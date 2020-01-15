Class C1 girls subdistrict outlook

I’ve got this district at number five over C1-3, C1-8, C1-9, and C1-10 just because of the power at the top. Chadron or Ogallala could easily see themselves claiming a wildcard spot despite losing their subdistrict, because the teams in the east and central part of the state like Broken Bow, St. Paul, Kearney Catholic, and O’Neill might trade losses back and forth while knocking each other’s power points down. Ogallala currently sits at number one in the state in power points due to wins over Kearney Catholic, North Platte St. Pat’s, and Chase County. They are a senior heavy team and are led by their guard/forward combo in Taeryn Trumper and Jaedy Commins, but other players like Kaylee Wach are also beginning to frequently get into double figures in the scorebook. Chadron, who currently sits at fifth in power points, lost to Valentine without 18ppg Olivia Reed but have collected three good wins against class B North Platte, and twice against class B Scottsbluff. The two teams face a mutual opponent in 9-3 Sidney in the coming weeks.