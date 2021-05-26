Colt Foster is Clyde Bond Memorial Award recipient

Then came the 2020 season with all of its adversities and uncertainties caused by the Coronavirus. Setting all those problems aside, Foster said he thought he was back to full speed when the Eagles finally kicked off their abbreviated schedule on Oct. 10 at Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction.

He was the starting tight end, but his name never showed up in the stats. Shortly after halftime, he was the target for one of Holst’s passes, but just as it arrived, he was hit from behind and sustained severe injury to his right foot. He initially thought a bone in his foot was broken. But it was even worse; the plantar fascia ligament was torn Again his season was ended.

Some seven months later and about four months following surgery, he said he still can’t walk right, but he’s confident with more rehabilitation he’ll be back to normal.

In the meanwhile, Foster said things are going well. He’s grateful that during high school and his first three years at Chadron State, he never missed a practice or playing time because of an injury. He also glad he was able to use his football scholarship to help earn both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree.