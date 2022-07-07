Colter Run will be Fur Trade Days attraction again

Once again, the 42nd Colter Run will be among the primary attractions during Fur Trade Days this weekend. Sponsored by the Chadron Rotary Club, the 5- and 10-kilometer races as well as the two-mile fun-run/walk will start on 12th Street alongside Elliott Field on the Chadron State College campus at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Those planning to enter are urged to register on line at www.runchadron.com prior to the race, but entries will be still be accepted Saturday morning.

Last year’s race drew approximately 125 runners from 16 states and one foreign country. The contestants ranged from 7 to 73 years of age.

Two Dawes County natives and former Chadron State distance runners have been among the leaders in recent years.

Phil Duncan, a Chadron native now living in Fremont, won the 5k race for the fifth time in the last eight races a year ago and Dylan Stansbury of Crawford breezed to his sixth consecutive victory in the 10k race. Duncan is planning to participate again, but Stansbury said he has entered a race in Chicago this weekend and will not defend his title.

The first women to cross the finish line last year were Kim Dolatta of Chadron in the 5k and Melanie Sterkel of Gordon in the 10k. It was the third time Dolatta had entered the event and the first time for Sterkel.

Ben Watson, one of the Colter Run organizers, said that in 2021, the Colter Run became part of Rotary’s Run Chadron community wellness initiative that also includes the Hangry Cow 5k that was organized in 2020 and the Sneaky Leprechaun 5k that was begun in March.

“The Colter Run will always be our flagship race and we continue to invest in making it better each year,” Watson said. “Chadron State, as the title sponsor, has added a great deal to the race with the renovations to the football stadium and field and addition of the video board, which we use to display runners as they cross the finish line.”

Here are the Colter Run records and a list of the previous winners in the 10k and 5k races.

Men's 10k Records

Overall Record: 33:11—James McGown, Shelton, 2002. (Second: Dylan Stansbury, Crawford, 34:04, 2019).

18 and under: 35:36—Rob Finegan, Alliance, 1986, and Jamie Trenkle, Scottsbluff, 1995.

19-29 years: 33:11—James McGown, Shelton, 2002

30-39 years: 34:52—Juan Carrizales, Morrill, 1993.

40-49 years: 34:44—Rick Reeves, Gordon, 1993.

50 and over: 40:32—Bill Watts, Littleton, Colo., 2015.

60 and over: 43:53.3—Brian Bergt, Amherst, 2021. (Old record-Rusty Belina, Hay Springs, 2004 (47.30)

Men’s longer race winners:

1980 (15 miles)—Kevin Pfefferle, Rapid City, 1.30:48

1981 (15 miles)—Dave Micheels, Scottsbluff, 1.30:16.

1982 (10 miles)—Gene McGivern, Alliance, 57:57.

1983 (10 kilometers)—Rick Reeves, Gordon, 36:30.

1984—Juan Carrizales, Morrill, 34:33.

1985—Juan Carrizales, Morrill, and Randy Jarzynka, Cairo, Neb., both 34:22.

1986—Randy Jarzynka, Cairo, 34:17.

1987—Brian Grier, Alliance, 34:12.

1988—Eddie Burgess, Alliance, 38:36.

1989—Rick Reeves, Gordon, 35:04.

1990—Keith Lein, Rapid City, 35:14.

1991—Rick Reeves, Gordon, 37:18.

1992—Randy Jarzynka, Cairo, 35:05.

1993—Rick Reeves, Gordon, 34:44.

1994—Randy Jarzynka, Cairo, 35:07.

1995—Deen Johnson, Hay Springs, 34:45.

1996—Jamie Trenkle, Scottsbluff, 35:05.

1997—Randy Jarzynka, Cairo, 36:30.

1998—Jamie Trenkle, Scottsbluff, 35:12.

1999—Aaron Carrizales, Morrill, 33:50.

2000—Aaron Carrizales, Morrill, 34:16.

2001—Brian Bergt, Amherst, 35:41

2002—James McGown, Shelton, 33:11.

2003—Clint Reading, Blackfoot, Idaho, 34:36

2004—Clint Reading, Blackfoot, Idaho, 35:33.

2005—Aaron Carrizales, Morrill, 35:11.

