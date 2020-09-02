CHS volleyball opens with a win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cardinals’ volleyball season opened strong last week, with a 3-1 win against Mitchell on Aug. 27, going 25-14, 19-25, 25-23 and 25-17 in four sets.

Junior Macey Daniels came out strong against the Tigers, making 33 attacks and eight kills across four sets, though freshman Demi Ferguson wasn’t far behind with 27 attacks and seven kills of her own. Ferguson was also responsible for one of Chadron’s two aces, with fellow freshman Jaleigh McCartney hitting the second. Overall the Cardinals served 93 times over the four sets with only eight errors to keep their serving percent above 90.

Seniors Kaycee Kittell and Anika Burke each nailed six kills, and McCartney’s two brought the team’s total to 29.

Kittell and Burke also matched each other on solo blocks for the team with one each. Burke had six block assists as well, combining with five from senior Emma Cogdill, two from Ferguson and one from Kittell for a total 14

Chadron showed strong teamwork on the court was strong on as well, responding to Mitchell’s serves with 33 digs and 68 receptions to keep the ball in play and 29 assists to help set their teammates for kills on the Tigers.