C1 Basketball Scores from 12/17

Varsity Boys

Hot Springs 15 Chadron 53

Crawford 44 Minatare 15

Hay Springs 42 Hemingford 62

Gordon-Rushville 69 Hyannis 43

Valentine 73 Ainsworth 70

Lincoln Christian 58 Seward 30

Fairbury 33 Centennial 46

Ravenna 42 Kearney Catholic 66

St. Cecilia 36 Ord 30

Bishop Neumann 58 Aquinas 37

St. Paul 66 Tri County 49

Silver Lake 28 Gibbon 53

Scotus 45 Concordia 60

Stanton 29 North Bend Central 56

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 46 Lakeview 41

West Point-Beemer 41 Howells-Dodge 54

Arlington 49 Brownell Talbot 59

Malcolm 58 Elmwood-Murdock 53

Madison 77 Plainview 48

Minden 55 Central City 59

Lutheran-Northeast 80 Norfolk Catholic 69

Bishop LeBlond 46 Falls City 47

Tekamah-Herman 73 Whiting 27

Nebraska City 61 Syracuse 49

Fort Calhoun 47 Plattsmouth 42

Asland-Greenwood 66 Conestoga 44

Pierce 42 O’Neill 36

Varsity Girls

Hot Springs 12 Chadron 54

Hyannis 20 Gordon-Rushville 60

Ogallala 51 St. Patrick’s 34

Wakefield/Allen 70 Randolph 45

Pierce 53 O’Neill 59

West Point-Beemer 40 Howells-Dodge 34

Malcolm 51 Elmwood-Murdock 42

Ravenna 22 Kearney Catholic 55

Lincoln Christian 45 Seward 41

Nebraska City 18 Syracuse 55

Louisville 41 Wahoo 42

Milford 64 Ashland-Greenwood 44

Brady 29 Southern Valley 55

McCook 48 Cozad 52

Conestoga 25 Arlington 55

Silver Lake 46 Gibbon 30

Minden 58 Central City 53

Douglas County West 54 Boys Town 32

Scotus 37 Concordia 35

St. Paul 60 Tri County 22

Clarkson/Leigh 50 David City 24

Roncalli Catholic 34 Archbishop Bergan 43

Fairbury 37 Centennial 41

Stanton 16 North Bend Central 50

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 38 Lakeview 53

Winnebago 59 Oakland-Craig 64

Valentine 32 Ainsworth 36

Falls City 29 Southern 45

Boone Central/Newman Grove 62 Twin River 29

St. Cecilia 60 Ord 31

