Class C1 girls subdistrict outlook

January is usually the month where things start to take shape in the high school playoff basketball picture. With the Chadron girls being ranked third in the state it can be enjoyable to take a look around the state and start looking at subdistricts to see where the other good teams are at and where they will be playing come Feb. in subdistricts.
Right now my top five subdistricts in the state for C1 varsity girls’ basketball are C1-4, C1-6, C1-5, C1-7, and C1-12 in that order. There are other subdistricts just outside of my top five that could easily jump into the top five or other subdistricts that could fall out. The teams in those districts are as follows:
C1-4
• North Bend Central (11-0)
• Wahoo (6-4)
• Douglas County West (9-4)
• Arlington (8-5)
• David City (4-7)
North Bend Central will more than likely jump to number one in the next state ranking after Lincoln Christian dropped two games last week against class B #1 Crete, and class C2 #1 Hastings St. Cecilia. North Bend Central has beaten three ranked teams this year in St. Paul, Milford, and West-Point Beemer. They have five tough games in a row in Jan. with Arlington, Wayne, Archbishop Bergan, Scotus, and Oakland-Craig. Wahoo was ranked fifth in the preseason and haven’t played up to that ranking, and their certainly isn’t a clear number two in this district, but everyone including Wahoo will be battle tested come subdistrict and give North Bend Central a potential test.
C1-6
• Syracuse (9-1)
• Fairbury (6-6)
• Auburn (5-7)
• Falls City (4-8)
• Wilber-Clatonia (3-8)
This district may be a stretch at number two, but the reason I have it there is because Fairbury has maybe played the hardest schedule in the state (in any class), and they have all the disruptive size a team could want in the paint with Sara Huss at 6’4” and Karly McCord at 6’2”. They are coming off a win against class B #3 Beatrice, and will face more tough schools in Jan. and Feb. as they will play more ranked teams including York on Jan. 24. Syracuse currently sits at #8 in the state by playing a little softer schedule, but that won’t be the case going forward as they are set to face Milford, Wahoo, Arlington, Ashland-Greenwood, and Douglas County West in the next month. Auburn is the wildcard here, and we will know a little more after they face Fairbury on Jan. 17.
C1-5
• Lincoln Christian (9-2)
• Lincoln Lutheran (4-6)
• Malcolm (8-3)
• Milfold (7-3)
• Raymond Central (1-9)
Lincoln Christian faces the toughest Jan. schedule out of any C1 team as they have already faced Crete and St. Cecilia and lost both, and now they have to play Columbus Scotus, a team that has given good teams problems and Fillmore Central who is a team with more than a handful of good wins. Milford beat Malcolm by 15 on Jan. 10 to establish themselves as the number two team in this district, but that 15 point win could easily flip if they were to play Malcolm again.
C1-7
• Battle Creek (9-3)
• Norfolk Catholic (7-3)
• Pierce (5-4)
• Wayne (4-9)
This is a subdistrict nobody would want to be a part of. All these teams will have faced one another in the regular season before subdistricts happen. None of the teams are currently ranked in the top ten partially because they beat each other’s records up by facing each other frequently. Battle Creek and Norfolk Catholic have already split two games on the year. Norfolk Catholic also just got a good win against D2 #1 St. Francis. Even Wayne at 4-9 doesn’t have a bad loss on their resume, and losing to Pierce by 23 and Guardian Angels Central Catholic by 20 is going to happen when you seem to be playing a top ten caliber team every time out like they do.
C1-12
• Chadron (10-1)
• Ogallala (11-0)
• Mitchell (7-6)
• Gordon-Rushville (4-8)
I’ve got this district at number five over C1-3, C1-8, C1-9, and C1-10 just because of the power at the top. Chadron or Ogallala could easily see themselves claiming a wildcard spot despite losing their subdistrict, because the teams in the east and central part of the state like Broken Bow, St. Paul, Kearney Catholic, and O’Neill might trade losses back and forth while knocking each other’s power points down. Ogallala currently sits at number one in the state in power points due to wins over Kearney Catholic, North Platte St. Pat’s, and Chase County. They are a senior heavy team and are led by their guard/forward combo in Taeryn Trumper and Jaedy Commins, but other players like Kaylee Wach are also beginning to frequently get into double figures in the scorebook. Chadron, who currently sits at fifth in power points, lost to Valentine without 18ppg Olivia Reed but have collected three good wins against class B North Platte, and twice against class B Scottsbluff. The two teams face a mutual opponent in 9-3 Sidney in the coming weeks.
Some of the best teams outside of these subdistricts include St. Paul (11-2), Broken Bow (10-2), Kearney Catholic (8-1), West Point-Beemer (8-4), O’Neill (8-3), and an 8-4 Winnebago team that is flying a little under the radar with wins against Adams Central and O’Neill and close losses to #2 C2 Oakland-Craig and Norfolk Catholic.