2006—Clint Reading, Chadron, 34:49.

2007—Clint Reading, Chadron, 35:57.

2008—Nick Allington, Glenrock, Wyo. 36.55.

2009—Olen King, Chadron, 39:50.

2010—James McGown, Sidney, 36:20.

2011—Drew Pope, Lincoln, 37:54.

2012—Cody Franklin, Bridgeport, 43:11

2013—James McGown, Sidney, 36:59.

2014—James McGown, Sidney, 36.23.

2015—Dylan Stansbury, Crawford, 37:06.

2016—Dylan Stansbury, Crawford, 35:24.

2017—Dylan Stansbury, Crawford, 35:32.

2018—Dylan Stansbury, Crawford, 36:14.

2019--Dylan Stansbury, Crawford, 34:04.

2020--Colter Run not held

2021--Dylan Stansbury, Crawford, 35:34.3

Women's 10k Records

Overall Record: 37.49—Stacy Girard, Alliance, 2009.

18 and under: 43:10—Amy Long, Bayard, 2008.

19-29 years: 37:49—Stacy Girard, Alliance, 2009.

30-39 years: 44:11—Gail Jones, Weaverville, Calif., 1992.

40-49 years: 43:42—Shawna Jones, Raleigh, N.C., 2015 (Melanie Sterkel, Gordon, 43:43.7, 2021)

50 and over: 47:31—Cathy Donohue, Chadron, 2004

Women’s longer race winners:

1980—(15 miles)—Kathy Hood, Morrill, 2.13:42.

1981—(15 miles)—Jeannie John, Chadron, 2.06:46.

1982—(10 miles)—Jeannie John, Chadron, 1.18:29.

1983—(10k)—Marvel Reeves, Gordon, 48:30.

1984—Jennifer Amen, Chadron, 49.24.

1985—Julie Petersen, Greeley, Colo., 44:46.

1986—Cathy Donohue, Chadron, 45:03.

1987—Tammy Fish, Sidney, 43.48

1988—Jeannie John, Chadron, 39:03.

1989—Cathy Donohue, Chadron, 45:46.

1990—Mary Hillis, Rapid City, 44:45.

1991—Cathy Donohue, Chadron, 47:41.

1992—Gail Martin Jones, Weaverville, Calif, 44:11.

1993—Cathy Donohue, Chadron, 49:23.

1994—Cathy Donohue, Chadron, 48:28.

1995—Cathy Donohue, Chadron, 50:30.

1996—Michelle Howard, Scottsbluff, 42:45.

1997—Anita Martin Blake, Connecticut, 44:16.

1998—Sarah Schmitt, Chadron, 47:54.

1999—Cathy Donohue, Chadron, 47:30.

2000—Robbin Muller, Arvada, Colo., 44:34.

2001—Andrea Lanka, Stapleton, 44:30.

2002—Kyley Cumbow, Valentine, 44:42.

2003—Robyn Hicks, Sidney, 46:27.

2004—Cathy Donohue, Chadron, 47:31.

2005—Kim Reading, Blackfoot, Idaho, 44:26.

2006—Whitney Reno, Humeston, Iowa, 51:29.

2007—Mary Donahue, Chadron, 46:48.

2008—Amy Long, Bayard, 43:10.

2009—Stacy Girard, Chadron, 37:49.

2010—Amy Long, Bayard, 41:12.

2011—Amy Long, Bayard, 43:39.

2012—Jayme Nunes, Alliance, 45:42.

2013—Jayme Nunes, Alliance; Ashley Riesen, Chadron, and Rebecca Volf, Wood River, 49:00.

2014—Cassie Mitchell, Chadron, 41:34.

2015—Shawna Jones, Raleigh, N.C., 43:42.

2016—Kaitlyn Mercer, Aurora, Colo., 46:43.

2017—Sandi Sellman, Chadron, 43:30.

2018--Jacki Musgrave, Bingham, 50:30

2019--Jacki Musgrave, Bingham, 50:26

2020--Colter Run not held.

2021--Melanie Sterkel, Gordon, 43.43.7.

Men's 5k Records

Overall record: 15:06, Alejandro Garcia, Pine Bluffs, Wyo., 2019.

