Coaches wearing masks keeps Cardinals practicing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The fact that the Chadron High School football coaches have been wearing masks when they met on a daily basis to plan for the 2020 season, has allowed the Cardinals to dodge a probable shutdown as the team prepares for the opening game at home on Friday, Aug. 28 against the Chase County Longhorns.

Chadron High Head Coach Mike Lecher said this week that he knows of two high school football programs in eastern Nebraska that have been placed in quarantine by the Nebraska Health and Human Services for two weeks because they had a COVID-19 incident and their coaches had not been wearing masks when they met.

“Since Chadron also had some COVID cases last week, that probably would have happened to us if we hadn’t been able to tell the Panhandle Public Health people that we have been wearing masks,” Lecher said. “It would have put our practices on hold for 14 days and we probably would have had to cancel a couple of games.”

Lecher said even though his program “lucked out,” he remains concerned about what may happen before the season kicks off or also afterwards.