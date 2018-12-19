The Chadron State College women’s basketball team found the win column elusive again over the weekend while hosting a pair of RMAC teams from Colorado’s Western Slope.
A season-long culprit, turnovers, hampered the Eagles on Saturday night when Colorado Western took a 62-48 verdict. They had a season-high 34 of them and, according to the stat-keepers, the visitors converted the TOs into exactly half their points.
The Mountaineers’ defense was stifling at times, particularly when they slapped on their three-quarters court zone press. They were credited with 21 steals.
“We freaked out at times,” CSC Coach Janet Raymer said. “We also needed to take better shots, but that’s hard to do when you have so many turnovers.”
The Eagles limited their turnovers to just 18 on Sunday, but the conference’s leading scorer, Jaylan Duran, made sure Colorado Mesa won by pouring in a career-high 32 points during her team’s 70-53 triumph.
The Eagles got off to a nice start Saturday night, building an 18-11 lead midway in the second period. But the Mountaineers closed out the first half on a 13-2 run to own a 24-20 halftime lead.
The margin remained the same after the third period, when each team tallied 16 points. Half of CSC points came from freshman center Angelique Gall.
That made it 40-36 going into the final frame, but Chadron State was scoreless during the opening 6 minutes and 10 seconds. By then Western held a 60-36 bulge. The Eagles missed all five of their field goal shots and had five turnovers during the drought. However, they scored the game’s last seven points to trim the final margin.
Both teams shot about 41 percent from the field, but the Mountaineers canned seven 3-point shots and the Eagles had only one. Western also outscored the hosts 13 to 7 from the free throw line.
Western State’s Taytem Coleman, a 6-foot-1 freshman from Lincoln, Neb., sank four 3-pointers to take game-high scoring honors with 12 points. Sophomores Katie Dalton and Makaela Parker each added nine points for the Mountaineers.
Three Eagles--senior Savannah Weidauer, sophomore Taryn Foxen and Gall--finished with 10 points apiece
Western also knocked off Metro State 66-46 on Sunday in Denver and is now 5-2 for the season and 3-2 in the RMAC.
Duran was the star of the show on Sunday when the Mesa Mavericks improved their record to 9-1 overall and 5-0 in the RMAC. The 5-7 Pueblo, Colo., native also tallied 30 points Saturday night during her team’s 68-63 victory at Metro State. She’s now averaging 24.4 points and has been her team’s top scorer in every game.
The Eagles also had some bright spots, playing much better than they had the night before and trailing by just four points early in the fourth quarter.
“We showed up today, didn’t freak out and executed our offense much better,” Raymer said. “We kept fighting and made a game of it.”
Mesa bolted to a quick 9-0 lead and was ahead 20-10 at the end of the first period, but both teams scored 17 points in the second quarter.
While the Mavericks were 16 of 31 from the field compared to CSC’s five of 22 in the first half, the Eagles had “hung around” by making 15 of 16 free throws. Mesa was just two of five from the line at intermission.
The Eagles perked up even more in the third frame, sinking seven of nine field goal shots and cutting Mesa’s lead to 46-43 with two minutes remaining in the quarter on a 3-pointer by Jessica Harvey, CSC’s leading scorer, with 18 points.
Unfortunately, the Eagles’ red-hot free throw shooting in the first half did not carry over into the third period. They made just two of eight at the charity strip in frame.
After the teams traded baskets to open the fourth quarter, neither scored again for more than three minutes. Mesa finally broke the ice and owned a double-digit lead the final 4:17. While Duran netted just one field goal in the fourth, she was seven of eight at the free throw line to help her team seal the victory.
Duran finished 10 of 25 from the field, including four of 14 from 3-point range, and eight of nine at the charity strip. Mesa’s only other double-figure scorer was senior Karina Brandon with 10. The Mavs were 27 of 58 on field goal shots, including seven of 25 from behind the arc.
Three players did most of the Eagles’ scoring. Besides Harvey’s 18 points, Gall added 11 and junior McKenna McClintic 10. The hosts were just 14 of 43 from the field, but Harvey was three-of-four and McClintic two-of-three from long range to tack on some bonus points.
CSC’s leading scorer for the season, sophomore Taryn Foxen, suffered what appears to be a serious thumb injury in Saturday’s game and scored just four points against Mesa.
Now 1-9, the Eagles will take on Colorado State at Fort Collins on Saturday, Dec. 29 before returning to their RMAC schedule in January.
Western Colorado 62, Chadron State 48
Western Colorado--Taytem Coleman 12, Katie Dalton 9, Mikaela Parker 9, Jaydn Kantzler 8, Jessie Erickson 6, Tamarrah Gothard 6, Samantha Coleman 5, Chandler Willis 5, Payton Paro 2. Totals: 21-51 (7-19) 13-23 62 points, 27 rebounds, 22 turnovers.
Chadron State--Taryn Foxen 10, Savannah Weidauer 10, Angelique Gall 10, McKenna McClintic 6, Jessica Lovitt 4, Britney McCully 4, Kenzie Brennan 3, Haley Urbatsch 1. Totals: 20-48 (1-4) 7-13, 48 points, 38 rebounds, 34 turnovers.
Western Colorado 6 18 16 22 ----62
Chadron State 10 10 16 12 ---48
3-pointers: WCU--T. Coleman 4, S. Coleman 1, Gothard 1, Willis 1. CSC: Brennan 1.
Colorado Mesa 70, Chadron State 53
Colorado Mesa--Jaylyn Duran 32, Karina Brandon 10, Kelsey Siemans 8, Daniella Turner 6, Sydni Brandon 5, Kylyn Rigsby 5, Sophie Anderson 2, Noortje Joosten 2. Totals: 27-58 (7-25) 9-13 70 points, 33 rebounds, 14 turnovers.
Chadron State--Jessica Harvey 18, Angelique Gall 11, McKenna McClintic 10, Jori Peters 5, Taryn Foxen 4, Savannah Wiedauer 3, Brittni McCully 2. Totals: 14-43 (5-11) 20-28 53 points, 31 rebounds, 18 turnovers.
Colorado Mesa 20 17 14 19 ----70
Chadron State 10 17 18 8 ----53
3-pointers: CMU--Duran 4, Siemons 2, Brandon 1. CSC--Harvey 3, McClintic 2.