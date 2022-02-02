Coast-to-coast basket nets Lady Cards 60-58 win at Sidney

With just eight seconds remaining and the score tied, Chadron’s Demi Ferguson threw the ball in bounds to Laney Klemke, immediately got it back and headed lickety-split to the opposite end of the court. She dribbled past a couple of Red Raiders enroute and laid the ball in Sidney’s basket, giving the Lady Cardinals a rousing 60-58 victory last Friday night in Sidney.

Chadron sports announcer Jeremy Anderson called it a “ginormous win,” one the Cardinals, now 11-6 for the season, cherished after losing twice on the road the previous weekend. The triumph also was a big one because Sidney, ranked ninth in Class B by the Omaha World-Herald last week, packs lots of power points and the win improves the Lady Cards’ chances of hosting the Class C-1 Subdistrict Tournament in about two weeks.

Also, the Cards also avenged the 50-32 setback they were handed by the Raiders during the second game of the season during the Western Conference Tournament on Dec. 3.

The latest game was tight all the way. Sidney led 19-17 at the end of first quarter, 32-31 at halftime and 49-48 after three periods had been played. The score was tied eight times and the lead changed hands 12 times. Chadron owned the biggest lead of 29-23 with a couple minutes left before halftime, but it was quickly erased by a pair of Sidney 3-pointers.

The Raiders had a 56-53 lead with nearly three minutes left to play, then missed three free throws. The next three points were scored by the Cardinals’ Marlee Pinnt, who entered the game after Taverra Sayaloune fouled out.

Pinnt initially made one of two free throws, then tied the count with 45 seconds to play after grabbing her seventh offensive rebound of the game and scoring her only field goal on a putback.

Sidney went back on top 57-56 on a free shot by Katie Ramsey, but she missed the second shot. With 11 seconds remaining, Ferguson gave the Chadron a 58-57 lead by making two free throws. Just three seconds later, Ramsey as back on the line, missed the first shot, but made the second.

The score was knotted and it was Chadron’s ball. The Cardinals were out of timeouts, but Sidney called one. There wasn’t enough time remaining for anything fancy. The winning play unfolded just as Coach Eric Calkins designed it. He said afterwards the Sidney players didn’t challenge Ferguson much on her “coast-to-coast” drive, perhaps fearing they’d be called for a foul.

Ferguson finished with 20 points on eight-of-13 shooting from the field and four-of-five on free throws. Sayaloune, making a rare start, had seven field goals and a free shot for 15 while also collecting seven rebounds. Calkins said Sayaloune was the recipient of some crisp passes, and immediately took the ball to the hoop.

In addition, Klemke bagged four treys for 12 points and Jacey Garrett scored six points, grabbed seven rebounds and handed out six assists.

Pinnt finished as the Cards’ top rebounder with nine.

Junior guard Reese Riddle led Sidney with 21 points while Brynna Ross had three treys while scoring 13. The hosts were 10-of-22 from the free throw line while the Cards were 7-of-11.

The teams will meet again in Chadron on Friday, Feb. 11.

Chadron—Demi Ferguson 20, Taverra Sayaloune 15, Laney Klemke 12, Jacey Garrett 6, Marlee Pinnt 4, Jaleigh McCartney 3. Totals: 24-54 (5-16) 7-11 60 points, 38 rebounds, 15 assists, 18 turnovers.

Sidney—Reese Riddle 21, Brynna Ross 13, Kayla Westby 8, Rheagan Stanley 4, Katie Ramsey 4, Chloe Ahrens 2, Gabrielle Fortner 2, Emilee Wieser 2. Totals: 21 (6) 10-22 58 points, 10 turnovers.

Chadron 17 14 17 12 ----60

Sidney 19 13 17 9 ----58

3-pointers: Chad—Klemke 4, McCartney 1. Sid—Ross 3, Westby 2, Riddle 1.

