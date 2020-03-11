CHS Lady Cards end year at 23-3

The Chadron girls’ basketball team concluded its fantastic season at the state tournament in Lincoln last Friday. Unfortunately, the number two seeded Cards fell to the number seven seeded Adams Central Patriots by a mark of 44-30. Chadron just couldn’t quite find the answer to Libby Trausch of Central who went 4-6 from deep while scoring 16 points and hauling in 11 rebounds. Trauch was selected for the all-tournament team in class C1.

Chadron had a solid first quarter behind nine points from Olivia Reed. Olivia scored in traffic like she has done much of the year, and knocked down a three near the buzzer for an early 12-8 lead. One of the keys to its early lead was keeping Adams Central off the offensive glass. The Patriots had a modest three offensive rebounds in the first quarter, but would go on to collect nine offensive rebounds in the next two frames. The Cardinals collected four offensive rebounds of their own in the first quarter, and would only collect four in the next three quarters combined.

Adams Central’s first points of the second quarter came from an offensive rebound on its first possession. Despite starting the quarter strong, the Lady Cards kept the Patriots from scoring on their following five possessions.