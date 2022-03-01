Coach speaks to Cardinals wrestling season

The 2021-22 Chadron Wrestling season came to a close in spectacular fashion on Feb. 18 and 19, with three wrestlers bringing home medals from the state tournament. The season was also notable for being the first to have a girls wrestling division sanctioned by the State of Nebraska.

“The group of girls we had were a good core group that stuck with it,” Coach Jamie Slingsby said, “and they have the mindset that they want to win.” In his discussions with state champion Kenli Boeselager, he noted, whenever she lost a match to someone she made it her goal to beat that opponent the next time. “The girls we got don’t complain. They do everything like the guys do and work hard.”

Slingsby further added things were slowed down a bit for the sake of instruction, but once they got rolling the girls didn’t want things easier and wanted to continue to improve.

Speaking of state fifth place winner Taylee Williamson, Slingsby said, “Any time you can bring home a medal as a freshman it’s exciting. Taylee’s not complacent. She wants to get higher up on that medal stand.”

Though this is the first season for a sanctioned girls team, it’s the second for sophomore Fia Rasmussen, who wrestled on the guys team last year. “We kind of threw her to the wolves every now and then,” Slingsby said, “but she also took her lumps knowing it would help her in the long run.” The coach added Rasmussen recruited a lot of girls to come out, and she plans to get even more next season.

The Diers girls have also come a long way since their first match in the Red and Black scrimmage, Slingsby said. “It was almost like a back yard sister fight, but they calmed it down a little bit.” They were both just shy of qualifying for state, and Slingsby knows freshman Addie has her sights set on making it next year.

Junior Ember, he said, is an athletic girl with softball and track already on her list of activities, and she came along well through the year with doing something different.

As for the boys team, Slingsby spoke first of freshman Quinn Bailey, who placed fifth at state. “He’s another one who’s got goals.” As for his finish at state, the coach said Bailey already has the mindset to get better and that taste of success will help him in the off-season.

Slingsby also pointed out freshman Davin Serres, another state qualifier, and Bailey have pushed each through the year. Also qualifying for state were juniors Braden Underwood and Rhett Cullers, and senior Ryan Bickel, and Slingsby expects the underclassmen to return next season.

During his final state match against Ashton Munsell of Wayne, Slingsby noted Serres suffered a concussion. Otherwise, things might have ended up differently. “He finished the match,” the coach said, but a person could tell he was out of it.

Being a district champion and qualifying for state, Slingsby said Serres wrestled tough through the year and that will help him going forward.

Underwood had a good season overall and “turned it on at the right time,” Slingsby said. Underwood actually tied the school record for pins with 29, and wrestled his best at districts and state. “I think he’s also one of those that, once he saw some success, really started to enjoy wrestling a bit more, the competitiveness of it.”

Cullers was in a tough weight class, Slingsby said, with three of the four state semifinals wrestlers from our district. “That’s the second time Rhett’s been down there. In state, when you get to those upper weights sometimes it’s a little bit here, little bit there that makes a difference in a match.”

Bickel had a knee injury that held him up a bit, Slingsby said, though the senior was able to achieve one of his goals of being a district champion. “I was proud of his work ethic the years we’ve had him. At state he gave everything he had in his last match and just came up a little bit short. As a coach, that’s all you can ask. Wrestle the hardest and see what happens. He did that.”

Fellow senior Dalton Stewart has battled some injuries through high school, Slingsby said, but if he had been healthy all four years he would’ve been a state qualifier. “His coachability has come a long way. I think he’s actually going to do some off-season stuff because he’s not happy with how things wound up. He’s a hard worker, loves the weight room.” He plans to go to Black Hills National, Slingsby added.

Looking at the overall season, Slingsby said it was real enjoyable with the wrestlers and staff they have. There was a lot of success for both girls and guys, he added, and their coachability and willing to put in the work at practice made things that much easier.

As for next year, Slingsby said it’s hard to say right now what the teams will look like in regard to incoming freshmen. The coaches will be looking to try and fill weight classes for both teams “and just keep working hard and get better every day.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0