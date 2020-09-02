CHS volleyball opens with a win

The Cardinals’ volleyball season opened strong last week, with a 3-1 win against Mitchell on Aug. 27, going 25-14, 19-25, 25-23 and 25-17 in four sets.
Junior Macey Daniels came out strong against the Tigers, making 33 attacks and eight kills across four sets, though freshman Demi Ferguson wasn’t far behind with 27 attacks and seven kills of her own. Ferguson was also responsible for one of Chadron’s two aces, with fellow freshman Jaleigh McCartney hitting the second. Overall the Cardinals served 93 times over the four sets with only eight errors to keep their serving percent above 90.
Seniors Kaycee Kittell and Anika Burke each nailed six kills, and McCartney’s two brought the team’s total to 29.
Kittell and Burke also matched each other on solo blocks for the team with one each. Burke had six block assists as well, combining with five from senior Emma Cogdill, two from Ferguson and one from Kittell for a total 14
Chadron showed strong teamwork on the court was strong on as well, responding to Mitchell’s serves with 33 digs and 68 receptions to keep the ball in play and 29 assists to help set their teammates for kills on the Tigers.
Coach Blakelee Hoffman said the girls played pretty well for their first match of the season. Though there were some hiccups, she noted those are normal for any season. Hoffman further added the freshmen did well in the first varsity match.
Players of note, Hoffman said, were senior Emma Cogdill playing very well in her first match as a setter, and Demi Ferguson who did well as a freshman. Hoffman said they have some things to work on this week, though things will be tight with two matches. The Cardinals were scheduled to take on the Bearcats in Scottsbluff on Tuesday, Sept. 1 and the Mustangs of Gordon-Rushville on Thursday, Sept. 3.
Hoffman said in addition to fine-tuning the details they’ll be prepping for their opponents.
The Cardinals’ first home match at home is set for Tuesday, Sept. 8 against Alliance.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!