14 and under: 19:21, Trevor Ramsdell, Omaha, 2015

15-18 years: 16:45, James Hansen, Sidney, 2002.

19-29 years: 15:06, Alejandro Garcia, Pine Bluffs, Wyo., 2019

30-39 years: 17:25, Clint Reading, Cheyenne, 2012.

40-49 years: 16:48, Juan Carrizales, Morrill, 1999.

50-59 years: 18:57, Juan Carrizales, Morrill, 2007.

60 and over: 22:21, Bill Watts, Centennial, Colo., 2018.

Men’s 5k Winners

1997—Clint Reading, Blackfoot, Idaho, 18:53.

1998—Clint Reading, Blackfoot, Idaho, 17:14.

1999—Josh Roberts, Hot Springs, 16:39

2000—Rod Brown, Mitchell, 17:45.

2001—Clint Reading, Blackfoot, Idaho, 16:55.

2002—Clint Reading, Blackfoot, Idaho, 16:23.

2003—Rod Brown, Gering, 18:14.

2004—Joe Schultz, Alliance, 18:28.

2005—Joe Schultz, Alliance, 17:08

2006—Joe Schultz, Alliance, 16:59.

2007—Ricky Trevino, Bayard, 16:58.

2008—Kameron Holbrook, Casper, 17:13.

2009—Ricky Trevino, Bayard, 16:36.

2010—Ricky Trevino, Bayard, 16:22.

2011—Ricky Trevino, Bayard, 17:08.

2012—Clint Reading, Cheyenne, 17:25.

2013—Phil Duncan, Chadron, 19:10.

2014—Phil Duncan, Chadron, 17:43.

2015—Brian Medigovich, Chadron, 16:30.

2016—Phil Duncan, Chadron, 17:20.

2017—Alejandro Garcia, Pine Bluffs, Wyo., 15:40.

2018—Phil Duncan, Chadron, 17:56.

2019--Alejandro Garcia, Pine Bluffs, Wyo., 15.06. (2nd--Phil Duncan, Chadron, 15:32, 2019)

2020--Colter Run not held.

2021--Phil Duncan, Chadron/Fremont, 16:14.5, (Duncan’s 2nd fastest)

Women's 5k Records

Overall Record: 18:14—Stacy Girard, Alliance, 2008.

14 and under: 21:37—Marcella Jurotich, Wayne, 2012

15-18 years: 19:20—Shelly Langemeier, Alliance, 2001.

19-29 years: 18:14—Stacy Girard, Alliance, 2007

30-39 years: 20:32—Michelle Howard, Scottsbluff, 2000.

40-49 years: 21:21—Mary Donahue, Chadron, 2006

50-59 years: 21:20—Cathy Donohue, Chadron, 2006.

60 and over: 26:24—Cathy Donohue, Chadron, 2019.

Women’s 5k Winners

1997—Gail Jones, Weaverville, Calif., 21:34.

1998—Kim Reading, Blackfoot, Idaho, 22:26.

1999—Shelly Langemeier, Alliance, 21:02.

2000—Shelly Langemeier, Alliance, 19:42.

2001—Shelly Langemeier, Alliance, 19:20.

2002—Shelly Langemeier, Alliance, 19:28.

2003—Janet Binger, Hay Springs, 24:24.

2004—Anne Dreyer, Rushville, 20:30.

2005—Annie McInnis, Omaha, 21:20.

2006—Kaydi Hooker, Casper, 20:53.

2007—Stacy Girard, Alliance, 19:16.

2008—Stacy Girard, Alliance, 18:14.

2009—Jayme Nunes, Alliance, 20:27.

2010—Jayme Nunes, Alliance, 19:47.

2011—Briley Hannaford, Chadron, 21:01.

2012—Marcella Jurotich, Wayne, 21:37.

2013—Stacy Girard, Chadron, 20:38.

2014—Ashley Riesen, Chadron, 20:16.

2015—Nicky Applegarth Banzhaf, Chadron, 20:55

2016—Kiya Passero, Chadron, 20:56.

2017—Lilia Alvarez, Omaha, 21:26.

2018—Lilia Alvarez, Omaha, 21:47.

2019--Kiya Passero, Chadron, 20:57.

2020--Colter Run not held

2021--Kim Dolatta, Chadron, 21:50.4.