, 1985.
1600 meters—1, Bill Simones, 4:26.99. 1984; 2, Bill Simones, 4:32.9, 1983; 3, Logon Vogt, 4:42.1, 2010; 4, Logon Vogt, 4:51.6, 2008; 5, Peter Chase, 4:52.0, 1986; 6, Tim Augustine, 4:52.9, 1987.
3200—1, Bill Simones, 9:39.15, 1984; 2, Phil Duncan, 10:08.71, 2014; 3, Eric Calkins, 10:12.7, 1994; 4, Tim Augustine, 10:22.8, 1989; 4, Eric Calkins, 10:23.5, 1995; 5, Logon Vogt, 10:26.0, 2009.
110 hurdles—1, Allen Osborn, 14.13, 2008; 2, Ben Smith, 14.4, 1997; 3, Xander Provance, 14.44, 2022; 4, Ben Roberts, 14.45, 1965; 5, Allen Osborn, 14.6, 2007; 6, Ben Smith, 14.8, 1996, and Michael Wahlstrom, 14.8, 1999.
` 300 hurdles—1, Ben Smith, 39.1, 1997; 2, Micah Smith, 39.3, 2003; 4, Malachi Swallow, 39.57, 2022; 4, Allen Osborn, 39.6, 2008; 5, Jarod Moeller, 39.5, 1995; 6, Ben Smith, 39.65, 1996.
Shot put—1, Kail Bowman, 58-8, 1987; 2, Larry Gold, 56- ½, 1964; 3, Kail Bowman, 53-11, 1986; 4, Mark Ritterbush, 53-9 ¾, 1990; 5, Nate Ritterbush, 52-9 ¼, 1994; 6, Matt Stetson, 52-9, 1992 .
Discus—1, David Carrick, 172-4, 1990; 2, Matt Stetson, 162-0, 1992; 3, Kevin Kubo, 161-7, 1981; 4, Kail Bowman, 160-7, 1987; 5, Larry Gold, 158-3, 1964; 6, Jay Adams, 155-11, 1994.
Long jump—1, Chayton Bynes, 23-1 ¾, 2022; 2, Ben Smith, 22-11, 1996; 3, Ben Smith, 22-8, 1997; 4, John Ritzen, 22-4 ½, 2005; 5, Jackson Dickerson, 22-2, 2015; 6, Brendinh Sayaloune, 22-1, 2017.
Triple jump—1, Chayton Bynes, 47-5 ¾, 2022; 2, Kyle Wigington, 45-1 ½, 1977; 3, Marcus Fernandez, 44-8, 2017; 4, John Ritzen, 44-4 ½, 2006; 5, John Ritzen, 44-1, 2005; 6, Wade Reeves, 44-0, 2012.
High jump—1, Jon Lordino, 6-7, 2010; 2, Jesse Corlett, 6-5 ¼, 2002; 3-4, Chris Brafford, 6-5, 1992 and Wade Reeves, 6-5, 2012; 5, Wade Reeves, 6-4, 2011; 6, Kim Kubo, 6-3 ½, 1981.
Pole vault—1, Keith Mann, 13-10, 2004; 2, Bill Ryan, 13-4 ½, 1975; 3, J.C. Callahan, 13-2, 2006; 4, Joe Ritzen, 13-0, 2016; 5, Joe Ritzen, 12-10, 2017; 5, J.C. Callahan, 12-4, 2007.
*converted from yards to meters.