Three area Class D wrestlers, Crawford’s Dennis Vogl and Hay Springs’ Bryce Running Hawk and Austin Anderson, took part in the Class D Nebraska State Tournament Meet in Omaha, this weekend.
No wrestler managed to medal at the meet though Vogl and Runing Hawk each earned a win.
Running Hawk, at 182 pounds, began his meet by winning in the ultimate tie breaker over Clearwater-Orchard’s Codey Snider. Unfortunately he’d then forfeit his remaining matches due to an injury.
Prior to the tournament well-known Nebraska wrestling website NEWrestle mentioned Running Hawk’s first-round match with Snider as a must watch bout.
After losing an 8-2 decision to North Central’s Jared Shaw in his opening bout, Crawford’s Vogl won by decision 5-2 over Weeping Water’s Cory Groleau. The Crawford wrestlers season would end in the next round, however, when he was pinned by fourth-ranked 132-pound wrestler Brady Gracey of Mullen.