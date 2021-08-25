Colorful CSC alumni dies at age 96

Chasteen remembered that late in the final game, he called for a fair catch of a punt, but was still run over by a couple of Kearney State players.

“I was dinged pretty good and Coach (Ross) Armstrong came out on the field to check me out. He told me he’d take me out if I wanted him to. But when I looked over on the bench, there wasn’t anyone left who could play. Four other players had already been hurt. I had to stay in.”

Chasteen added that one of his teammates kidded him afterwards that the 15-yard penalty the Eagles got for the unnecessary roughness was his longest gain of the season.

“I think he was right, but I was still glad I played,” he noted.

In the mid-1960s, Chasteen was among the founders of the Purple Passion alumni group made up largely of former Chadron State athletes. The group met 45 times in at least 20 different locations through 2015.

After graduating from Chadron State, Chasteen taught and coached for 13 years before he had an insurance agency in Cheyenne for 40 years. He was on the Albany County and state boards of education about 20 years and served two terms in the Wyoming Legislature.