The Cody-Kilgore Cowgirls took home the D2-12 Sub-District title Thursday, defeating the Sioux County Warrior girls 54-38 in the championship game at Gordon-Rushville High School. The win advances the Cowgirls to the District Finals
Despite the loss, the 19-5 Sioux County girls will also advance to Districts as one of four wildcard teams. Friday the Warriors travel to Hershey High School where they’ll face the Bruning-Davenport Shickley Eagles. The winner of the game will advance to the state tournament.
The Eagles are 20-4 this season and are coming off a 46-31 win over Exeter-Milligan, Thursday.
During Thursday’s championship game, two 3-pointers from Sioux County’s Karlee Juhnke and Beth Krein helped the Warriors keep pace with Cody-Kilgore in the first quarter and the Warriors trailed the Cowgirls just 23-20 at the half.
Cody-Kilgore would get the better of Sioux County in the second half, however, outscoring the Warriors 31-18.
The Cowgirls’ Tehya From and the Warriors’ Karlee Juhnke each scored 18 points to lead their teams. From sank nine 2-point field goals, while Juhnke had three 2-pointers, a pair of 3-pointers, and went 6-for-12 from the free throw line. Ten of Juhnke’s points came in the second half.
Cody-Kilgore’s Addison Johnson and Elle Ravenscroft were the only other players to score in double figures. Johnson had 11 points and Ravenscroft had 10.
Sioux County earned their way to the championship game with a win over Hay Springs, Tuesday, Feb. 12, during the first round of Sub-Districts at Gordon-Rushville High School; after a difficult regular season that saw the team win just one game, the Hawks’ girls were defeated 59-26 by Sioux County.
The Warriors led 36-8 at half time. The Hawks would be outscored just 13-9 in the third quarter and 10-9 in the fourth.
Sioux County’s Juhnke and Bailey Oetken led the Warriors in scoring with 13 points each. Teammate Kailey Klein had nine.
Second-seed Cody-Kilgore made their way through the first round of Sub-District play by defeating the Crawford Rams 46-29. The loss ended the Rams season. The team finished with a 9-11 regular season. Neither a box score nor individual statistics from the game were available at time of print.