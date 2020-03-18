CHS girls basketball Q & A

Q: What is one memory about the season that sticks out in your mind?
Jacey Garrett: A memory that sticks out in my mind would be winning districts, cutting down the nets, and getting to celebrate with everyone who came to watch.
Anika Burke: I would say my two favorite memories were when we won the Western Conference Tournament and beating Sidney at home.
Dawn Dunbar: Cutting down the nest at districts is a memory I’ll never forget. After coming up short three years in a row, I was more than ready to finally cut one down and take home a district champion trophy.
Madisyn Hamar: Winning the Western Conference Tournament, and being the underdogs in the games against Scottsbluff and North Platte. That tournament made me believe what the team was capable of for the rest of the season.
Olivia Reed: My favorite memories were the wins against Scottsbluff and Sidney. The environments were crazy and extremely fun, and I think those were our best team wins.
Tyleigh Strotheide: A memory that sticks out for me is when we finally beat Sidney at home after three years, especially because it was one of our best games we played this year!
Shea Bailey: When we beat Sidney at home, our last game in the “bird cage.”
Q: What do you feel was your best game?
Jacey Garrett: I don’t know what my best game was individually, but one of my favorite games as a team was the second time we played Scottsbluff. We came together and fought back to beat a really good team. (In that game Chadron entered the fourth quarter down by 12 and scored a near season high 26 points in the final quarter to win by 12.)
Anika Burke: I think my best game was against Omaha Roncalli in North Platte. (Anika posted seven points, six rebounds, and five assists in that contest).
Dawn Dunbar: I feel like my best game was in the “bird cage” against Sidney. Going into that game, I knew Sidney’s strong defense would focus in on our top scorers, so that meant the rest of us would need to contribute more points. I’m proud I was able to step up and knock down some needed shots in that awesome win. (Dunbar hit three treys including one to put the Cards up 11 with three minutes to go. The Sidney win put the Cardinals in a good position for the number two seed at districts).
Madisyn Hamar: I feel like my best game was either against Gering at home, or against Ogallala in the sub-district final. Each of these games I did the best I could to help the team win, whether it was while I was playing or if I was on the bench cheering on my teammates.
Olivia Reed: I think my personal best games were against Scottsbluff. (In the first game against Scottsbluff Olivia had 22 points and 20 rebounds, and in the second game had 25 points and eight rebounds).
Tyleigh Strotheide: I would say the Sidney game at home was our best game as a team. We all knew the part we each had to play in order to have the game end in our favor! (The Sidney game was right in the middle of a five game run in which Strotheide handed out 23 assists.)
Shea Bailey: I felt my best games were the Sidney and Scottsbluff games, individually and as a team I thought we faced a lot of adversity, yet we still stuck together and never gave up and came out on top in the end! (Bailey reached double figures in 18 games and set a CHS school record by hitting 72 three pointers on the year.)
Q: Here at season’s end, what message do you have for your teammates?
Jacey Garrett: My message for my teammates would be to thank everyone on the team for the great season, for always pushing each other to be better, and for the great experiences and memories we made.
Anika Burke: Thanks to everyone for such great support—my teammates, coaches, family and friends. I am looking forward to getting in the gym this summer, working hard, and having another great season.
Dawn Dunbar: I want to tell you all to stay hungry. Remember the feeling you had after our last game at state and use that loss as a motivator for your upcoming seasons. If you want it bad enough, I know you girls are more than capable of going back to Lincoln and coming out on top!
Madisyn Hamar: Take this experience at our run at state and know that the team is capable of so much more than what other people and the media say. Keep working as a team to accomplish your goals. At the end of your basketball career is will be so much more fulfilling to be known as a reliable teammate, no matter what your role is on the team.
Olivia Reed: I know it doesn’t feel the best right now, but looking back on it we had a crazy fun season, and we did a lot of things people didn’t expect from us. I think we really grew as a team, and I loved every moment playing with you guys.
Tyleigh Strotheide: Continue to work hard as we did this year because we now know what Chadron basketball is capable of!
Shea Bailey: I would like to thank my teammates for being so encouraging and really buying into the team. We worked so hard all season, no one took a day off. There could have been times when we faced adversity and wanted to give up, but by sticking together we ended up having an amazing season. We grew so much from last year and our chemistry was something I’ve never felt before. I appreciate and respect them all so much and can’t wait to see how they do these next few years.