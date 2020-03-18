CHS girls basketball Q & A

Dawn Dunbar: I want to tell you all to stay hungry. Remember the feeling you had after our last game at state and use that loss as a motivator for your upcoming seasons. If you want it bad enough, I know you girls are more than capable of going back to Lincoln and coming out on top!

Madisyn Hamar: Take this experience at our run at state and know that the team is capable of so much more than what other people and the media say. Keep working as a team to accomplish your goals. At the end of your basketball career is will be so much more fulfilling to be known as a reliable teammate, no matter what your role is on the team.

Olivia Reed: I know it doesn’t feel the best right now, but looking back on it we had a crazy fun season, and we did a lot of things people didn’t expect from us. I think we really grew as a team, and I loved every moment playing with you guys.

Tyleigh Strotheide: Continue to work hard as we did this year because we now know what Chadron basketball is capable of!

Shea Bailey: I would like to thank my teammates for being so encouraging and really buying into the team. We worked so hard all season, no one took a day off. There could have been times when we faced adversity and wanted to give up, but by sticking together we ended up having an amazing season. We grew so much from last year and our chemistry was something I’ve never felt before. I appreciate and respect them all so much and can’t wait to see how they do these next few years.

