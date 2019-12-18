C1 Basketball Scores from 12/17
Varsity Boys
Hot Springs 15 Chadron 53
Crawford 44 Minatare 15
Hay Springs 42 Hemingford 62
Gordon-Rushville 69 Hyannis 43
Valentine 73 Ainsworth 70
Lincoln Christian 58 Seward 30
Fairbury 33 Centennial 46
Ravenna 42 Kearney Catholic 66
St. Cecilia 36 Ord 30
Bishop Neumann 58 Aquinas 37
St. Paul 66 Tri County 49
Silver Lake 28 Gibbon 53
Scotus 45 Concordia 60
Stanton 29 North Bend Central 56
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 46 Lakeview 41
West Point-Beemer 41 Howells-Dodge 54
Arlington 49 Brownell Talbot 59
Malcolm 58 Elmwood-Murdock 53
Madison 77 Plainview 48
Minden 55 Central City 59
Lutheran-Northeast 80 Norfolk Catholic 69
Bishop LeBlond 46 Falls City 47
Tekamah-Herman 73 Whiting 27
Nebraska City 61 Syracuse 49
Fort Calhoun 47 Plattsmouth 42
Asland-Greenwood 66 Conestoga 44
Pierce 42 O’Neill 36
Varsity Girls
Hot Springs 12 Chadron 54
Hyannis 20 Gordon-Rushville 60
Ogallala 51 St. Patrick’s 34
Wakefield/Allen 70 Randolph 45
Pierce 53 O’Neill 59
West Point-Beemer 40 Howells-Dodge 34
Malcolm 51 Elmwood-Murdock 42
Ravenna 22 Kearney Catholic 55
Lincoln Christian 45 Seward 41
Nebraska City 18 Syracuse 55
Louisville 41 Wahoo 42
Milford 64 Ashland-Greenwood 44
Brady 29 Southern Valley 55
McCook 48 Cozad 52
Conestoga 25 Arlington 55
Silver Lake 46 Gibbon 30
Minden 58 Central City 53
Douglas County West 54 Boys Town 32
Scotus 37 Concordia 35
St. Paul 60 Tri County 22
Clarkson/Leigh 50 David City 24
Roncalli Catholic 34 Archbishop Bergan 43
Fairbury 37 Centennial 41
Stanton 16 North Bend Central 50
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 38 Lakeview 53
Winnebago 59 Oakland-Craig 64
Valentine 32 Ainsworth 36
Falls City 29 Southern 45
Boone Central/Newman Grove 62 Twin River 29
St. Cecilia 60 Ord 31